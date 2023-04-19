Hubbard County Incidents: April 3-9, 2023

Accidents: April 4: A caller reported a vehicle went in the ditch, and caller stopped to check on the occupant, an elderly male who said he was uninjured and air bags did not deploy; Another vehicle off the road was reported; A head-on crash with unknown injuries was reported; A two-vehicle accident with two injured was reported; A caller reported a vehicle off the road but said the occupant was fine; A Ford truck reportedly went off the road;

April 5: A Park Rapids caller reported a vehicle in the ditch on the west side of U.S. Hwy. 71; A vehicle off the road was reported;

April 6: A caller requested a plow to assist a vehicle stuck in the middle of the road, saying a tow truck wouldn’t be able to get to him if the road isn’t plowed; A caller reported a plow driver pulled out a pickup stuck at the Becker County line and then the pickup backed into the plow truck; A caller reported an Expedition or Suburban in the ditch, apparently occupied; A running vehicle off the road was reported; Another vehicle off the road was reported;

April 8: A vehicle off the road was reported.

Animal Related: April 3: A 315th Ave. caller requested advice about a dog that was intentionally dropped off in caller’s neighborhood;

ADVERTISEMENT

April 4: CHI St. Joseph’s Health needed a dog on County 9 to be observed for 10 days to be sure it was healthy after it bit one of their nurses;

April 7: An Arago Twp. caller requested advice about an injured deer wandering around their yard;

April 8: A Laporte caller reported a dog at the business that kept jumping into people’s cars and coming into the business when someone opened the door;

April 9: A caller reported finding and tying up a small shepherd dog with light blue eyes, a shock collar and no tags.

Assaults/Harassment: April 3: A Henrietta Twp. caller reported receiving threats of violence;

April 5: A 14th Ave. caller reported receiving threatening text messages; A County 81 caller wanted an officer to go over his order for protection with him;

April 6: A 145th Ave. caller reported someone was harassing her via social media; A County 81 caller had questions about her order for protection against her husband, regarding how to tell if her medications were delivered to the house and how to get them; A 145th Ave. caller reported someone harassing her by phone;

April 7: A Park Rapids caller said a male was harassing her from his jail texter;

ADVERTISEMENT

April 8: A Lakeport Twp. caller reported being harassed on Facebook and assaulted on Dec. 26; An Akeley caller reported a fight at the muni, saying a male pushed a bartender and grabbed another person by the throat;

April 9: A 309th Ave. caller reported their son threatened the rest of the family and then drove toward Laporte in a Chevy truck.

Burglaries/Theft: April 3: A 129th Ave. caller reported theft from an employee;

April 5: A 145th Ave. caller reported a burglary, with multiple people at their residence; A 150th St. caller reported a theft by swindle;

April 8: A County 1 caller reported a female with a silver Acura was stealing a trailer, and she had a child with her but no car seat; A Nevis caller reported that he dropped off his son’s stuffed animals in his locker 17 days ago but his son never got them;

April 9: A commercial burglar alarm was activated twice in Akeley.

Fires: April 6: A smoke alarm was activated in Lake Emma Twp.;

April 8: A commercial fire alarm in Nevis was activated by a bar smoke detector;

ADVERTISEMENT

April 9: An County 30 caller reported a garage on fire next to a house with a gas tank between them.

Medical: April 3: An ambulance was requested on County 29 for a male having chest pain and an irregular heartbeat; A medical alarm was activated in Lake George Twp. for a female who was very dizzy and couldn’t walk; An ambulance was requested on State Hwy. 87 for a male with cancer who was passing blood; An ambulance was requested on U.S. Hwy. 71 for a male amputee; An ambulance was requested in Henrietta Twp. for a male whose vital signs had fallen recently and were out of range; An ambulance was requested on County 16 when a female fell out of her chair and those with her couldn’t get her up; An ambulance was requested on County 9 for a female who fell on the floor and had recently had pins and rods put in her back; An ambulance was requested in Farden Twp. for someone whose elbow was swollen and hot to the touch and had an open wound; An ambulance was requested on County 3 for a female having back and neck pain;

April 4: An ambulance was requested on 174th St. for a possible stroke; An ambulance was requested in Farden Twp. for a male who was screaming and grabbing his head, but not aggressive;

April 5: An ambulance was requested on U.S. Hwy. 71 for a male having chest pains;

April 6: An ambulance was requested in Nevis for a 50-year-old female having a seizure;

April 8: An ambulance was requested in Farden Twp. for a male having trouble breathing; An ambulance was requested at another Farden Twp. address for a male with COPD having trouble breathing; An ambulance was requested on 219th Ave. for a 60-year-old male who was vomiting and passing out, possibly due to food poisoning; An ambulance was requested in Farden Twp. for a person whose doctor wanted them to go to the emergency room; A lift assist was requested on County 6 for someone who fell;

April 9: An ambulance was requested in Farden Twp. for a male having trouble breathing; An ambulance was requested on County 13 for a male who fell and possibly injured his back.

Miscellaneous: April 3: A State Hwy. 200 caller was suspicious about two vehicles that came down their driveway at 2 a.m.; A Clover Twp. caller requested officer advice regarding issues with their children’s dad; A 460th St. caller wanted to press charges against a person who trespassed on their property on Feb. 18; A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller had questions for an officer about meeting someone for her property; Law enforcement reported suspicious activity in Todd Twp.

ADVERTISEMENT

April 4: A caller reported packages were delivered to their old address in Farden Twp. and requested assistance getting them; A female caller requested officer assistance to retrieve her property on 145th Ave.;

April 5: A caller had questions about retrieving property from a 145th Ave. residence; A caller who was just released requested officer assistance to retrieve property in Nevis; A 200th St. caller said his furnace wouldn’t turn on;

April 6: A suspicious Park Rapids caller requested investigation of a trailer; A County 31 caller was suspicious about a Subaru driver who came down his driveway the night of April 4, turned his lights off and took a picture of the house;

April 7: A County 33 caller reported a female called him that morning and said she was on her way to his place with their kids, but she had not showed up an hour later and was not answering her phone, and caller was concerned she may have been in an accident; Law enforcement checked out a suspicious vehicle with three occupants; A caller wanted to speak with a deputy about retrieving a snowmobile on County 81;

April 9: A male 911 caller said very little.

Traffic: April 3: A caller reported a driving complaint about a Ford Edge;

April 4: A Dodge truck with obstructed plates was stopped; Another vehicle with obstructed plates was stopped; Another Dodge pickup with obstructed plates was stopped;

April 5: The City of Nevis requested to have a car towed; A caller reported a stalled semi blocking a roadway; A Park Rapids area caller reported he got his Ford Fiesta stuck on 209th Ave. as it was completely impassable; A truck with obstructed plates was stopped;

ADVERTISEMENT

April 6: Beltrami County was asked to assist with stopping a vehicle; An officer reported a motorist assist; Law enforcement checked on a vehicle for motorist assist;

April 7: A caller reported a Chevy pickup swerving all over the road for over 40 miles; Law enforcement reported an EMS vehicle was almost T-boned by a Dodge Dakota;

April 8: A truck pulling a trailer was stopped; A vehicle with an obstructed plate was stopped;

April 9: A Pontiac GT with no plates was stopped; A Cadillac was reported swerving all over the road.