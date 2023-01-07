Hubbard County Incidents: Dec. 26, 2022–Jan. 1, 2023

Accidents: Dec. 26: A three-vehicle accident was reported with no injuries; A Mantrap Twp. caller reported a collision between a car and a FedEx truck, with no injuries;

Dec. 27: An officer responded to a vehicle in the ditch, reporting a private tow was en route; A caller reported almost being hit by a sedan while walking on the side of the road as the vehicle swerved and went in the ditch;

Dec. 28: A vehicle went off the road and the driver reported being stuck in the ditch, but with no injuries; A caller reported a vehicle went into the ditch but no airbags deployed and no medical response was needed;

Dec. 29: A vehicle off the road was reported; Law enforcement responded to a vehicle off the side of the road;

Dec. 31: A caller reported a minivan with its flashers on in the ditch; A State Hwy. 64 caller in Akeley reported a vehicle off the road; Another vehicle off the road was reported;

Jan. 1: A vehicle off the road was reported; A County 4 caller reported he rolled his snowmobile on a trail and was uninjured but didn’t know what to do next.

Animal Related: Dec. 26: A Straight River Twp. caller reported hearing gunshots and found her dog shot;

Dec. 27: A dark brown mare was reported running down County 24;

Dec. 28: A caller reported a deer hit by a vehicle was on the side of the road, needing to be dispatched;

Dec. 29: A caller reported a dead eagle in the roadway;

Dec. 30: A car reportedly hit a deer; A County 18 caller reported his wife was bitten by a dog and they were en route to the hospital; A state trooper requested assistance with a deer needing to be dispatched;

Jan. 1: A caller reported finding two dogs; A caller reported their daughter hit a deer and left it alive ont he side of the road in the Bemidji area.

Assaults/Harassment: Dec. 26: A caller reported her sister in Lakeport Twp. may be having a mental health issue, saying her son sent her a video of the sister kicking a door in; A Crow Wing Lake Twp. caller reported running into a “crazy” neighbor at a lake access who had trouble with them ice fishing, and caller said while they were on the lake someone popped three of their tires; A Guthrie Twp. caller had questions about orders for protection;

Dec. 27: An Akeley caller reported harassment via text; A County 81 caller requested officer assistance removing someone from her property; A 110th St. caller had questions about his order for protection; A Laporte area caller reported a violation of an order for protection;

Dec. 30: A caller reported a pickup with both doors open and two occupants yelling at each other;

Dec. 31: A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller in the Bemidji area reported a domestic issue in progress; A 185th Ave. caller reported a verbal dispute and wanted the male participant removed; A 500th St. caller reported his kids receiving harassment via text;

Jan. 1: An Arago Twp. caller reported a male verbally attacking them; A County 36 caller reported a physical domestic issue in which a highly intoxicated male broke out the window of the house door and took off in a 2008 Cadillac Escalade; A 110th St. caller reported a violation of an order for protection.

Burglaries/Theft: Dec. 26: A Nevis Twp. caller reported the possible theft of some guns; A Crow Wing Lake Twp. caller reported a possible scam, saying they attempted to buy tickets from Ticketmaster via a phone number found online and were advised to pay for the tickets with a gift card;

Dec. 29: A 193rd Ave. caller suspected people were messing with her uncle’s house while he was in the nursing home;

Dec. 30: An Akeley caller reported a $64.29 gas drive-off heading east on State Hwy. 34;

Dec. 31: A front-door commercial burglar alarm was activated on County 3.

Medical: Dec. 26: An ambulance was requested in Nevis Twp. for a male with asthma who was not breathing well; An ambulance was requested on 253rd Ave. for a male possibly having a stroke; An ambulance was requested in Henrietta Twp. for a male who fell in an elevator and hit his head; An ambulance was requested in the Nevis area for a female having a seizure in detox;

Dec. 27: An ambulance was requested on County 39 for an elderly female having pain in her legs, possibly a blood clot;

Dec. 28: An ambulance was requested on 410th St. for an 86-year-old female who was weak;

Dec. 29: An ambulance was requested on 150th St. for someone showing signs of dehydration including dizziness and low blood pressure;

Dec. 30: A medical alarm company reported an alarm activated in Hubbard Twp. and no contact was made with the subscriber; An ambulance was requested in the Nevis area for a female having a seizure; An ambulance was requested on County 12 for someone possibly having a stroke;

Dec. 31: An ambulance was requested in Park Rapids for a mental health breakdown;

Jan. 1: An ambulance was requested on State Hwy. 34 for a male who’d had heart surgery 10 days earlier and was wheezing and unable to get ahead of the pain; An ambulance was requested on County 39 for a female with back pain.

Miscellaneous: Dec. 28: A 374th St. caller wanted documentation that he was following finance orders;

Dec. 29: Law enforcement checked out a suspicious vehicle on 500th St.; A tan Chevy van was reported abandoned on the side of the road;

Dec. 31: A 190th St. caller had questions about how to serve an eviction notice;

Jan. 1: A caller was suspicious about two people on the roadway, waving down vehicles when caller didn’t see any vehicles broken down; Law enforcement checked out a suspicious vehicle.

Traffic: Dec. 27: Motorist assist was requested; A Ford F-150 was reported traveling at erratic speeds, almost running caller off the roadway while passing; A County 9 caller reported a really bright light by a mailbox, like a motion detector light; A caller had questions about the legalities of driving a snowmobile in Hubbard County;

Dec. 28: A snowmobile violation was reported;

Dec. 29: A caller reported a vehicle stopped in the intersection by Holiday; Motorist assist was requested regarding two vehicles on the side of the road; A caller reported hay bales covering a lane of travel;

Dec. 30: A State Hwy. 64 caller reported a bus broke down on the side of the road; Officer assistance was requested for a motorist stuck in the snow on 320th St.; A caller reported being stuck in the snow and requested a tow out;

Dec. 31: A caller reported a van pulling a trailer with garbage bags and other garbage falling out; A male was reported wandering in the highway;

Jan. 1: A male was reported walking near County 40 in a shirt and jeans, and caller was concerned for his safety due to the temperatures.