Thursday, August 17

News Local

Hubbard County 4-H youth take engineering challenge

Two teams from Hubbard County were among 15 teams of youth statewide who learned to look at problems from an engineering perspective.

Hubbard County youngsters Levi Lelm and Weston Makela with the Dangerous Delta Dogs team earned the True GRIT Award in a recent Minnesota 4-H Engineering Design Challenge.
Contributed / Hubbard County UM Extension
By Staff reports
Today at 9:35 AM

Six kids from Hubbard County were among Minnesota 4-H youth who “demonstrated teamwork, creativity and innovation at the 4-H Engineering Design Challenge,” according to a news release from Hubbard County 4-H Local Educator Mari Jo Lohmeier.

Fifteen teams from across the state participated in the in-person event, held Aug. 7 at St. Cloud State University, with three teams participating in a virtual event on Aug. 14.

According to Lohmeier, teams ranging in age from grade 3 to one year past high school were “challenged to think about achieving goals from an engineering frame of mind, building complex machines incorporating simple machines and transfers of energy.”

In-person participants also enjoyed hands-on activities, virtual reality and augmented reality experiences and hydrology engineering provided by the university, the release states.

Hubbard County had two teams participating in the event. The first, coached by Nicole Johnson, was the Green Valley Sharp Shooters team of Cole Johnson, Briggs Johnson and Hank Makela. They received the outstanding journal award for documenting their work thoroughly or creatively.

Participating in a 4-H Engineering Challenge Monday, Aug. 7 at St. Cloud State University, Hubbard County kids Cole Johnson, Briggs Johnson and Hank Makela formed the Green Valley Sharp Shooters team.
Contributed / Hubbard County UM Extension

“We came back from the Engineering Challenge last year with so many new ideas,” said Briggs. “This year, we were able to combine our experience from last year and create a better machine. It was a lot of fun to create, learn and problem solve with my teammates and friends.”

Second, the Dangerous Delta Dogs team was coached by Justin Lelm and included Levi Lelm, Jordan Koebernick and Weston Makela. This young group brought home the True GRIT award for “showing fortitude and tenacity to tackle a tough problem or challenge,” the release states. “They were recognized for courage, perseverance and thinking on their feet to troubleshoot.”

Each team spent weeks, in some cases months, building the perfect machine to meet the challenge, the release states. “They used 4-H curriculum to explore engineering principles and tested multiple designs and equipment. Adult 4-H volunteers guided each team, provided meeting space, helped secure materials and learned alongside the young people.”

Minnesota 4-H is a youth development program for youth from kindergarten through one year past high school, using hands-on learning to build problem solving, decision making, coping and communication skills that prepare them to succeed in college, community and career.

By Staff reports
