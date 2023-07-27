Hubbard County Extension Office requests full-time educator position

It’s budgeting season for the Hubbard County Board.

Lisa Loegering, regional director for the University of Minnesota Extension (UMN), and Tarah Young, Hubbard County Extension educator, provided a 2024 budget report and project update this month.

Young currently coordinates the Master Gardener program and a variety of hands-on, educational programs about healthy communities, Hubbard County agriculture, food and natural resources.

Tarah Young

Loegering said Young was hired two years ago at 14 hours per week, or 0.35 FTE with a salary of $31,180, partly because she is pursuing graduate degree work. In July 2024, Young will be able to work more hours and increase programming.

UMN Extension proposes increasing Young’s FTE. A chart showed the salary at 0.5 ($37,861), 0.75 ($48,997), 0.8 ($51,224) or 1.0 FTE ($60,132).

Hubbard County 4-H Coordinator Mari Jo Lohmeier’s salary in 2024 is $80,648, while support staff earns $32,000 and an intern $6,288.

Young noted that pollinator education is hugely popular. She’s covered topics such as pollinator gardens, habitat, prairie plantings and bee lawns, working with local beekeepers and an apiarist from the Cities.

When Young held a food preservation class in April, 123 people attended.

“Probably 50% of my time is spent on technical assistance,” she said.

Common technical inquiries include weed and insect identification and control; soil test analysis for gardens, lawns and fields; renovating and improving pastures; garden varietal selection; woodland management; establishment of wildlife habitats; aquatic and terrestrial invasive species; and shoreline maintenance and plant species selection.

She has collaborated with the Hubbard County Soil & water Conservation District, 4-H, Itasca State Park and others.

Young also writes a bi-monthly newsletter (subscribe at at z.umn.edu/HCExtensionNewsletter ) and a monthly column for the Park Rapids Enterprise called "Cultivating Success in the Farm & Garden."

“You do a lot with 14 hours,” commented Hubbard County Board chair Tom Krueger.

Young’s supervisor, Sarah Chur, said, “You have a gem here,” adding that Young often works more than 14 hours per week. She requested moving Young to a full-time position.

Krueger asked if Young’s position had been combined with other counties in the past.

Years ago, Chur said Hubbard and Becker counties shared a UMN Extension educator. She said Becker is not interested in a 50-50 split, but Beltrami County may be interested.

County commissioner David De La Hunt expressed surprise at the amount of demand for Young’s programming, “so we should try to match that to some degree.”