Hubbard County Incidents: April 10-16, 2023

Accidents: April 11: A Nevis Twp. caller reported a single-vehicle crash into a tree;

April 12: A County 4 caller reported a two-vehicle accident with no injuries, occuring in a driveway with one of the vehicles pulling a trailer;

April 15: A County 4 caller reported a vehicle rollover;

April 16: A caller reported an unoccupied Toyota in the ditch.

Animal Related: April 10: A Farden Twp. caller complained about a stray dog that kept showing up in her yard; A County 18 caller reported three dogs running in traffic; A County 1 caller reported a lost potbelly pig; An injured deer was reported in the ditch, needing to be dispatched;

April 11: A caller reported a deer sitting on the side of the road, possibly needing to be dispatched; A State Hwy. 34 caller in the Akeley area reported a deer in the roadway, needing to be dispatched;

April 12: A caller reported a deer on the side of the road, needing to be dispatched; A Laporte caller wanted to know her options regarding other people’s dogs coming into her yard;

April 13: A Hubbard Twp. caller reported two aggressive dogs; A 185th Ave. caller reported a stray pitbull-mix dog, described as friendly, with no tags; A 185th Ave. caller reported a dog in their yard; A caller reported hitting a deer;

April 14: A County 6 caller reported two husky-German shepherd-mix dogs lost, a male and a female; A Farden Twp. caller reported her dog was attacked and bleeding, and would probably need to go to the vet;

April 15: A caller at the Cass County line reported he hit a dog by accident and killed it.

Assaults/Harassment: April 11: A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported multiple violations of a domestic abuse no-contact order;

April 12: A 255th Ave. caller reported a physical domestic altercation in progress;

April 13: A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller reported online harassment; A County 81 caller had questions for an officer about an order for protection;

April 14: A Helga Twp. caller reported his wife and their former nanny were being threatened online;

April 16: A 450th St. caller said a male would not let her leave, but nothing physical had happened; A 500th St. caller reported a violation of a harassment restraining order.

Burglaries/Theft: April 10: A Steamboat River Twp. caller reported the theft of a mailbox occurring on April 8; A 498th St. caller reported a Medicare scam; A County 1 caller reported he sold a vehicle and the buyer had not made a payment and now the vehicle was in an impound lot in Madison, Wis.;

April 12: A 167th Ave. caller reported the theft of a motor vehicle; A Nevis caller reported a theft of money;

April 13: A front door alarm was activated in Akeley; Front door and front motion alarms were activated at an Arago Twp. location; A County 36 caller reported a chainsaw and a cordless drill were stolen sometime around April 9; A County 81 property owner, currently in Arizona, said he he saw a hand on his outdoor camera moving the camera; A Farden Twp. caller reported a female took a bottle of liquor and left;

April 14: A Henrietta Twp. caller reported theft out of a storage unit; A 150th St. caller reported a little truck used for lawn decoration was stolen from his business; A County 33 caller reported a female in his son’s life who keeps taking his money; A Nevis caller reported an audible alarm coming from a residence;

April 16: An dining room door alarm was activated in Rockwood Twp.; A garage-to-house alarm was activated in Hubbard Twp.

Fires: April 13: Active911 was tested for the Park Rapids and Bemidji DNR offices;

April 14: A vehicle on fire was reported; A 110th St. caller reported a large fire a short distance from some outbuildings;

April 16: A caller reported a tree on a power line with a possible fire, then noted the tree fell off the power line.

Medical: April 10: An ambulance was requested in Farden Twp. for an older male having trouble breathing; An ambulance was requested in Crow Wing Lake Twp. for a male having pain all over his body; An ambulance was requested in Farden Twp. for a male who thought he was having a heart attack; An ambulance was requested in Lakeport Twp. for a female with severe pain in her legs; An ambulance was requested in Park Rapids for a female having a seizure;

April 11: An ambulance was requested on County 18 for someone having chest pains; A request for an ambulance was canceled after an Akeley male passed out and fell; An ambulance was requested in Laporte for a female believed to be having a heart attack; An ambulance was requested in Farden Twp. for a female with severe lower-back pain;

April 12: An ambulance was requested in Hubbard Twp. for a female having trouble breathing; An ambulance was requested for a male on his back in the ditch across from AmericInn in Park Rapids, possibly having a seizure; An ambulance was requested on 200th St. for an 82-year-old male who fell, hit his head and was bleeding;

April 13: An ambulance was requested in Farden Twp. for an elderly female who was sick, throwing up and having stomach issues;

April 14: An ambulance was requested on State Hwy. 64 for a male who fell and hit his head a couple days ago and was now having neck pain; An ambulance was requested on 317th Ave. for a female having an asthma attack; An ambulance was requested on U.S. Hwy. 71 for a female with a history of seizures, slurring her words and acting “out of it”;

April 16: An ambulance was requested on 299th Ave. for an 88-year-old possibly having a stroke; An ambulance was requested in Akeley for a male with high blood pressure, possibly having a heart attack.

Miscellaneous: April 10: A Lakeport Twp. caller reported a sign shot with a gun recently with side-by-side tracks nearby; A caller requested officer assistance retrieving property on County 81;

April 11: A 122nd St. caller was angry about planes spraying something all over the skies, saying it was not a regular jet trail; A County 89 caller reported a suspicious person behind a trailer house; A 190th St. caller wanted a vehicle removed that wasn’t supposed to be there; An Akeley caller requested officer advice on how to get a trespass order; A Farden Twp. caller reported he came home from work and found his landlord had changed the locks and put all his stuff outside;

April 12: A Nevis caller said she stepped out on her porch and saw flying objects that may be drones or bats with light packs; A Nevis caller requested officer assistance picking up his father and serving papers; A County 12 caller reported a suspicious car going up and down the road on April 9, checking people’s mailboxes; A 200th St. caller had questions for an officer about loan disbursements;

April 13: A Park Rapids caller had questions for law enforcement; A Guthrie Twp. caller requested officer assistance for a property exchange; Beltrami County dispatch received a text-to-911 from a Hubbard County location; A 450th St. caller reported an ordinance violation;

April 14: A Lakeport Twp. caller had questions about evictions;

April 16: A U.S. Hwy. 71 caller, near Laporte, reported someone who keeps trespassing on his property after being told many times to stay off it; A County 18 caller suspected someone had been in her shed and wasn’t sure whether they were still inside, and caller wanted an officer to check it out; A County 81 caller head two gunshots near their residence.

Traffic: April 10: A Straight River Twp. caller wanted to speak to a deputy about speed limit and traffic signs;

April 11: A caller reported a Midstate Insulation truck with garbage blowing out of it for the last several days; A caller reported a motorist passed them on the right April 7 using the bicycle lane; A caller reported property owners stacking wood in the ditch and on the edge often roadway, causing damage and a traffic safety issue; A caller reported the road washed out at the end of his driveway;

April 12: A caller reported water over the roadway; A caller reported water almost up to the roadway, flowing fast; A caller reported water going over the roadway and cutting pretty good ruts; A caller complained about an ongoing issue with neighbors speeding up and down the road on a motorized dirt bike, making noise and going on the highway; A caller reported water going over the roadway; Law enforcement assisted a motorcyclist on the side of the road with their flashers on;

April 13: A Laporte caller reported several vehicles burning out of the school parking lot after school let out, and caller requested more officer presence at that time; Law enforcement checked on an SUV in need of assistance; An SUV was reported bobbing in and out of traffic at excessive speed; Motorist assist was requested;

April 15: A truck pulling a trailer was stopped;

April 16: A motorist reportedly became stuck on the side of the road after pulling over; A caller reported a tree lying across the road, saying they were unable to go around it.