Hubbard County Incidents: Dec. 19-25, 2022

Accidents: Dec. 19: A vehicle was reported in the ditch with no injuries; A caller reported a truck with another truck on a trailer partly in the ditch and partly in the road;

Dec. 20: A truck in the ditch was reported, still running and possibly occupied;

Dec. 21: A vehicle off the road was reported; A person was reported having chest pains after an accident involving a Chrysler Pacifica at the Beltrami County line; Another vehicle off the road was reported; An ATV crash was reported with no injuries;

Dec. 22: A semi driver reported a tire blowout;

Dec. 23: A vehicle off the road was reported; A caller reported a vehicle off the road and said they would have it removed; A caller reported a sedan off the road in the median; Law enforcement responded to a truck in the ditch; A caller reported hitting a tree that was lying down over the roadway, but said the vehicle was still drivable;

Dec. 24: A vehicle off the road was reported on U.S. Hwy. 71 near Nary;

Dec. 25: A caller reported a vehicle in the ditch with an intoxicated male occupant.

Animal Related: Dec. 20: A caller found a male Rottweiler with no collar;

Dec. 21: A caller reported a dead deer in the middle of a lane of travel;

Dec. 22: A caller reported a deer crawling in the roadway;

Dec. 23: A deer was reported needing to be dispatched; Another deer was reported on the side of the road, needing to be dispatched; A County 4 caller reported a stray cat in their vent;

Dec. 24: A Rockwood Twp. caller reported a missing female black Lab with a pink collar.

Assaults/Harassment: Dec. 21: An out-of-county caller had questions about orders for protection regarding a 374th St. address;

Dec. 22: A State Hwy. 64 caller reported being threatened via text message;

Dec. 25: A County 1 caller reported her son would not give her her car keys so she could leave; An Akeley caller wanted someone removed from the house following an incident overnight, saying she wanted him to leave but he would not; An Akeley caller reported their daughter’s boyfriend was assaulted.

Burglaries/Theft: Dec. 19: A Lake George caller reported a 6x12 utility trailer stolen;

Dec. 20: A gas station entry motion alarm was activated in Lake George;

Dec. 21: A Nevis Twp. caller reported some property was taken from the home of someone who recently died; A State Hwy. 34 caller reported their ex-girlfriend took two four-wheelers and would not return them, and she had cut off all communication with caller; A residential burglar alarm was activated on County 45;

Dec. 23: An alarm was activated on 129th Ave. and proper ID was entered to cancel;

Dec. 24: A 269th Ave. caller reported the theft of a firearm; A garage motion alarm was activated in Lake Emma Twp.;

Dec. 25: An interior motion alarm was activated in Mantrap Twp. and keyholders said no one should be there, so they wanted it checked out.

Fires: Dec. 21: A County 18 caller reported a structure fire, saying they possibly saw smoke but no flames;

Dec. 22: A 279th Ave. caller reported a garage fire; A fire and burglary sensor alarm was activated in Helga Twp.;

Dec. 24: A wood stove fire was reported on County 18; A caller reported a gas leak on County 4; A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported a structure fire.

Medical: Dec. 19: An ambulance was requested on County 48 for a female who fell and was not making complete sentences; An ambulance was requested on County 49 for a female with a heart issue;

Dec. 20: An ambulance was requested on County 6 for a “medically complex” 12-year-old whose oxygen level was becoming low; An ambulance was requested in Lakeport Twp. for a male with heart problems who had taken six nitroglycerin tablets with no result and was described as weak but conscious; An ambulance was requested on State Hwy. 64 for a male who fell, possibly breaking some bones, and couldn’t move;

Dec. 23: An ambulance was requested on 165th Ave. for an 11-year-old having a seizure; An ambulance was requested in Hubbard Twp. for someone with high blood pressure, feeling unwell;

Dec. 24: An ambulance was requested in the Nevis area for a male having a seizure; An ambulance was requested on County 37 for a female who collapsed on the floor and was conscious but not making sense; An ambulance was reported in the Nevis area for a female having a seizure in detox;

Dec. 25: An ambulance was requested in Lake Emma Twp. for symptoms of acute alcohol intoxication; An ambulance was requested in Straight River Twp. for an 80-year-old female described as lethargic, not making sense and having trouble breathing; An ambulance was requested on County 4 for someone whose right side went numb, and they fell and couldn’t get up.

Miscellaneous: Dec. 19: A caller reported suspicious activity; A County 93 caller reported a suspicious phone call from a private number, saying it was his neighbor and they were coming over to visit, but the neighbor never came over and was not the one who made the call; Officer assistance was requested when a bus dropped off two kids on County 4 but their parent was 20 minutes out and the house was locked; A Mantrap Twp. property owner asked if an officer would check their lake property for downed branches because the caretaker was elderly and caller did not feel comfortable sending him;

Dec. 21: A Park Rapids caller had her keys but could not get into her house;

Dec. 22: Officer assistance was requested putting out thin-ice signs; A caller requested officer assistance retrieving property from a County 6 residence;

Dec. 23: A Park rapids caller reported finding property; A Park Rapids business requested officer assistance removing a person from the premises; A wallet was found in Laporte; A male in Park Rapids requested a ride to Cass Lake;

Dec. 24: A Helga Twp. caller reported two males in an SUV shooting a small gun out the window toward a field, and when they saw caller they backed up and almost hit caller before taking off along the Beltrami County line;

Dec. 25: A County 6 caller reported his dad passed away and caller was checking on the property and found camera footage of his dad’s ex-wife checking out the property and possibly stealing a gun; A caller reported a suspicious truck with two male occupants; A 299th Ave. caller reported relatives were asking questions about her and she was uncomfortable about it.

Traffic: Dec. 19: A southbound vehicle, possibly a van, was reported running through a school bus stop arm on U.S. Hwy. 71 near Laporte; A caller whose truck broke down requested assistance getting a tow; A possible drunk driver was reported on U.S. Hwy. 71;

Dec. 20: An officer checked on a vehicle for motorist assist;

Dec. 21: A Bemidji caller reported an employee left their workplace in a Dodge pickup, visibly intoxicated, heading toward home near Laporte;

Dec. 23: Motorist assist was requested;

Dec. 24: An officer checked on a truck in Akeley for motorist assist;

Dec. 25: A driving complaint was called into Becker County regarding a vehicle on State Hwy. 34 approaching Park Rapids.