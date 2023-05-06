Hubbard County Incidents: April 24-30, 2023

Accidents: April 26: A Nevis caller said his 1997 Dodge Ram pickup was hit April 23-24 while parked in front of the muni; A County 6 caller reported having leg pain after a dirt bike accident;

April 28: A two-vehicle accident with injuries was reported; A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported a two-vehicle head-on collision, leaving a vehicle blocking the roadway; A 265th Ave. caller reported a vehicle went through a gate on a minimum-maintenance road during the night, damaging both the vehicle and the gate, and caller was concerned the vehicle may still be on the road as there is only one way in and out; A vehicle rollover was reported on 159th Ave.

Animal Related: April 24: A County 91 caller reported a lost chocolate Lab with a red collar; A caller reported a dog in front of the sheriff’s office in Park Rapids;

April 26: A County 45 caller reported a deer hit by a vehicle, lying in the roadway;

April 27: A County 13 caller reported a black Lab with a red collar and a small brown-and-white dog that kept coming into her yard; A caller requested advice about a dog that seemed to have been hit and was alive but unable to move;

April 28: A caller reported four or five cows on the road; A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported a vehicle hit a deer, and the deer was still alive in the roadway while the vehicle was not drivable; A State Hwy. 34 caller reported a bear outside at their garbage can, eating;

April 30: A caller reported removing a goose from the roadway; Law enforcement reported an animal complaint on County 44.

Assaults/Harassment: April 25: A Henrietta Twp. caller reported her son was harassing her again; A County 30 caller reported two people were arguing, and when caller’s daughter yelled back at someone who had yelled at them, that person threw a brick and broke a window on their van;

April 26: A County 39 caller reported GoFundMe harassment by relatives; A caller reported a male and a female arguing in a Ford car;

April 28: A caller reported her son called in Farden Twp., and there was a lot of yelling, and he said he was being assaulted; An Akeley Twp. caller reported her intoxicated husband kicked down the door and caller wanted him out of the residence; A County 1 caller said a male was harassing him via Facebook; A Henrietta Twp. caller said her child’s father was threatening her;

April 29: A Henrietta Twp. caller reported her son just cut the electricity to her home; A bar smoke detector triggered an alarm in Nevis; A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller had questions about an order for protection and his ability to go to work; An Akeley caller reported her ex was breaking into her house;

April 30: A Henrietta Twp. caller reported someone threatening to take her fridge, saying the person was standing outside her bedroom door saying, “Say goodbye to your fridge”; A 380th St. caller complained that his girlfriend’s ex was refusing to leave; A Henrietta Twp. caller said the male mentioned in a previous report put a padlock on her refrigerator.

Burglaries/Theft: April 24: A back door alarm was tripped in Lake Emma Twp.;

April 25: A garage door alarm was activated in Clover Twp., and the homeowner said no one should be there and no keyholders were responding;

April 26: A State Hwy. 226 caller reported identity theft;

April 28: A Lakeport Twp. caller reported latches had been torn off his cabin door locks; A Guthrie Twp. caller reported someone was using caller’s address to fraudulently collect food stamps and possibly for drug use; An Akeley Twp. caller reported identity theft;

April 29: An Arago Twp. caller said they showed up at their storage unit to retrieve their camper and it was gone.

Fires: April 25: A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported they were starting a brush fire;

April 26: A general fire alarm was activated at the Laporte School.

Medical: April 24: An ambulance was requested on County 13 for a male who fell, possibly injuring his back;

April 25: An ambulance was requested in Laporte for an 84-year-old female in extreme pain; An ambulance was requested on 294th St. for an 88-year-old male who was very weak and whose blood pressure was dropping; An ambulance was requested in Nevis Twp. for someone who just got home from the hospital and couldn’t get up the stairs;

April 26: An ambulance was requested in Laporte for an 84-year-old female in extreme pain; An ambulance was requested in Laporte for a female whose defibrillator was going off; An ambulance was requested in Lake George Twp. for a female who fell, hit her head and scraped her knee and back;

April 27: An ambulance was requested in Nevis Twp. for a female who fell and couldn’t get up; An ambulance was requested in Todd Twp. for a male who was throwing up and having chest pain;

April 28: An lift assist was requested on County 16 for a male who was on the floor but not injured;

April 29: An ambulance was requested in Todd Twp. for a female who had a frozen shoulder and couldn’t stand the pain; An ambulance was requested in Clay Twp. for a male with blood sugar at 66, breathing but unresponsive;

April 30: An ambulance was requested on County 36 for a female who was unable to stand up.

Miscellaneous: April 24: A four-wheeler operator came upon a snowmobile on county land that hadn’t been registered since 2014; A caller reported a suspicious van with two occupants parked in a field for at least 40 minutes; A personal panic alarm was activated on County 4;

April 25: A Nevis caller requested officer assistance regarding concerns about a friend;

April 26: A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller had questions about his vehicle being on someone else’s property; A Lake Alice Twp. caller reported they rented a roll-off dumpster for a construction site and couldn’t get hold of the company to pick it up; A County 118 caller reported his mailbox was damaged; An open-line 911 call from 450th St. had no concerning sounds, and upon callback it seemed the phone was not in working order; A 360th St. caller said his 17-year-old nephew noticed a car in their driveway, and caller wanted to know if it was a deputy;

April 27: A County 45 caller reported her ex would not let her retrieve her property from the residence as agreed; An open-line 911 call from farden Twp. featured a loud noise, and upon callback the line rang with no answer; Law enforcement policed a ball game in Nevis;

April 28: A 159th Ave. caller reported a suspicious phone call; A 275th Ave. caller reported trespassers on her property; Two requests for motorist assist were reported;

April 29: An Akeley caller anonymously complained about loud music playing for the past couple of nights; A caller was suspicious about a pickup that entered posted pipeline property; A 275th Ave. caller requested officer assistance, saying her outdoor cameras were turned and messed with; An anonymous caller complained about noise from equipment running on a property;

April 30: An Akeley caller made an anonymous noise complaint about loud music; A Henrietta Twp. landlord wanted to talk with law enforcement about what can be done with some tenants.

Traffic: April 25: A Dodge Challenger with no plates was stopped; A caller reported a Dodge Durango with a small child on a passenger’s lap;

April 26: A vehicle was stopped for passing on the right; A Henrietta Twp. caller had questions about riding a side-by-side in the area;

April 27: A County 13 caller reported a Ram truck went through a school bus stop arm; A caller reported damage to the roadway;

April 28: A caller reported a driving complaint about a Ford Fusion with a smashed driver’s side; A caller complained about a small Honda car that was tailgating caller and attempted to pass in a no-passing zone;

April 30: A caller had questions about younger children driving ATVs up and down the road; A motorist assist was requested.