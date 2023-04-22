99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Hubbard County Incidents: April 10-16, 2023

From the Hubbard County dispatch blotter.

blotter pic for web.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 10:10 AM

Accidents: April 11: A Nevis Twp. caller reported a single-vehicle crash into a tree;

April 12: A County 4 caller reported a two-vehicle accident with no injuries, occuring in a driveway with one of the vehicles pulling a trailer;

April 15: A County 4 caller reported a vehicle rollover;

April 16: A caller reported an unoccupied Toyota in the ditch.

Animal Related: April 10: A Farden Twp. caller complained about a stray dog that kept showing up in her yard; A County 18 caller reported three dogs running in traffic; A County 1 caller reported a lost potbelly pig; An injured deer was reported in the ditch, needing to be dispatched;

ADVERTISEMENT

April 11: A caller reported a deer sitting on the side of the road, possibly needing to be dispatched; A State Hwy. 34 caller in the Akeley area reported a deer in the roadway, needing to be dispatched;

April 12: A caller reported a deer on the side of the road, needing to be dispatched; A Laporte caller wanted to know her options regarding other people’s dogs coming into her yard;

April 13: A Hubbard Twp. caller reported two aggressive dogs; A 185th Ave. caller reported a stray pitbull-mix dog, described as friendly, with no tags; A 185th Ave. caller reported a dog in their yard; A caller reported hitting a deer;

April 14: A County 6 caller reported two husky-German shepherd-mix dogs lost, a male and a female; A Farden Twp. caller reported her dog was attacked and bleeding, and would probably need to go to the vet;

April 15: A caller at the Cass County line reported he hit a dog by accident and killed it.

Assaults/Harassment: April 11: A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported multiple violations of a domestic abuse no-contact order;

April 12: A 255th Ave. caller reported a physical domestic altercation in progress;

April 13: A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported online harassment; A County 81 caller had questions for an officer about an order for protection;

ADVERTISEMENT

April 14: A Helga Twp. caller reported his wife and their former nanny were being threatened online;

April 16: A 450th St. caller said a male would not let her leave, but nothing physical had happened; A 500th St. caller reported a violation of a harassment restraining order.

Burglaries/Theft: April 10: A Steamboat River Twp. caller reported the theft of a mailbox occurring on April 8; A 498th St. caller reported a Medicare scam; A County 1 caller reported he sold a vehicle and the buyer had not made a payment and now the vehicle was in an impound lot in Madison, Wis.;

April 12: A 167th Ave. caller reported the theft of a motor vehicle; A Nevis caller reported a theft of money;

April 13: A front door alarm was activated in Akeley; Front door and front motion alarms were activated at an Arago Twp. location; A County 36 caller reported a chainsaw and a cordless drill were stolen sometime around April 9; A County 81 property owner, currently in Arizona, said he he saw a hand on his outdoor camera moving the camera; A Farden Twp. caller reported a female took a bottle of liquor and left;

April 14: A Henrietta Twp. caller reported theft out of a storage unit; A 150th St. caller reported a little truck used for lawn decoration was stolen from his business; A County 33 caller reported a female in his son’s life who keeps taking his money; A Nevis caller reported an audible alarm coming from a residence;

April 16: An dining room door alarm was activated in Rockwood Twp.; A garage-to-house alarm was activated in Hubbard Twp.

Fires: April 13: Active911 was tested for the Park Rapids and Bemidji DNR offices;

ADVERTISEMENT

April 14: A vehicle on fire was reported; A 110th St. caller reported a large fire a short distance from some outbuildings;

April 16: A caller reported a tree on a power line with a possible fire, then noted the tree fell off the power line.

Medical: April 10: An ambulance was requested in Farden Twp. for an older male having trouble breathing; An ambulance was requested in Crow Wing Lake Twp. for a male having pain all over his body; An ambulance was requested in Farden Twp. for a male who thought he was having a heart attack; An ambulance was requested in Lakeport Twp. for a female with severe pain in her legs; An ambulance was requested in Park Rapids for a female having a seizure;

April 11: An ambulance was requested on County 18 for someone having chest pains; A request for an ambulance was canceled after an Akeley male passed out and fell; An ambulance was requested in Laporte for a female believed to be having a heart attack; An ambulance was requested in Farden Twp. for a female with severe lower-back pain;

April 12: An ambulance was requested in Hubbard Twp. for a female having trouble breathing; An ambulance was requested for a male on his back in the ditch across from AmericInn in Park Rapids, possibly having a seizure; An ambulance was requested on 200th St. for an 82-year-old male who fell, hit his head and was bleeding;

April 13: An ambulance was requested in Farden Twp. for an elderly female who was sick, throwing up and having stomach issues;

April 14: An ambulance was requested on State Hwy. 64 for a male who fell and hit his head a couple days ago and was now having neck pain; An ambulance was requested on 317th Ave. for a female having an asthma attack; An ambulance was requested on U.S. Hwy. 71 for a female with a history of seizures, slurring her words and acting “out of it”;

April 16: An ambulance was requested on 299th Ave. for an 88-year-old possibly having a stroke; An ambulance was requested in Akeley for a male with high blood pressure, possibly having a heart attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miscellaneous: April 10: A Lakeport Twp. caller reported a sign shot with a gun recently with side-by-side tracks nearby; A caller requested officer assistance retrieving property on County 81;

April 11: A 122nd St. caller was angry about planes spraying something all over the skies, saying it was not a regular jet trail; A County 89 caller reported a suspicious person behind a trailer house; A 190th St. caller wanted a vehicle removed that wasn’t supposed to be there; An Akeley caller requested officer advice on how to get a trespass order; A Farden Twp. caller reported he came home from work and found his landlord had changed the locks and put all his stuff outside;

April 12: A Nevis caller said she stepped out on her porch and saw flying objects that may be drones or bats with light packs; A Nevis caller requested officer assistance picking up his father and serving papers; A County 12 caller reported a suspicious car going up and down the road on April 9, checking people’s mailboxes; A 200th St. caller had questions for an officer about loan disbursements;

April 13: A Park Rapids caller had questions for law enforcement; A Guthrie Twp. caller requested officer assistance for a property exchange; Beltrami County dispatch received a text-to-911 from a Hubbard County location; A 450th St. caller reported an ordinance violation;

April 14: A Lakeport Twp. caller had questions about evictions;

April 16: A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller, near Laporte, reported someone who keeps trespassing on his property after being told many times to stay off it; A County 18 caller suspected someone had been in her shed and wasn’t sure whether they were still inside, and caller wanted an officer to check it out; A County 81 caller head two gunshots near their residence.

Traffic: April 10: A Straight River Twp. caller wanted to speak to a deputy about speed limit and traffic signs;

April 11: A caller reported a Midstate Insulation truck with garbage blowing out of it for the last several days; A caller reported a motorist passed them on the right April 7 using the bicycle lane; A caller reported property owners stacking wood in the ditch and on the edge often roadway, causing damage and a traffic safety issue; A caller reported the road washed out at the end of his driveway;

ADVERTISEMENT

April 12: A caller reported water over the roadway; A caller reported water almost up to the roadway, flowing fast; A caller reported water going over the roadway and cutting pretty good ruts; A caller complained about an ongoing issue with neighbors speeding up and down the road on a motorized dirt bike, making noise and going on the highway; A caller reported water going over the roadway; Law enforcement assisted a motorcyclist on the side of the road with their flashers on;

April 13: A Laporte caller reported several vehicles burning out of the school parking lot after school let out, and caller requested more officer presence at that time; Law enforcement checked on an SUV in need of assistance; An SUV was reported bobbing in and out of traffic at excessive speed; Motorist assist was requested;

April 15: A truck pulling a trailer was stopped;

April 16: A motorist reportedly became stuck on the side of the road after pulling over; A caller reported a tree lying across the road, saying they were unable to go around it.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
MenahgaSchoolExt2021FlagLeft.jpg
Local
Menahga School updating 9-year-old social studies textbook
April 21, 2023 06:45 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
HeritageLivingCenterExterior2022.jpg
Local
Hubbard County moves forward with finding Heritage manager
April 21, 2023 03:23 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
4HCOLALoonNestGroupMarch2023.jpg
Northland Outdoors
4-Hers team up with local partners to build loon nesting platforms
April 21, 2023 03:02 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
AmandaHassVert2023.jpg
Local
Nevis graduate helps refugees learn English
April 19, 2023 01:37 PM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
FrankWhiteEducationCenter.jpg
Local
Park Rapids School Board closes Frank White era
April 19, 2023 05:50 PM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
BjiLadder2Horz041923.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Bemidji, Park Rapids firefighters practice together
April 21, 2023 08:53 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
LundstromATKatahdinSummit.jpg
Local
Nevis resident treks entire 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail
April 14, 2023 08:31 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen