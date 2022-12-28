Hubbard County Incidents: Dec. 12-18, 2022

Accidents: Dec. 13: A caller reported a van went in the ditch and said they would get it out that night;

Dec. 14: A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported a Chevy Silverado completely off the roadway, with the owner working on getting a tow; A caller reported a bus off the road; A caller reported a vehicle spun out and went in the ditch, and was still occupied; A vehicle in the ditch was reported; Another vehicle off the road was reported; A caller reported a vehicle off the road;

Dec. 15: A caller reported a vehicle off the road with its rear end in the roadway; Law enforcement assisted State Patrol with traffic control for a vehicle off the road; A tow was requested for a vehicle off the road by the Sanford exit on U.S. Hwy. 2; A two-vehicle accident with injuries was reported in Park Rapids; A caller reported seeing a vehicle off the road on County 4; A caller reported a Ford F-150 went off the roadway with no injuries;

Dec. 16: A Park Rapids caller reported a two-vehicle accident at the curb;

Dec. 17: A County 40 caller reported a vehicle went into the ditch and hit a tree but no one was injured;

Dec. 18: An Akeley area caller reported a car on the side of the road whose owner was trying to get it removed; A caller reported a vehicle rollover with no injuries and said they would handle a tow, but dispatch sent medical response as a precaution.

Animal Related: Dec. 12: A caller came across a roadkill deer and wanted a possession tag; A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported someone hit a deer and it was now dead in their driveway; A caller reported a dead deer in the roadway, blocking lanes of travel;

Dec. 13: A caller reported a deer hit by a vehicle, needing to be dispatched;

Dec. 14: A caller reported finding a shepherd-mix dog on County 4 between County 81 and County 18;

Dec. 15: A 190th St. caller reported a dog not being cared for, whose owner was in jail;

Dec. 16: A 190th St. caller reported a not being taken care of; A Park rapids caller reported a deer hit by a vehicle on the side of the road;

Dec. 17: A dog was reported running along U.S. Hwy. 71;

Dec. 18: A Todd Twp. caller reported issues with getting his dog; A County 4 caller found a dog and wanted an officer to meet her at the shelter.

Assaults/Harassment: Dec. 13: A Park Rapids caller reported a violation of an order for protection;

Dec. 14: Beltrami County forwarded a complaint from a Farden Twp. voice-over-internet caller, reporting a possible domestic assault with the victim and three kids in the residence and the male believed to be on foot in the area, and caller said the male took her phone; A Hubbard caller reported a physical domestic assault, saying his girlfriend hit him in the head with a shoe; A caller reported receiving threatening texts from people believed to be in Hubbard County, but all parties involved turned out to reside in Becker County;

Dec. 15: A Hubbard caller reported a female was at his house, against whom he had an order for protection; A Hubbard caller asked for a female to be removed from their property; An Akeley caller asked to have a male removed from their residence who was swearing at a child;

Dec. 17: A “hysterical” female caller yelled at a male but did not speak with dispatch before hanging up; A 110th St. caller said a male was violating their order for protection by texting her;

Dec. 18: An Arago Twp. caller reported a domestic dispute that may progress from verbal to physical, then said the female had left and everything was OK now; A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported indirect contact with a male against whom she has a restraining order; A State Hwy. 87 caller said her son’s ex-girlfriend was sitting in a Chevy pickup at the end of the driveway, and she was not supposed to be on the property.

Burglaries/Theft: Dec. 12: A garage motion alarm was activated in Nevis Twp., and keyholders could not be reached; A County 6 caller reported the theft of money and guns; A general burglar alarm was activated on County 45;

Dec. 14: A dining room motion alarm was activated in Lakeport Twp. and the owner wanted law enforcement to respond;

Dec. 16: A Nevis caller reported bad checks; An officer reported a computer being hacked on 317th Ave.; A residential burglar alarm/dining room motion alarm was activated in Lakeport Twp.;

Dec. 17: A County 30 caller requested assistance recovering a ladder that a male took from him, although caller did not report it stolen; A garage door alarm was activated in Mantrap Twp.; Leech Lake police received a report from a Farden Twp. property owner about a possible burglary in progress, saying they saw a male in dark clothing with a backpack on the property;

Dec. 18: A Park Rapids business reported two people in the store who have a history of shoplifting.

Fires: Dec. 13: A caller reported a large fire, believed to be a structure fully involved;

Dec. 15: A caller reported a tree limb on fire on a power line;

Dec. 16: A Hubbard Twp. caller reported trees hitting power lines and catching fire.

Medical: Dec. 12: A lift assist was requested in Henrietta Twp. for someone who was on the floor; A caregiver requested an ambulance in Farden Twp. for a client found on the floor after lying there an unknown period of time; An ambulance was requested on County 33 for a male with cerebral palsy who was delirious and having difficulty breathing;

Dec. 13: An ambulance was requested on 193rd Ave. for an older male who fell during the night but was breathing and talking; An ambulance was requested in Farden Twp. for a 96-year-old female, described as alert, who was found after falling sometime the day before; An ambulance was requested on County 48 for a 90-year-old male having back pain;

Dec. 14: An ambulance was requested in Steamboat River Twp. for a male having an asthma attack, unable to breathe; An ambulance was again requested in Steamboat River Twp. for a male having trouble breathing; An ambulance was requested in Guthrie Twp. for a female described as weak and unable to keep anything down; An ambulance was requested on 200th St. for an 87-year-old male with a very low heart rate; A medical alarm was activated in Lake Emma Twp. and alarm company did not reach the subscriber; An ambulance was requested on County 48 for someone with a fractured vertebra who was in a lot of pain and reported his medications were making him feel strange; An ambulance was requested in Farden Twp. for a male feeling unwell; An ambulance was requested on County 33 for a 58-year-old male whose heart “didn’t feel right,” having trouble breathing;

Dec. 15: An ambulance was requested on 410th St. for a diabetic who was not feeling right; An ambulance was requested on County 31 for an 87-year-old male having difficulty breathing, receiving CPR; An ambulance was requested in Becker County for an older female with a hip replacement whose hip had gone out; An ambulance was requested in Nevis for someone who fainted and was described as shaky, going in and out of consciousness;

Dec. 16: An ambulance was requested in Lake Emma Twp. for a male having issues with his blood sugar; An ambulance was requested in Akeley for an 88-year-old described as very weak, dehydrated and unable to walk; An ambulance was requested in Helga Twp. for a diabetic male who was alone, on the floor in a pole building; Agency assist was requested in Park Rapids regarding a male who fell out of bed and had a small cut;

Dec. 17: An ambulance was requested in Laporte for an elderly male with Alzheimer’s disease, possibly having a stroke;

Dec. 18: An ambulance was requested on County 39 for a 13-year-old female having trouble breathing.

Miscellaneous: Dec. 12: A U.S. Hwy. 2 caller reported a Ford Escape sitting abandoned for the past five days; A 190th St. caller reported a suspicious person walking down her driveway; Law enforcement checked out a suspicious male on a bicycle on County 81;

Dec. 13: A caller reported possible illegal dumping; A caller reported a woman on a corner screaming and crying, possibly intoxicated, wearing no jacket;

Dec. 14: A Laporte area caller wanted to speak with an officer about issues with their ex and kids;

Dec. 15: A caller reported following a suspicious Nissan from Walker to Akeley; A County 4 caller reported a vehicle hit his mailbox; A County 6 caller reported that her partner died last week and now the kids have locked her out of the house; A 190th St. caller wanted to know how to get his gun back;

Dec. 16: A Clover Twp. caller reported he was thrown out of the house with nowhere to go, and was cold and standing in the driveway;

Dec. 17: A hunter reported a man yelling at him, telling him that he can’t be there; An Arago Twp. caller wanted to speak with a deputy about assisting someone moving out of the residence; Law enforcement checked on two people who were out walking; A caller said he left his cell phone in a grocery cart at Coborn’s, but now he had tracked it to an Akeley location;

Dec. 18: A 209th Ave. caller reported they bought a snowmobile but there was no registration; A Lakeport Twp. caller had questions about how to help her sister.

Traffic: Dec. 12: A truck was reported running a school bus stop arm;

Dec. 13: A caller reported an obstruction within a right of way, specifically a “No snowmobiling” sign in the middle of the ditch; Law enforcement checked on a car to provide assistance;

Dec. 14: A caller reported someone driving without a driver’s license; Motorist assist was requested for a vehicle that broke down;

Dec. 15: A Crow Wing Lake Twp. caller reported a tree across a township road; An officer reported a tree down in the roadway;

Dec. 16: A tree was reported blocking a lane of travel; The Park Rapids fire chief reported a tree across the roadway in Hubbard Twp.;

Dec. 17: A vehicle with an obstructed plate was stopped; A downed tree was reported blocking a road; A 129th Ave. caller reported a logging truck being driven erratically, almost running some cars off the road; A caller complained about a vehicle in the middle of the roadway, attempting to grade the road; Three snowmobile violations were reported on the Heartland Trail; An officer cleaned up road debris;

Dec. 18: An officer checked out a vehicle in possible need of motorist assist; Motorist assist was requested.