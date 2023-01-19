Hubbard County accepts 680 acres of woodlands

The Northern Waters Land Trust (NWLT) is donating 680 acres of “high-quality forestland” to Hubbard County.

The county board approved a land protection agreement with NWLT at their Tuesday Jan. 17 meeting.

Hubbard County Land Commissioner Mark “Chip” Lohmeier explained that NWLT is acquiring the parcels, formerly PotlatchDeltic Corporation land, from The Conservation Fund and gifting them to the county.

The wooded lands are located within five townships: Akeley, White Oak, Mantrap, Rockwood and Thorpe. According to Lohmeier, they range from a 40-acre parcel in Akeley Township to 240 acres in Thorpe Township.

“I’ve met with all five townships that are encompassed in these parcels, and they have all agreed that this is the right way to go to acquire these lands and manage them,” Lohmeier said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Closing is anticipated for March.

They are all pine plantations in various stages of regrowth, he said. “They’ll all be very productive lands.”

In his written report, Lohmeier stated the “revenues generated from the management of forest lands is roughly equal to the tax revenue generated from lands classified as ‘rural vacant lands.’ Because these lands will be acquired using Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council funds, they will not be eligible for PILT. All five tracts have been inspected with no environmental concerns or management impediments found.”

In related business, the board did as follows: