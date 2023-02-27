Hubbard County District 4 voters must narrow field of candidates

When the candidate filing period ended on Feb. 24, four candidates stepped forward for the Hubbard County District 4 commissioner seat.

They are Steven J. Keranen of Nevis, Lyle Howg of Laporte, Ryan J. Johnson of Guthrie and Kristin Fake of Akeley.

A primary election will be held Tuesday, May 9 to narrow the field to two candidates, with the special election on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

There are nine townships – Akeley, Clay, Guthrie, Hart Lake, Hendrickson, Lakeport, Mantrap, Steamboat River and Thorpe – and two cities – Akeley and Laporte – in District 4.

According to Hubbard County Auditor-Treasurer Kay Rave, all precincts have opted for mail-in voting.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Everybody that’s registered to vote in commissioner District 4 will receive a ballot by mail,” she said. The ballots will arrive on or around Friday, March 24 when early voting starts.

“Any voter that wants to vote in person may do so by coming to the first floor of the county courthouse,” she added.

The seat was left vacant when Dan Stacey resigned on Feb. 1 amid being named a suspect in a criminal investigation.