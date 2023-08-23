Hubbard County Incidents: Aug. 14-20, 2023

Accidents: Aug. 18: The hood of a vehicle came off and broke the windshield in Park Rapids, causing no injuries;

Aug. 19: A two-vehicle accident was reported.

Animal Related: Aug. 14: A caller reported a deer hit by a car needed to be dispatched; A Farden Twp. caller reported aggressive dogs in their yard, forcing the family to bring their own dogs inside, and caller said it was an ongoing issue; A Farden Twp. caller reported that while she was walking her dog, a neighbor’s dog came out and attacked her dog;

Aug. 15: A 209th Ave. caller complained about a dog barking for three hours with nobody at home to take care of it; A passing motorist reported cows in a cornfield, and caller was worried they would overeat and wanted them checked on;

Aug. 16: A caller reported a cow out along County 3, about three feet from the road; A State Hwy. 34 caller reported approximately six black and white cows in a corn field;

Aug. 17: A 275 Ave. caller said the neighbor’s dog was killing his chickens; A caller reported a Collie-mix dog ran away from their boyfriend’s residence; A 150th St. caller said a neighbor’s dog was causing issues;

Aug. 18: A 299th Ave. caller reported seven cows out, some in caller’s yard and some on the highway; A caller struck a deer, causing minor damage to their vehicle;

Aug. 19: A Laporte area caller reported two dogs locked in a vehicle with the windows rolled up; A caller reported an injured doe in the middle of the roadway.

Assaults/Harassment: Aug. 16: A Henrietta Twp. caller reported a male and a female had a verbal fight, and male left in a Honda after drinking;

Aug. 18: A Henrietta Twp. caller reported a possible domestic issue at a neighbor’s house;

Aug. 20: A Lakeport Twp. caller reported feeling threatened by an unauthorized person entering his home; A County 39 female was reportedly locked in her bedroom because her soon-to-be-ex-husband was upset.

Burglaries/Theft: Aug. 14: A commercial burglar alarm was activated in Laporte; A basement door alarm was activated in Thorpe Twp.; A Lakeport Twp. caller accidentally set off his house alarm and said he couldn’t find his cell phone to turn it off, but was able to provide his alarm password, which the alarm company confirmed was good;

Aug. 15: A garage door alarm was activated in Lakeport Twp.; A County 39 caller reported the theft of earbuds and earphones; A garage door alarm was activated, again in Lakeport Twp.; A panic alarm was activated in Lakeport Twp.;

Aug. 16: A garage door burglar alarm as activated in Lakeport Twp.; A Nevis Twp. caller reported they were trying to be paid for a job, but the client tried to change the amount of the bill;

Aug. 17: A burglar alarm was activated at Itasca State Park; A basement door alarm was activated in Lakeport Twp.;

Aug. 18: A glass breakage alarm was activated at a garage in the Solway area; A 110th St. caller reported fence and posts were vandalized and caller could not find the posts; A St. Paul caller reported threats in Hubbard County;

Aug. 19: A Laporte caller reported a solid gold bracelet was stolen; A 275th Ave. caller said she clicked on Hubbard County’s webpage and got big warnings of possible hackers; A County 4 caller reported a male was selling items on Facebook that were part of an estate;

Aug. 20: A Nevis Twp. caller reported the theft of a pontoon.

Fires: Aug. 14: A Nevis Twp. caller reported his 500-gallon propane tank was leaking and he couldn’t reach the gas company;

Aug. 15: A residential fire alarm was activated in Crow Wing Lake Twp. and canceled as a false alarm; A possible structure fire was reported across from the Nevis lumber store, then canceled;

Aug. 18: A fire alarm was triggered by smoke and heat sensors in Helga Twp.;

Aug. 19: A Todd Twp. caller reported smoke in his garage; A smoke detector alarm was activated at a Nevis bar and canceled as being set off by a popcorn machine; A main floor fire alarm was activated in Lake Emma Twp.; A carbon monoxide alarm in an Akeley home and everyone was evacuated, and caller asked for the home to be checked; A Todd Twp. caller reported a car on fire, with everyone evacuated;

Aug. 20: A smoke detector tripped a false alarm in Crow Wing Lake Twp.

Medical: Aug. 14: An ambulance was requested in Lakeport Twp. for someone with a cold, having trouble breathing; An ambulance was requested in White Oak Twp. for a male with a history of low blood pressure and heart issues who fell approximately five times; An ambulance was requested in Akeley for a male who couldn’t stop throwing up; An ambulance was requested in Lakeport Twp. for a male possibly having a stroke; An ambulance was requested in Nevis Twp. for a male with a history of heart issues, having an irregular heartbeat; Law enforcement patrolled a community event in Laporte;

Aug. 15: An ambulance was requested in Farden Twp. for a female who recently broke her back and was unable to move; A medical alarm was activated in Lake Emma Twp. requesting a lift assist for someone who had a history of falls, according to the alarm company;

Aug. 16: A medical alarm was activated in Lake Emma Twp. for a male who fell but was not injured;

Aug. 17: An ambulance was requested for a male with broken ribs; A medical alarm was activated in Lake Emma Twp. for an elderly male who feel and needed a lift assist;

Aug. 18: An ambulance was requested in Steamboat River Twp. for a possible dislocated shoulder; An ambulance was requested in Lake Emma Twp. for a female possibly having a stroke; An ambulance was requested in Lake Emma Twp. for a male described as jittery, who had fallen multiple times;

Aug. 19: An alarm was requested in Straight River Twp. for a female who fell in the bathroom and was going in and out of consciousness; An ambulance was requested in Helga for a person with a history of heart attack, possibly having a heart attack; An ambulance was requested in Henrietta Twp. for a possible drowning, with CPR already in progress;

Aug. 20: An ambulance was requested in Lakeport Twp. for a female having difficulty breathing.

Miscellaneous: Aug. 14: Dispatch received two 911 calls from a Lake George address where an elderly male said there was no problem, but he has a rotary phone and has no idea how 911 keeps being called; A Henrietta Twp. caller had questions about the removal of a fence from private property;

Aug. 15: A Straight River Twp. caller reported a neighbor possibly shooting guns; A Todd Twp. caller reported gunshots flying over their yard, believed to be from a shotgun;

Aug. 16: A phone was turned into an officer in Park Rapids;

Aug. 17: A County 81 caller was suspicious of a pickup and a smaller car sitting off the road; An open-line 911 call was traced to a County 29 location; A caller requested officer assistance collecting belongings in Lakeport Twp.;

Aug. 18: A County 18 caller reported his stepson put holes in the walls of his home and caused other damage; A County 9 caller requested officer assistance terminating an employee with whom they expected to have issues; A caller requested officer assistance retrieving property on County 18; A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller wanted law enforcement to talk to a neighbor; A Todd Twp. caller was suspicious of a Ford pickup left parked in their driveway; A State Hwy. 87 caller who has custody of their sister’s kids reported the sister said she was coming to get the kids;

Aug. 19: A 911 call from a 175th Ave. party with whom dispatch had multiple contacts disconnected after the second ring and the number went to voicemail when dispatch tried calling back; A caller who heard gunshots asked whether people are allowed to shoot anytime on state land; A caller was suspicious about a four-wheeler with a “free” sign on it, saying when they called the number the person who answered said it was not his, and caller was concerned it may be stolen as they could not find a registration number or VIN; A Nevis caller asked whether there was a noise ordinance; A Lake Alice caller reported fireworks being set off; A Nevis area caller found glass on the ground and believed a vehicle had its window smashed out;

Aug. 20: A Nevis caller reported a band was still playing, noting an ordinance said it was supposed to be done at midnight; A County 13 caller found two kayaks on the side of the road by a pond with no one nearby; A County 39 caller complained of a dirt bike going back and forth in the ditch for two days, making excessive noise; A County 39 caller requested officer assistance retrieving a key.

Traffic: Aug. 14: A caller complained of semi trucks traveling too fast; A Lake Emma Twp. caller had questions for a boat and water officer; A motorist assist was requested;

Aug. 15: A caller reported a black plastic bag on the roadway, causing a traffic hazard; A caller reported removing debris from the roadway; A Solway area caller had questions about equine use of roadways;

Aug. 16: Law enforcement responded to a disabled semi trailer; Law enforcement reported a vehicle not stopping for an officer; A Nevis area caller reported a car swerving;

Aug. 17: A caller reported a pickup swerving into caller’s lane, forcing him into the ditch;

Aug. 18: Law enforcement stopped a vehicle that drove over the curb; A caller reported an SUV driving recklessly and passing on the shoulder; A caller reported a Dodge pickup swerving all over the road and almost going in the ditch; An Akeley caller reported drivers keep moving roadblock signs to get past them; Law enforcement stopped a pickup pulling a trailer; A caller reported a lifted truck doing burnouts; A driver was reported swerving all over the road;

Aug. 19: A caller reported a minivan swerving all over the roadway; A motorist assist was requested;

Aug. 20: A Dodge four-door truck was reported speeding, with garbage flying out of the back.