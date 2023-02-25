99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Hubbard County Incidents: Feb. 13-19, 2023

From the Hubbard County dispatch blotter.

blotter pic for web.jpg
By Staff reports
February 25, 2023 08:14 AM

Accidents: Feb. 13: A 169th Ave. caller reported a Chevy pickup in the ditch and suggested the driver may be impaired;

Feb. 14: A County 12 caller reported a Ford pickup off the road and said the driver seemed very intoxicated; Law enforcement reported a vehicle off the roadway;

Feb. 15: A caller reported a vehicle spun out of control and went into the ditch; A caller reported a car rolled over onto its side with no injuries; A caller reported his Acura went off the road but caller insisted he did not need help; A Laporte caller reported an SUV crossed the centerline and caller went into the ditch to avoid it;

Feb. 16: A caller reported a Dodge pickup went off the road and may have hit a tree, injuries unknown;

Feb. 17: A caller reported a 21-year-old possibly broke a leg in a snowmobile accident;

Feb. 19: A County 14 caller reported a possible accident or vehicle off the road.

Animal Related: Feb. 13: A caller reported a car hitting a turkey; A County 38 caller reported a white and brownish-gray husky came into his yard and attacked his animals;

Feb. 14: A Nevis caller reported his neighbor’s dog keeps coming in his yard, and the neighbor won’t keep it out;

Feb. 15: A County 36 caller reported two dogs in the roadway;

Feb. 17: A State Hwy. 34 caller reported a deer hit by a vehicle nearby was still alive in her driveway; A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported a deer was hit in front of their residence and caller wanted a possession tag;

Feb. 18: A 460th St. caller reported a snowmobile accident with injuries; A caller said that in court on Feb. 16, the judge said she could retrieve her animals from a Guthrie Twp. address via a third party; A caller reported a lost, black pit-mastiff dog with no collar, looking a bit like a husky, answering to Mya;

Feb. 19: A squad vehicle hit a deer; A 110th St. caller reported a deer in his driveway, apparently hit by a vehicle, still alive, and caller also thought predators had gotten to it; A Guthrie Twp. caller said she surrendered her animals without the court’s permission and now wanted to press charges; A Nevis Twp. caller reported a deer with broken front legs.

Assaults/Harassment: Feb. 14: A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller in the Park Rapids area reported a male broke a female’s phone, then took off on foot;

Feb. 15: A County 18 caller said his daughter keeps being harassed and she keeps reporting it, but nothing gets done; A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported being harassed about a vehicle that had been left on his property for the past year, and caller wanted to know his options; A Clover Twp. caller said his mom’s boyfriend was at their residence and she wanted him gone;

Feb. 17: A 474th St. caller posted on Facebook regarding her missing dogs, added her phone number and was now receiving scam text messages; A Clover Twp. caller reported a disturbance in which a female was trying to kick a male out;

Feb. 18: A Park Rapids caller reported a female screaming for help in a pickup truck with a half cab and a female lying in the snow between the bathrooms and a pavilion at Heartland Park;

Feb. 19: A County 13 caller reported their 16-year-old son was being threatened; A Farden Twp. caller reported a verbal fight with the female throwing items at the male; A County 4 caller reported her brother-in-law harassing her about taking property off her property.

Burglaries/Theft: Feb. 13: A 150th St. caller reported getting scam calls from an agency claiming to be with Essentia Health;

Feb. 14: A County 41 caller reported a Medicare scam call; A White Oak Twp. wanted to speak to a deputy about firearms stolen from his residence; A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller suspected fraud going on regarding her son’s information;

Feb. 15: An exterior door alarm and a living room motion alarm were activated at a guest cabin in Lake Emma Twp.; A residential burglar alarm was activated on Long Lake, with one hit on the garage-to-house alarm; A Park Rapids caller reported an accidental $47.31 gas drive-off, described as an elderly gentleman in a four-door sedan; A 275th Ave. caller reported someone stole his rear license plate, but unsure of when;

Feb. 16: A caller at the Wadena County line reported someone stole a tablet and stole money from a cash app; A 167th Ave. caller reported $500 taken from his bedroom and said an individual admitted taking it on a text message; A State Hwy. 34 caller reported a newer Chevy Tahoe missing from their driveway, saying caller had both sets of keys and last saw it that morning;

Feb. 17: A Lakeport Twp. caller reported finding crypto-something on her mom’s TV and said they have been having internet and hacking issues for some time; A County 91 caller reported a scam call regarding a credit card, and when caller said they don’t have a credit card, the scammer called them “a lying piece of —”;

Feb. 19: A Guthrie Twp. caller reported two unknown females were at caller’s father’s residence, trying to take a vehicle.

Fires: Feb. 14: A 225th Ave. caller wanted to speak to a deputy about burning a trailer; A caller at the hospital reported a carbon monoxide alarm at a home in Lake Emma Twp.;

Feb. 19: A Mantrap Twp. caller reported a yard light on fire.

Medical: Feb. 13: An ambulance was requested on County 13 for a female with low blood sugar; An ambulance was requested at a store in Park Rapids for a male who fell off a stool, complaining of pain in his “head, shoulders, knees and toes”;

Feb. 14: An ambulance was requested for an 83-year-old male, waiting in a vehicle at a fire station, who was weak and dizzy;

Feb. 15: An ambulance was requested in Lake Emma Twp. for an elderly female with dementia, who fell sometime during the night, couldn’t get up, and was cold but breathing; An ambulance was requested in White Oak Twp. for a male in a vehicle who possibly broke something in his back and was in severe pain; An ambulance was requested in Crow Wing Lake Twp. for a male who fell and possibly broke his hip;

Feb. 16: An ambulance was requested in Laporte for a student who fell on the playground; An ambulance was requested on 119th Ave. for a male who had complained of hip issues, found lying on the floor, awake and breathing; An ambulance was requested on County 31 for a female having back pain;

Feb. 17: An ambulance was requested on County 36 for a 73-year-old female who fell during the night and possibly broke a hip; An ambulance was requested on County 82 for a female who fell on the ice; An ambulance was requested in Lake Emma Twp. for a female with low oxygen levels; An ambulance was requested on 190th St. for someone whose blood pressure and heart rate were fluctuating; An ambulance was requested on County 80 for a 24-year-old female who recently had surgery, now with a heart rate of 170;

Feb. 18: An ambulance was requested in Nevis Twp. for a female who fell Feb. 17, possibly breaking an arm, and now couldn’t get up; An ambulance was requested in the Nevis area for a detox patient having hallucinations;

Feb. 19: An ambulance was requested in Crow Wing Lake Twp. for someone who was shaky and throwing up black clots in the driveway next door.

Miscellaneous: Feb. 13: A caller at the Beltrami County line wanted to speak to an officer about someone trespassing on his land; A County 39 caller requested officer assistance getting some important paperwork back; A White Oak Twp. caller reported two vehicles, one with a trailer, were on the property of neighbors who were gone from the winter and someone seemed to be walking to their pole barn; Officer assistance was requested on County 18; A County 18 caller reported someone trespassing again; A County 110 caller reported 30-plus illuminated, star-like objects in the sky, flying in a straight line to the east; A caller wanted to speak to a deputy about walking through a residence on Mantrap Twp.;

Feb. 14: A Nevis caller was suspicious about a vehicle whose driver walked two doors to the north; Law enforcement checked out a person who was out walking; A 450th St. caller reported bicycle tracks in his yard, possibly from neighbors, and caller was worried about them messing with his cows’ hay; A White Oak Twp. caller wanted to speak to a deputy about getting his mother’s ashes from his aunt; A Nevis Twp. caller wanted to speak with a deputy about issues at his residence;

Feb. 15: A caller reported she lost her wedding band, possibly while dropping off medication in a drug dispensing drop-box in the law enforcement center lobby on Feb. 14; A Helga Twp. caller reported an open human-entry door that shouldn’t be open; A Helga Twp. caller requested advice about her 13-year-old daughter;

Feb. 16: An officer called in suspicious activity in Lake George;

Feb. 17: A County 119 caller requested officer assistance getting his wife into their vehicle; A Henrietta Twp. caller wanted to speak to an officer about a female, saying he is her caretaker; A 911 hang-up was traced to a Beltrami County address where, upon callback, caller said everything was OK;

Feb. 18: A caller reported someone marked some of his trees with red ribbons and he did not know who or why; Law enforcement patrolled Akeley ice races;

Feb. 19: An open-line 911 call came from a Park Rapids address where, after a few seconds, a female answered; An open-line 911 call came from a Lake Emma Twp. address where a TV could be heard, but no one answered even when dispatch tried calling back.

Traffic: Feb. 13: Local law enforcement assisted State Patrol with a traffic stop;

Feb. 14: An SUV with an obstructed license plate was stopped; A slow truck was reported driving in the left lane;

Feb. 15: A caller reported a tree down across the roadway, which caller drove over but said it could be a problem with the ice and “icky” road conditions; A caller reported a tree down halfway into the roadway, and said they couldn’t see oncoming traffic around the corner;

Feb. 16: A caller complained about a driver in a truck with two flags in the back;

Feb. 17: A small vehicle was reported swerving all over the roadway, almost hitting oncoming traffic; Law enforcement stopped a snowmobiler; A Ford Explorer was reported swerving between the fog line and the center line;

Feb. 18: Snowmobile speed and stop sign violations were reported; A Polaris 600 snowmobile was reported operating with no registration; A male who was drinking was reported pulling off a lake and driving away;

Feb. 19: A Nevis Twp. caller reported a possibly intoxicated driver ran over caller’s foot with their vehicle; A caller reported two four-wheelers racing up and down the road, one of them passing a semi; A caller complained about a Subaru with one occupant tailgating her; A caller reported a van swerving all over the roadway and braking.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
