Hubbard County Incidents: Aug. 21-27, 2023

Accidents: Aug. 21: A caller reported a motorist went in the ditch and left their vehicle;

Aug. 26: A Farden Twp. caller reported an auto vs. ATV accident, ending with the auto upside-down.

Animal Related: Aug. 21: A Nevis Twp. caller said he couldn’t use his swimming beach because of his neighbor’s honeybees; A caller reported a deer was hit on the highway and caller had its uninjured fawn in her car;

Aug. 22: A State Hwy. 34 caller reported 5-7 cows near the highway and was concerned someone may hit one if it reached the road; A County 4 caller reported an injured fawn in the ditch;

Aug. 23: A County 3 caller said they hit a fawn and it needed to be dispatched; A Henrietta Twp. caller suspected a puppy was being abused;

Aug. 25: A caller reported eight cows out on County 18 and said they and other motorists moved them behind a fence/gate by the gravel pit, but were unsure where they belonged; A 230th St. caller complained about bee boxes on property across the street from his residence, and said he had been stung; Law enforcement reported an animal complaint on County 16;

Aug. 27: A reddish-yellow Lab with a black and blue collar and a rabies tag from a Bemidji vet but no owner information was found at the Beltrami County line; A County 40 caller reported a cow outside its fence.

Assaults/Harassment: Aug. 21: A 175th Ave. caller reported a male pulled into their driveway, tried to start a fight and tried to hit them;

Aug. 22: A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported their son was receiving threats via Snapchat and caller had screenshots of the threats;

Aug. 23: A Straight River Twp. caller reported hearing screaming and yelling at the neighbors’ home; A State Hwy. 87 caller said his crew was doing a disconnect when the home’s occupants started throwing garbage and other stuff at them and their vehicles;

Aug. 24: A caller reported a male was chasing her and trying to run her off the roadway; A State Hwy. 34 caller said a female had been sending them threatening texts;

Aug. 25: A State Hwy. 87 caller requested officer assistance with a male who was acting hostile toward workers; Law enforcement made a report regarding a beaver dam.

Burglaries/Theft: Aug. 21: A Lake Emma Twp. caller said she was called about a purchase in Florida on her credit card, which she said she didn’t make;

Aug. 22: A panic alarm was activated in Lakeport Twp.; The UPS office in Wadena requested officer assistance retrieving a parcel accepted by the incorrect person, who was now not responding to UPS to return the item valued at $455;

Aug. 23: A shop door alarm was activated on County 45; A garage service door alarm was activated, then canceled with proper ID; A Lake Emma Twp. caller had questions about a protection order;

Aug. 24: A garage door alarm was activated in Lakeport Twp. and no keyholders were available; A Benedict caller reported someone took a dumpster off the site; A 470th St. caller reported the theft of window wells, a water heater and snowblower attachments for a riding lawn mower;

Aug. 25: A County 1 caller reported a female took keys from his car without permission; A County 45 caller reported her vehicle was stolen;

Aug. 26: A State Hwy. 64 caller reported the theft of a pedal boat; A living room motion alarm was tripped in White Oak Twp.; A residential glass break alarm was activated on 444th St. with no key holders present.

Fires: Aug. 21: A Nevis Twp. caller reported a very strong, rotten egg smell, suspecting a propane leak;

Aug. 22: A 130th St. caller reported smelling smoke; A County 6 caller reported a transformer was on fire, went out and was making a buzzing noise;

Aug. 23: A caller reported putting out a fire in the ditch;

Aug. 24: A County 93 caller reported a lot of smoke and flames, possibly burning trash, on the northwest shore of Kabekona Lake;

Aug. 25: A 110th St. caller reported a fire and yelling going on in a neighbor’s field; An anonymous caller reported a fire in Henrietta Twp.;

Aug. 26: A bedroom hall smoke detector was triggered on Big Mantrap Lake.

Medical: Aug. 21: An ambulance was requested in Mantrap Twp. for a male on a feeding tube who was short of breath; An alarm company requested a lift assist in Akeley; An ambulance was requested on County 119 for a female having severe stomach pain;

Aug. 22: An ambulance was requested in Nevis Twp. for a person with a history of heart issues now having chest pains and needing oxygen; A fall alarm was activated in Lake Emma Twp.; An ambulance was requested in Nevis Twp. for a male having numbness in his arm; An ambulance was requested on County 6 for a female whose tongue was swelling; An ambulance was requested in Laporte for a female who passed out and was throwing up;

Aug. 23: An ambulance was requested in White Oak Twp. for an elderly female who slid out of her chair and was having back pain; An ambulance was requested in Nevis Twp. for a suicidal male; An ambulance was requested in Arago Twp. for a male who was dehydrated and felt like he may pass out;

Aug. 24: An ambulance was requested in Farden Twp. for someone having diabetic issues; An ambulance was requested in Nevis for an allergic reaction to a bee with no epinephrine injection on hand;

Aug. 25: An ambulance was requested in Lakeport Twp. for a male possibly having a stroke who was not responding to questions; A rolling medical emergency was reported involving a bee sting, en route to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center;

Aug. 26: A lift assist was requested in Todd Twp. for someone who recently had abdominal surgery; An ambulance was requested in Todd Twp. for a male on blood thinners who was bleeding from surgical staples; An ambulance was requested in Laporte for an elderly female who fell in a parking lot and was bleeding; An ambulance was requested in Helga Twp. for a female bleeding in her mouth from a tonsil operation; An ambulance was requested in Nevis for a 68-year-old female who fell after having a couple weak spells;

Aug. 27: An ambulance was requested in Clay Twp. for a male having trouble breathing and rapid heart rate months after having a stroke; An ambulance was requested in Akeley Twp. for someone whose leg was bleeding profusely; An ambulance was requested in Mantrap Twp. for a male whose feeding tube broke open.

Miscellaneous: Aug. 21: A caller was suspicious of two people walking on the side of the road; A caller reported finding a bike that had been there for a week-and-a-half; A caller found a gun at Itasca State Park and turned it into law enforcement; A County 9 caller said their ex-girlfriend had their property and was unwilling to give it back; A County 81 caller reported a female trespassing on his property;

Aug. 22: A County 23 caller reported their children’s father had their children and would not return them;

Aug. 23: A County 9 caller suspected squatters on a property he was purchasing, saying he opened the garage and found a vehicle with its windows covered up; A wallet was found; A Becida caller said she got a disturbing phone call requesting a welfare check at the bar;

Aug. 24: Law enforcement checked out a suspicious vehicle; A 150th St. caller was suspicious of three kids in the back of a car who seemed under the influence; A lobby visitor turned in a wallet he found while four-wheeling;

Aug. 25: A caller at the Becker County Line reported a girl “freaking out” along the road; A County 89 caller requested officer assistance with a vehicle parked on private property, whose driver and/or occupants moved a “no trespassing” sign; Law enforcement requested extra patrol for rally races in the Paul Bunyan State Forest; A State Hwy. 87 caller reported a truck parked on private property with ATV racks lowered, suggesting the owner was out riding on private property; A Nevis Twp. property owner requested police patrol;

Aug. 26: A Farden Twp. caller reported her boyfriend took off a couple hours ago and she couldn’t find him; A County 9 caller who had been released from jail Aug. 25 requested officer assistance gathering personal belongings at their mother’s residence;

Aug. 27: Law enforcement checked out a suspicious vehicle in Helga Twp.; A County 81 caller wanted to speak with Child Protective Services; A 119th Ave. caller reported a trespasser putting up posts on their property while apparently under the influence; A caller reported they lost their keys when they left them on their vehicle and drove off.

Traffic: Aug. 21: A caller had questions about an intersection; Law enforcement checked out an unoccupied vehicle; Law enforcement stopped a truck pulling a trailer;

Aug. 22: A caller reported a tractor driving down the road, hitting power lines due to its height; A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller complained of kids riding dirt bikes and four-wheelers down County 9 and through caller’s yard;

Aug. 24: A caller reported a pickup truck operating without headlights on; A caller reported a motorcycle speeding daily past his residence; A caller reported a pack of three cars passing three to four cars at a time; A caller had questions for an officer about ATV registration; A female requested officer assistance on 200th St., saying her brakes went out, her phone ran out of minutes and she couldn’t reach anyone;

Aug. 25: A caller reported a Jeep Gladiator swerving all over the road, crossing the center line and fog line; Law enforcement provided emergency lights for a broken-down rally car; Law enforcement stopped a car in a field; A caller said they had video of a speeding vehicle with no license plates;

Aug. 26: A Big Stony Lake caller reported a neighbor keeps pulling beach buoys closer to the shore; A Chevy sedan was reported swerving all over the road with one headlight out; A vehicle pulling a boat was stopped; An ATV was stopped in Lake Emma Twp.; Leech Lake Ambulance personnel reported a vehicle crossing highway traffic between the ditches on either side of the road;

Aug. 27: A vehicle was stopped while pulling into Eastside Church; Law enforcement provided emergency lights while a motorist changed a tire on a boat trailer; A Park Rapids caller reported a Chevy Nova flying by his house, back and forth for four hours; A caller reported a Walmart delivery truck driving erratically, crossing the fog line and the center line; A Guthrie Twp. caller reported a young kid racing up and down the road on an ATV; A motorist assist was requested.