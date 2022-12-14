Hubbard County Incidents: Dec. 5-11, 2022

Accidents: Dec. 6: A caller reported a bus hit by another vehicle that left the scene; A caller reported a vehicle in the ditch that appeared to have taken out an electrical box; A County 3 caller had questions about ruts and a tree in her yard from a vehicle that went off the road earlier in the week;

Dec. 10: A driver reported her vehicle went off the road and a tow truck was there to help her out; A caller reported a vehicle went off the road and took out some signs, but there were no injuries; A two-vehicle accident was reported; A caller reported a vehicle off the road, but unsure if it was drivable; A caller reported his vehicle went off the road and he was arranging his own tow;

Dec. 11: An unoccupied vehicle in the ditch was reported; A caller reported a vehicle off the roadway, and caller checked with the occupant who said she was fine and was calling a tow.

Animal Related: Dec. 5: A State Hwy. 87 caller reported two calves in a corral had been unattended for quite some time; A 240th St. caller reported a deer needing to be put down;

Dec. 6: A caller reported an injured eagle in a gravel pit;

Dec. 9: A 149th Ave. caller reported finding a stray dog; A caller reported a dead deer in the middle of the road.

Assaults/Harassment: Dec. 6: A Lakeport Twp. caller reported a physical domestic altercation; A Hendrickson Twp. caller reported they were driving around looking at lights when a dog ran out to the road and its owner started cursing at them;

Dec. 7: A Henrietta Twp. caller reported that a lady from Amazon called her about a $3,000 charge when caller hadn’t charged anything;

Dec. 8: A Hart Lake Twp. caller reported a person assaulted her; A County 86 caller said his girlfriend came home with a black eye and he didn’t want to be accused of causing it;

Dec. 9: A 277th Ave. caller reported a PayPal scam; A detached garage motion alarm was activated in Henrietta Twp. and no keyholders had been reached; A Henrietta Twp. caller reported harassment; A Laporte area caller reported her ex emailed her four times, violating a harassment restraining order;

Dec. 10: A Laporte area caller had questions for an officer after receiving two more emails in violation of a harassment restraining order.

Burglaries/Theft: Dec. 5: A basement bedroom motion alarm was activated on 344th St.; A Farden Twp. caller reported her disability card stolen and funds used;

Dec. 6: A County 40 caller reported a scam; A Todd Twp. caller reported fraud; A County 33 caller reported a missing propane tank monitor; A theft was reported on County 1;

Dec. 8: A back door alarm was activated in Nevis and no keyholder had been contacted;

Dec. 9: A Henrietta Twp. caller reported a customer left the store about 20 minutes earlier and her card was declined;

Dec. 11: A basement bedroom motion alarm was activated on 344th St.;

Fires: Dec. 7: A caller reported seeing smoke and flames but wasn’t sure it was a structure fire;

Dec. 8: A residential fire alarm was activated on County 7;

Dec. 10: A Rockwood Twp. caller reported his carbon monoxide detector was going off.

Medical: Dec. 6: An ambulance was requested in Farden Twp. for a male who couldn’t breathe, possibly having RSV;

Dec. 7: An ambulance was requested on County 4 for a male having a medication reaction causing him to fall;

Dec. 8: An ambulance was requested on County 2 for a 65-year-old male possibly having a heart attack; An ambulance was requested on County 119 for a female having trouble breathing; An ambulance was requested for an occupant of a vehicle parked between Emmaville and Lake George whose fingers were tingling and heart racing;

Dec. 9: An ambulance was requested on 410th St. for a male with lung disease who was coughing up blood; An ambulance was requested on County 48 for a 90-year-old male who hurt his back and whose legs were now swelling;

Dec. 10: An ambulance was requested on State Hwy. 64 for a 90-year-old who fell and was bleeding from the head after hitting it on the counter; An ambulance was requested on County 48 for a male who was extremely dizzy; A medical alarm was activated to request a lift assist for a male on 193rd Ave.; An ambulance was requested in Lake Emma Twp. for a male who took a gummy and was on the floor, unable to move and asking for help;

Dec. 11: A lift assist was requested on 193rd Ave.; Another lift assist was requested on 193rd Ave.; A 193rd Ave. caller reported a male fell in the kitchen and needed help getting up; An ambulance was requested on State Hwy. 87 for a client who was turning blue on the floor.

Miscellaneous: Dec. 5: A caller reported someone had put fence posts through their property; A Helga Twp. caller reported neighbor kids were shooting arrows across the township road they were sticking in the opposite ditch; Park Rapids callers reported two voter violations taking place Nov. 8;

Dec. 6: An open-line 911 call came from County 39, with normal background conversation;

Dec. 7: A hunter had questions about why a road off which they hunt was closed early; A Laporte caller reported suspicious activity; A Todd Twp. caller asked what to do about getting rid of personal property left at her house over a month ago; A County 6 caller had questions about his daughter; A County 18 caller reported vandalized property and tire tracks from a truck;

Dec. 9: A Farden Twp. caller suspected someone was outside their cabin; A County 38 caller requested officer assistance with her daughter, who was refusing to get up and go to school; An abandoned car was reported; A Nevis caller reported a juvenile vaping incident that occurred on Dec. 7;

Dec. 10: A Lakeport Twp. caller reported hearing a big boom that shook their whole cabin; A Farden Twp. caller requested officer assistance regarding his 17-year-old daughter, who had left in a Kia Optima; A Park Rapids caller reported someone had her iPhone in his property; A State Hwy. 87 caller said his landlords had two men doing work in his residence and caller didn’t want them there; A 275th Ave. caller asked how to get a firearm out of his name; A County 13 caller reported he paid an advance to someone to do work for him and they never showed up; A Nevis caller said he walked outside and an unknown person ran behind his garage; A caller reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area;

Dec. 11: A Farden Twp. caller reported a suspicious person, looking intoxicated, standing in the middle of the road with a clipboard wearing orange and camo at 2:30 a.m.; A 201st Ave. caller had questions about issues with an uncooperative child; A Laporte area caller reported vandalism; A 240th St. caller requested assistance entering a property he owns.

Traffic: Dec. 5: A caller reported meeting a vehicle traveling at high speed; A Ford truck with an obstructed plate was stopped;

Dec. 7: A caller reported a Chevy four-door stopping in the middle of the road a few times;

Dec. 8: An officer reported a vehicle parked on the roadway;

Dec. 9: A County 36 caller reported a semi hauling hay was totally blocking the roadway; A Chevy pickup was reported swerving between 40 and 50 mph; A Honda SUV was reported swerving all over the road;

Dec. 10: A wrecker reported he was called for a pull-out and the driver sounded possibly intoxicated; A County 50 caller had a question about side-by-sides;

Dec. 11: Motorist assist was requested on State Hwy. 34; A caller reported a pickup pulling a trailer with no lights on the trailer, traveling at varying speeds; A caller reported a vehicle on the side of the road with no flashers and no plate, and cars with lights in a field.