Hubbard County halts TFL sales until Legislature acts

The Minnesota Department of Revenue suggests that counties hold off on tax-forfeited land (TFL) sales until the Minnesota Legislature revises state law.

That’s a big change to the Hubbard County Natural Resources Department’s 2024 budget, said Land Commissioner Cory Kimball.

In May, the U.S. Supreme Court decided that Hennepin County violated the Fifth Amendment’s taking clause when the county kept a $25,000 profit from the sale of a 94-year-old’s condo.

Minnesota is among roughly a dozen states and the District of Columbia that allow local jurisdictions to keep proceeds.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruling renders Minnesota’s proprietary forfeiture law unconstitutional.

County commissioner Ted Van Kempen noted the 2023 TFL revenue was projected to be $426,000.

“Right now, it’s zero dollars,” Kimball said.

Van Kempen asked, “What does that money buy?”

“It goes to our revenue, which gets apportioned to parks, schools, townships and the county. It’s a big deal, if we lose that,” Kimball said.

Kimball said the parks cash account currently has $481,234. If the county is required to return profits to landowners, he speculated this account will be empty in five to 10 years.

County commissioner Char Christenson pointed out that most TFL is sold for less than what was owed.

“The question now is whether they’ll get the money from what was assessed or what the property was sold at,” Kimball said, adding that whatever the county spent to prepare the property for sale will be reimbursed.

“We’re going to have to do a lot more documenting,” he said, referring to county staff time as well as expenses.

As an example, Hubbard County Administrator Jeff Cadwell said a parcel could have been tax forfeited 10 years ago with a $40,000 value, then county sold it for $200,000 today. It hasn’t been determined which value – forfeited or sale – is the basis for returning proceeds to the former landowner.

“Here’s the problem: we’ve had some of those parcels for 10 years and the value has changed. We’ve been given no direction on what that looks like,” Cadwell said.

“How do you get value on something you no longer own?” asked county commissioner Dave De La Hunt.

“Because, truthfully, when we’re holding it for the state, we’re just in custody of it,” replied Cadwell. “It’s undetermined who we’re holding that in custody for.”

De La Hunt wondered, if the county harvested timber, will it have to give those proceeds back to the owner, too.

Cadwell said there are several more unknowns: How far back will the county need to review TFL sales? Will the county need to pay excess revenue to landowners by course or by request?

“None of this has been cleared up,” he said.

“If that source of revenue goes away, then we’ll have to determine what other source of revenue is appropriate and levy is probably the one.”

Timber sales revenue limits the damage to the budget, he added.

Mary Thompson from Heartland Lakes Development Commission has interested buyers in TFL in town, Cadwell noted, but they can’t be sold for development, at this point.

Kimball said his draft budget is the same as 2023, except for the TFL revenue.

The only proposed major purchase is a $40,000 UTV with tracks. “The one we have is pretty much held together with duct tape,” he said.

