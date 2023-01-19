STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Hubbard County accepts 680 acres of woodlands

The Northern Waters Land Trust (NWLT) is donating 680 acres of “high-quality forestland” to Hubbard County.

Public_Notices_HubbardCountyGovtCenterHoriz.jpg
Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
January 19, 2023 11:39 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The Northern Waters Land Trust (NWLT) is donating 680 acres of “high-quality forestland” to Hubbard County.

The county board approved a land protection agreement with NWLT at their Tuesday Jan. 17 meeting.

Hubbard County Land Commissioner Mark “Chip” Lohmeier explained that NWLT is acquiring the parcels, formerly PotlatchDeltic Corporation land, from The Conservation Fund and gifting them to the county.

The wooded lands are located within five townships: Akeley, White Oak, Mantrap, Rockwood and Thorpe. According to Lohmeier, they range from a 40-acre parcel in Akeley Township to 240 acres in Thorpe Township.

“I’ve met with all five townships that are encompassed in these parcels, and they have all agreed that this is the right way to go to acquire these lands and manage them,” Lohmeier said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Closing is anticipated for March.

They are all pine plantations in various stages of regrowth, he said. “They’ll all be very productive lands.”

In his written report, Lohmeier stated the “revenues generated from the management of forest lands is roughly equal to the tax revenue generated from lands classified as ‘rural vacant lands.’ Because these lands will be acquired using Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council funds, they will not be eligible for PILT. All five tracts have been inspected with no environmental concerns or management impediments found.”

In related business, the board did as follows:

  • Accepted the $27,935 quote from PRT, Inc. of  Howell, Mich. for 127,725 conservation-grade, containerized tree seedlings for spring 2024 delivery. Lohmeier said these seedlings – a mix of jack pine, Norway pine, white pine and white spruce – will be planted on recently harvested sites throughout the county.
  • Classified 12 tax-forfeited lands as “non-conservation,” allowing for their subsequent sale. In his report, Lohmeier said the county assessor’s 2023 estimated market value for the parcels, including a couple lakeshore lots, range from $400 to $749,000. 
  • Reviewed the results from the Jan. 9 timber auction. Lohmeier reported that all 12 tracts sold on the first round of bidding. They contained nearly 8,000 cords of wood products and covered 524.84 acres. The appraised value of the tracts was $168,937. The final bid value of the timber sold was $238,366.
  • Accepted low bid of $2,113,213 from Hawkinson Construction Co., Inc. of Grand Rapids for a reclamation project from Becida west to the Clearwater County line. Hubbard County Public Works Coordinator Jed Nordin explained that reclamation means the existing blacktop and some aggregate is ground up and packed down, then new paving is laid over the top.
  • Prioritized deficient county and township bridges that are expected to be replaced within the next five years. Nordin said bridges with an Local Planning Index below 60 are eligible for bridge bonding and/or federal funding. Nordin noted that five bridges are listed: Fairwood Drive on Belle Taine (2023), CSAH 13 over Crow Wing (2023), 149th Ave. in Straight River Township (2024), CSAH 45 over Necktie River (2025) and CSAH 38 over Kabekona River (2026). There are 70 bridges overall in the county. They are inspected every four years, at most, but typically every other year, according to assistant engineer Jeff Adolphson.
  • Approved a $11,968 payment to PRO Custom and Security, LLC for additional labor and equipment required to make security card access operational at the county public works building.
  • Set a public hearing on proposed ADA and Title VI policies for the county for Tuesday, Feb. 21.
  • Approved the legal secretary position for the county attorney’s office. It was included in the 2023 budget.
RELATED ARTICLES:
Construction
Minnesota
Minnesota lost jobs in December after 14 months of growth
While Minnesota’s labor force grew slightly in the last month of 2022, the state lost jobs overall, according to the Department of Employment and Economic Development.
January 19, 2023 12:23 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Minnesota
Conversion therapy ban for minors advances in Minnesota Legislature
January 18, 2023 04:43 PM
Minnesota
Minnesota lawmakers advance universal school lunch bill
January 18, 2023 03:20 PM
Local
St. Cloud man with prior conviction charged with sex crime involving a minor
January 18, 2023 02:39 PM

Related Topics: HUBBARD COUNTY BOARDGOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
Shannon Geisen is editor of the Park Rapids Enterprise.
What To Read Next
StudentNewsPlaceholder.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: January 19, 2023
Several area students were named to the Minnesota State University Moorhead Dean’s List in recognition of academic achievement for the fall semester. Students must maintain a 3.25 or higher grade-point average and carry 12 graded credits to qualify for the honor.
January 19, 2023 11:29 AM
010422.N.PRE.SchmidHomeAfterFire9179.jpg
Local
Family recovering from Christmas Eve house fire
The Keith Williams family's immediate needs are being covered through family, but a fundraiser may take place in March.
January 19, 2023 11:03 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
SpellingChamps011823.E.PRE.jpg
Local
Cook newly crowned Century’s top speller
Twenty-six competitors from fifth through eighth grade reached the finals, with two voluntarily withdrawing from Wednesday’s oral competition.
January 19, 2023 08:33 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
Laker Hockey.JPG
Sports
WDC School Board approves joining girls hockey collective
The Detroit Lakes-based collective also includes players from Frazee-Vergas, Perham, New York Mills and Park Rapids.
January 18, 2023 04:23 PM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes