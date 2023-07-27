Hubbard County enacts Local Housing Trust Fund ordinance

Earlier this month, the Hubbard County Board agreed to establish a Local Housing Trust Fund (LHTF).

They took the next step by passing an LHTF ordinance, a requirement of Minnesota Statute.

Hubbard County Administrator Jeff Cadwell told county commissioners at their July 18 meeting that he borrowed ordinance language from Otter Tail County.

“The next step would be to bring a set of policies to the Aug. 1 meeting and then, at that point in time, bring the request from HLDC (Heartland Lakes Development Commission) for the funding they need to complete the (Pinecrest) apartment project,” he said. “That would be the first act as this committee in dealing with funds relative to the housing trust fund.”

Cadwell advised addressing concerns in policies rather than in the ordinance because it’s a lengthier process to change an ordinance in the future.

Pinecrest Apartments will be a 58-unit apartment complex in Park Rapids to address affordable housing needs.

$5,000 disbursements

The ordinance states that LHTF will be administered by the Hubbard County Board.

It reads, “Disbursements from the Housing Trust Fund Account shall be made as loans or grants to assist recipients in the creation of assisted units and administrative fees not to exceed 10%. Recipients may use the funds to pay for capital costs, including but not limited to the actual costs of rehabilitating or constructing assisted units; preserving affordable units; demolishing or converting existing non-residential buildings to create new assisted units; real property acquisition costs; and professional service costs, including but not limited to, those costs incurred for architectural, engineering, planning and legal services which are attributable to the creation of assisted units.”

The ordinance initially said no disbursements over $50,000 will be made from the LHTF without the prior approval of the county board.

“All projects exceeding $50,000 considered for funding will be reviewed by Hubbard County staff, and the administrator shall submit staff comments and recommendations to Hubbard County's Board of Commissioners, prior to board action,” it reads.

County commissioner Char Christenson suggested removing the $50,000 threshold.

Cadwell pointed out that the LHTF currently only has seed money to apply for a matching grant from the state and additional funding for Pinecrest Apartments. There are no other dollars to distribute, at this time, he said. He recommended keeping the $50,000 limit.

County commissioner David De La Hunt agreed with Cadwell, especially since the board only has two regular monthly meetings. The time lapse could conflict with project timelines.

The limit protects the LHTF from being cleaned out, he said, yet needs to be flexible.

“Address your short-term needs with policy and write your own ordinance like you intend it to be long-term,” De La Hunt said.

After more discussion, the board revised the ordinance from $50,000 to $5,000.

County commissioner Ted Van Kempen requested changing the definition of "grants supervisor" from “the Hubbard County Administrator or his or her designee” to “the Hubbard County Board.”

Board chair Tom Krueger stated “grant supervisor” only appears in the definitions portion of the ordinance. “Why even have it there?” he asked.

Cadwell said the original ordinance was drafted for a Housing & Redevelopment Authority (HRA) to be responsible. “I pulled language out of here that applied to HRA because we didn’t want that in here this time,” he said, agreeing that the “grant supervisor” definition could be pulled.

Cadwell emphasized that definitions in the ordinance are directly from the Minnesota Statute.

The board agreed to strike the definition.

Christenson commented that the ordinance puts “the administrator, currently Jeff, and the board too much in the weeds for every request to come to us. However, none of us feel comfortable at this time we’re going to do this.”

She said, “The bigger picture is who are we going to appoint? Because we’re not going to come to every meeting and then decide. … A lot of this is going to have oversight.”

Krueger said he didn’t think it would take any more time to consider these grants than any other requests that come to the board.

Per the ordinance, the county will submit an annual report before the close of each fiscal year.

