Howg, Keranen win Hubbard County District 4 primary

Steven J. Keranen of Nevis and Lyle Howg of Laporte emerged victorious after the May 9 primary election for Hubbard County District 4 commissioner.

They received more votes than the other two candidates: Ryan J. Johnson of Guthrie and Kristin Fake of Akeley.

Keranen and Howg will vie for the seat in the Tuesday, Aug. 8 special election.

There are nine townships – Akeley, Clay, Guthrie, Hart Lake, Hendrickson, Lakeport, Mantrap, Steamboat River and Thorpe – and two cities – Akeley and Laporte – in District 4.

All the precincts have opted for mail-in voting.

Out of 2,977 registered voters, 674 submitted ballots. Howg received the most votes at 307, followed by Keranen (253), Johnson (60) and Fake (48).

Hubbard County Auditor-Treasurer Kay Rave said, “We had an approximate 23% voter turnout. I am hoping to see a better turnout in the general."

The commissioner seat was left vacant when Dan Stacey resigned on Feb. 1 amid being named a suspect in a criminal investigation. He was later charged with two felony sex crimes.