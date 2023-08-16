Hubbard County Incidents: Aug. 7-13, 2023

Accidents: Aug. 9: A Farden Twp. caller reported a car in the ditch; A vehicle’s SOS button was activated on 490th St.;

Aug. 12: A two-vehicle accident was reported with airbags deployed.

Animal Related: Aug. 7: County personnel reported having issues with an aggressive boxer dog while doing road work on County 9;

Aug. 8: An anonymous Todd Twp. caller reported a dog appearing neglected, with unkempt fur on its face and legs and what seemed to be open wounds or sores;

Aug. 9: A caller reported she found two pitbulls running loose in the roadway and took them home, however the owner let them out and they were back on the roadway; A car hit a deer with no injuries,

Aug. 10: A 170th St. caller reported two Labs from Hafner’s Greenhouse were in her yard and she felt they were aggressive; A County 1 caller reported three goats on the road;

Aug. 11: A Farden Twp. caller reported his neighbor’s dog, which had bitten him several times in the past, knocked him down by his mailbox; A Henrietta Twp. caller reported a dog attack that occurred Aug. 7; A Beltrami county line caller reported a Alaskan husky mix missing since Aug. 10.

Assaults/Harassment: Aug. 11: A State Hwy. 34 caller requested help getting a person out of his house; A Steamboat River Twp. caller reported hearing a possible domestic issue going on for a couple hours;

Aug. 13: An anonymous County 18 caller reported a possible domestic with lots of screaming, and now a pre-teen child sitting on the front porch.

Burglaries/Theft: Aug. 7: A Laporte caller reported a $69.94 gas drive-off in a Nissan sports car traveling north on State Hwy. 200;

Aug. 8: A burglar alarm was activated by a front door entry sensor and a kitchen hall motion detector in Nevis Twp.; A County 86 resident came to the law enforcement lobby with documents showing fraud on a checking account;

Aug. 9: A 150th St. caller reported theft of gravel from their gravel pit during the night; A County 93 caller reported fraudulent checks were sent to his bank;

Aug. 10: A U.S. Hwy. 2 caller reported someone messed up their house and stole two dirt bikes; A male in custody reported his girlfriend took items from his home on 450th St.;

Aug. 11: A Laporte caller reported a $29.83 gas drive-off in an SUV; A Henrietta Twp. caller reported she keeps getting mail saying she owns a car she never owned and advising her to call an 800 number and file a report to get information;

Aug. 13: A residential burglar alarm was activated on 269th Ave. by a basement motion alarm, and no keyholder was available;

Fires: Aug. 7: A fire alarm was activated by a kitchen smoke detector in Nevis Twp.;

Aug. 8: An upstairs smoke alarm was activated on County 16;

Aug. 9: A Mantrap Twp. caller reported a tree fell on a powerline and started the grass on fire about 100 yards from campers;

Aug. 13: A fire alarm was tripped by an upstairs smoke detector in Steamboat River Twp.

Medical: Aug. 7: An ambulance was requested in Arago Twp. for a male who fell and was unconscious; An ambulance was requested at Itasca State Park for a youth who possibly broke a collarbone in a bicycle accident; An ambulance was requested in Nevis Twp. for an 8-year-old having an allergic reaction to a bee sting; An ambulance was requested in Badoura Twp. for a male who fell and possibly broke his leg; An ambulance was requested in Lakeport Twp. for a male feeling unwell; An ambulance was requested in Lakeport Twp. for a female having pain;

Aug. 8: A Nevis Twp. caller reported an elderly female with heart issues who was very weak; A lift assist was requested for a female in Nevis Twp.;

Aug. 9: Officer assistance was requested for a female who absconded from the emergency room and was considered a danger to herself; An ambulance was requested in Henrietta Twp. for a possible heart attack; An ambulance was requested in Laporte for an older male who had been drinking and rolled his ankle;

Aug. 10: An ambulance was requested in Todd Twp. for someone who fell after having hip surgery;

Aug. 11: A lift assist was requested in Henrietta Twp. for a male who fell; An ambulance was requested in Akeley for a female who was falling and had hit her head; An ambulance was requested in Lakeport Twp.; An ambulance was requested in Straight River Twp. for a female possibly having a stroke;

Aug. 12: An ambulance was requested in Hubbard Twp. for a female with a partly dislocated hip; An ambulance was requested for someone having an allergic reaction to two bee stings, described as sleepy, having a hard time breathing and feeling tingling in their feet;

Aug. 13: An ambulance was requested in Helga Twp. for a female who cut her leg on a bench; An ambulance was requested in Akeley Twp. for a possible broken leg.

Miscellaneous: Aug. 7: A Laporte caller was suspicious of an SUV parked by the portable toilets for over a week; A Rockwood Twp. resident reported a Chevy pickup that wasn’t supposed to be there, caught on video parked on their property; A caller who stopped to drop off a dog at a Straight River Twp. residence reported several windows were broken and requested a welfare check;

Aug. 8: A Helga Twp. caller reported his mother was looking for advice about his younger brother;

Aug. 9: A caller requested officer assistance retrieving property on Todd Twp.; A County 1 caller reported a truck leaving the Headwaters Golf Course hit their sign while people were by it and continued north on County 1; A Lake Emma Twp. caller had questions about gun rights; Someone approached an officer in Farden Twp. reporting a suspicious male carrying something in his hand, who ran into the woods when the reporting party drove by;

Aug. 10: A caller was concerned about a tanker truck pumping water from Shallow Lake; A County 110 caller reported a suspicious male in a car, possibly a Honda, crouched down, then got back into the car and kept wandering around;

Aug. 11: An inmate released from jail requested an officer escort to retrieve her car and was concerned about not being able to reach her daughter; A Henrietta Twp. caller reported a property line dispute; A 219th Ave. requested officer assistance for an older male who walked into their yard from the Heartland Trail, lost and confused; A 257th Ave. caller wanted a deputy to help pick up her kids;

Aug. 12: Law enforcement patrolled a triathlon in Nevis; A County 91 reported an ongoing property line dispute and said the neighbor was digging and the neighbor’s son threatened him if he called it in; An ambulance was requested in Park Rapids for a male with a history of heart conditions, having chest pains; A Park Rapids caller reported a suspicious male in the ditch; A Nevis Twp. caller requested officer help with a safe;

Aug. 13: A Todd Twp. caller was suspicious of a car that had been sitting by the storage units since the previous morning, and reported one person was now moving around; A caller was suspicious of a vehicle parked on the road in front of the neighbor’s home, apparently with a female sitting in it.

Traffic: Aug. 7: A HelgaTwp. Caller complained of a minivan running traffic off the road at 55 mph in the wrong lane; A caller reported the driver of a pickup pulled alongside a cyclist, cursed him out to get out of the way and drove off;

Aug. 8: A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported a Mercedes swerving all over the roadway and braking erratically; Multiple motorist assists were requested;

Aug. 9: A Range Rover was reported swerving all over the roadway; A caller reported a GMC Suburban tailgating and passing on the shoulder; A County 9 caller reported trucks hauling paving material were speeding recklessly between a gravel pit and the work area; A caller reported removing road debris from U.S. Hwy. 71 at the Beltrami County line;

Aug. 10: A 175th Ave. caller reported an ATV tearing up the roadway; A boat and water inspection issue was reported in Clay Twp.;

Aug. 11: A Volkswagen was reported being driven recklessly; A vehicle pulling a trailer was stopped; A possible intoxicated driver was reported swerving all over the road in a Chevrolet Astro; A caller complained of a driver using her phone and crossing the centerline and fog line; A truck pulling a trailer was stopped; A Jeep Cherokee was reported weaving in traffic and almost forcing cars off the road; A State Hwy. 87 caller reported a Ford pickup speeding; A Nevis caller had an ongoing complaint about ATVs using the road and not the trail; A vehicle failed to stop on County 39; A Potato Lake caller reported a personal watercraft chasing a boat; A caller at the Beltrami county line reported a vehicle almost ran them off the road;

Aug. 12: A Long Lake caller reported two personal watercraft going up and down the lake at full speed, too early in the morning; Multiple vehicles with obstructed license plates, pulling trailers, were stopped; Multiple ATVs were stopped; an ATV violation was reported; A Ford Taurus was reported swerving all over the roadway; A Nevis caller reported four-wheelers keep going down her road; A Ford F-150 pulling a pontoon was topped; A boat and water issue was reported; A truck pulling a boat was stopped; A driver was stopped when they jumped the curb; A vehicle was reported swerving all over the roadway;

Aug. 13: A County 1 caller was upset by a late-model Mazda truck that kept racing up and down the road; A caller complained that vehicles were going through barricades again; An Audi A4 with no plates was stopped.