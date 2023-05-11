99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Howg, Keranen win Hubbard County District 4 primary

Steven Keranen and Lyle Howg will vie for the county commissioner seat in the Tuesday, Aug. 8 special election.

"Special Election" sticker
.
Adobe Stock
Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
Today at 2:44 PM

Steven J. Keranen of Nevis and Lyle Howg of Laporte emerged victorious after the May 9 primary election for Hubbard County District 4 commissioner.

They received more votes than the other two candidates: Ryan J. Johnson of Guthrie and Kristin Fake of Akeley.

Keranen and Howg will vie for the seat in the Tuesday, Aug. 8 special election.

There are nine townships – Akeley, Clay, Guthrie, Hart Lake, Hendrickson, Lakeport, Mantrap, Steamboat River and Thorpe – and two cities – Akeley and Laporte – in District 4.

All the precincts have opted for mail-in voting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Out of 2,977 registered voters, 674 submitted ballots. Howg received the most votes at 307, followed by Keranen (253), Johnson (60) and Fake (48).

Hubbard County Auditor-Treasurer Kay Rave said, “We had an approximate 23% voter turnout. I am hoping to see a better turnout in the general."

The commissioner seat was left vacant when Dan Stacey resigned on Feb. 1 amid being named a suspect in a criminal investigation. He was later charged with two felony sex crimes.

MORE TO READ:

Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
Shannon Geisen is editor of the Park Rapids Enterprise.
What To Read Next
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Minnesota
Ottertail couple charged with multiple tax crimes
May 10, 2023 11:12 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
blotter pic for web.jpg
Local
Hubbard County Incidents: May 1-7, 2023
May 10, 2023 10:18 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
DrHarrisFamily051023.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Dr. Harris is serving the community where he grew up
May 10, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
JaydonWalenTT.JPG
Prep
Track and Field: Park Rapids contends for 8AA True Team titles
May 11, 2023 10:29 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
treatypeople9.JPG
Local
 Wadena County prosecutor drops final charge against Winona LaDuke in 'Shell River Seven' pipeline case
May 04, 2023 04:58 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
DrHarrisFamily051023.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Dr. Harris is serving the community where he grew up
May 10, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
2023NevisTeacheroftheYear051023.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Boedigheimer named Nevis Teacher of the Year
May 09, 2023 11:08 AM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness