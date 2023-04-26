Hubbard County Incidents: April 17-23, 2023

Accidents: April 20: A County 12 caller reported his truck went into the ditch, sustaining damage, but he continued driving home; A witness reported a van going into the ditch on State Hwy. 64 near Akeley; A witness reported a Chevy Impala going off the road; A vehicle off the road was reported; A County 18 caller reported driving a Lincoln MKZ into the ditch, hitting a mailbox post and causing tire and body damage to the vehicle; A vehicle of the road was reported; A caller reported a vehicle off the road with no injuries and a tow en route; Another vehicle off the road was reported; A State Hwy. 64 caller reported a small car went into the ditch; A caller reported seeing a car’s brake lights going into the ditch; A caller reported putting their car in the ditch;

April 21: An Akeley caller reported a car hit a stop sign and went in the ditch;

April 22: A County 36 caller reported a hit and run, describing a minivan that swerved toward her, hit her and drove off toward County 9, missing a side mirror and with a scrape on its driver’s side.

Animal Related: April 17: A County 91 caller reported finding a dog on the roadway with its paw hanging off its foot, and caller requested options for helping the animal;

April 21: A Lake Emma Twp. caller reported two trapped beavers stolen from the back of a truck on caller’s property during the night; A caller found a shih tzu and a bulldog mix with no tags on the roadway, described as friendly, and picked them up so they wouldn’t be hit;

April 23: A caller reported a dead deer in the middle of the road.

Assaults/Harassment: April 18: A caller from Century Middle School reported a call from a mother who said her son was out of control and throwing pots and pans at her;

April 19: A County 91 caller reported a house guest threatening him and his kids;

April 20: A 169th Ave. caller reported receiving threats via Snapchat and text message; A Farden Twp. caller reported his ex was harassing him; A 500th St. caller reported a violation of an order for protection;

April 21: A Park Rapids caller reported hearing yelling and kids screaming;

April 22: A County 4 caller reported their neighbor/cousin beat up his mom;

April 23: A County 36 caller reported harassment; A St. Cloud area caller wanted to know if an order for protection had been canceled; A caller reported a possible rolling domestic issue, saying caller could tell the occupants of a car were arguing and he saw the male striking the female.

Burglaries/Theft: April 18: A Guthrie Twp. caller reported a tow company removed his van from his property without permission while he was out of state and was refusing to return it;

April 19: A door alarm and living room and downstairs motion alarms were activated in Lake Emma Twp.;

April 20: A Todd Twp. caller reported a possible scam when she received an invoice via email that wasn’t hers; A motion alarm was activated at Itasca State Park;

April 21: A burglar alarm was activated by a bunk room window sensor in Lakeport Twp.; A Clay Twp. caller reported their Social Security number was fraudulently used for employment purposes;

April 22: A keyfob panic alarm was activated on 219th Ave.;

April 23: A Mantrap Twp. caller reported someone opened two accounts in Texas with their personal information.

Fires: April 18: A grass fire was reported on 480th St.;

April 19: A caller reported seeing a fire in the woods;

April 20: Mutual aid was requested for a house fire in the Ponsford area; An upstairs fire alarm was activated on County 29;

April 23: A Park Rapids area caller reported a fuse box that was smoking; A caller reported an unattended, smoky fire but no open flames.

Medical: April 17: An ambulance was requested in Farden Twp. for a female having jaw pain and headache; An ambulance was requested on 305th Ave. for a male who was short of breath; A lift assist was requested on County 13 for a male who had fallen;

April 18: An ambulance was requested in Nevis Twp. for a female who was retaining water and having trouble walking; A medical alarm was reported and canceled on County 16; An ambulance was requested in Rockwood Twp. for a female, 10 weeks pregnant, who slipped and hit her head and now couldn’t move her neck and reported tailbone pain; A Nevis area caller requested non-emergency transport to the hospital; An ambulance was requested on County 25 for a 51-year-old female who fell and couldn’t get up;

April 19: An ambulance was requested in Todd Twp. for a female who fell in the garage, hurt her leg and couldn’t walk; An ambulance was requested in Todd Twp. for a male suspected of taking too much of his medication;

April 21: An ambulance was requested on 190th St. for a male whose back went out and who was having trouble with his left foot; An ambulance was requested in Steamboat River Twp. for a male having trouble breathing;

April 22: An ambulance was requested in Akeley for a male having a seizure; An ambulance was requested on County 6 for a male who fell earlier and was now described as “completely out of it”; An ambulance was requested on 165th Ave. for a male with possible heart issues; An ambulance was requested in Todd Twp. for a female who was throwing up and having a panic attack; An ambulance was requested on County 12 for a 57-year-old female having a severe nosebleed;

April 23: An ambulance was requested in the Park Rapids area for an 18-year-old female with a history of seizures who passed out and had a seizure; An ambulance was requested in Henrietta Twp. for an unresponsive male.

Miscellaneous: April 17: A Farden Twp. caller reported a female living in his home as using methamphetamine;

April 18: A Nevis Twp. caller had questions about a tracking device she found on her rental car;

April 19: A County 39 caller was suspicious about a male who came down his driveway, then when a resident went to the front door he walked away; A Straight River Twp. caller wanted to speak to an officer about issues she was having with her husband; A Nevis caller reported a juvenile tobacco issue;

April 20: Officer assistance was requested to give a female a ride;

April 21: A Nevis caller reported a violation of the snow removal ordinance; A caller reported about 20 mailboxes knocked down, damaged or open; A State Hwy. 87 caller had questions about their ex-girlfriend picking up property, noting there was no paperwork between them;

April 22: Law enforcement patrolled a funeral on County 28; A Todd Twp. caller had a question about policies; A Bemidji caller had a question about his truck, which he said was at a Hubbard County deputy’s house;

April 23: An Akeley caller reported disorderly conduct, saying they changed mind on a purchase and the clerk wouldn’t refund $107 to their card; A County 3 caller reported seeing a shed door open and a hat over their camera; A County 4 caller reported two suspicious vehicles parked just north of County 18.

Traffic: April 17: A caller reported a Buick sedan driving on the rim with a flat tire;

April 18: Occupants of a vehicle with no license plate were reported throwing things out of the sunroof; An Akeley Twp. caller reported two pickups stuck on a snowmobile trail;

April 20: A caller reported that on April 19 on State Hwy. 34 she was following a Mantrap Roofing truck when some supplies blew off the trailer and hit the front of her vehicle; Law enforcement checked on a vehicle for motorist assist; Motorist assist was requested; A caller reported a tree down in the road across the southbound lanes; A caller reported a tree down across a road’s northbound lane;

April 21: Law enforcement responded to a school bus with its hazard lights on; An officer was flagged down for assistance; An officer went to assist a vehicle that had pulled over; Motorist assist was requested; A semi truck hauling a piece of equipment was reported swerving all over the road; A State Hwy. 34 caller reported a truck swerving on the road;

April 22: A caller reported an older Buick swerving all over the road and double passing; A caller reported a Chevy Trailblazer swerving all over the road at speeds varying from 30 to 50 mph;

April 23: An officer responded to a motorist needing assistance on U.S. Hwy. 71; A Chevy SUV was reported swerving all over the road; A Volvo SUV pulling a trailer was stopped; A Ford truck was reported swerving all over the road at varying speeds.