Housing settlement relies on future PUD zoning

The Park Rapids City Council approved a settlement agreement Tuesday, May 9 regarding two non-conforming homes built by the Headwaters Housing Development Commission (HHDC).

According to minutes of the city planning commission’s Nov. 14, 2022 meeting, developer Levi Haar with HHDC and contractor Clif Kastner explained that the homes at 607 and 615 Middle Ave. S. were inadvertently built within the road setback.

After considerable discussion, the planning commission voted in November to recommend approval of after-the-fact variances for the properties, conditioned on approval by the city attorney. However, City Administrator Angel Weasner told the council, the attorney found it was not legally possible to allow for the variance.

Instead, city staff and the HHDC reached a settlement agreement whereby a planned unit development (PUD) zoning will apply to that area of the city, allowing the houses to remain where they are.

This future solution to the problem relies on a zoning district that does not yet exist in Park Rapids city code. According to discussion at the city council’s April 25 workshop, ordinance language defining a PUD is currently being drafted, and has not yet been enacted.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the recommendation of city staff, council member Liz Stone made a motion to approve the settlement agreement, and the motion passed unanimously, absent council member Bob Wills.

Call for retraction

The council heard a comment from Scott Wilson, executive director of the Cass County Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA), requesting an apology and a retraction in the city council’s minutes.

Wilson’s remarks echoed his statement at the council’s April 25 meeting, when he voiced concern about a March 28 council work session at which Mayor Ryan Leckner said the city was having difficulty getting financial statements about the Park Rapids HRA, which the Cass County HRA administers by contract.

Wilson challenged the factualness of those remarks and said they reflected badly on the Cass County HRA. Weasner and Leckner discussed attending the next meeting of both HRA boards to discuss the issue.

Business in brief

In consent items and general business, the council:



Approved a minor subdivision involving two adjacent parcels on Fair Avenue owned by Brandon Vredenburg, creating three parcels for single-family residential development.

Approved a change order with Kuechle Underground, Inc. for the Fair Avenue reconstruction project. Without changing the completion date or contract price for the work, the change order modifies the method of testing sidewalk embankment and subgrade preparation and aggregate base.

Amended the city planning commission’s bylaws to allow a second city council member to serve as an ex officio member of the commission. Weasner said this would help ensure the commission has a quorum while it searches for additional members, without allowing council members to form a quorum by themselves.

Held a public hearing on, and approved the first reading of, a city code amendment increasing municipal airport hangar fees by 3%. Weasner noted the rates were last raised in 2021. There was no public comment at the hearing.

Called for public hearings at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 13 to discuss proposed liquor licenses at 1012 Birch St. and 1104 Park Ave. S. Suite 3.

Called for a public hearing on May 23 to discuss a vacation request from Hubbard County regarding 147 feet of public road right-of-way on Front Avenue from 3rd Street West to the alley between 2nd and 3rd streets.

Paid Gladen Construction, Inc. $97,278 for work on the Depot Park tennis court reconstruction project.

Paid Hawkins, Inc. $3,043 for water treatment chemicals.

Paid the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office $12,943 for the police department’s share of a conversion to ProPhoenix public safety software, implementation phase 2.

Paid Northland Trust Services $18,671 for bond series 2012A, $8,950 for series 2012B, $35,056 for series 2015A, $32,466 for series 2016A and $13,800 for series 2019A.

Gave part-time Rapids Spirits clerk Shari Carlson a wage increase to the one-year step of $16.57 per hour, per the UFCW Local 1189 contract.

Gave full-time Rapids Spirits clerk Dallon Free a wage increase to the 10-year step of $21.28 per hour, per the UFCW contract.

Gave full-time Police Officer Christian Zweerink a wage increase to $31.46 per hour, per the Law Enforcement Labor Services, Inc. Local 403 labor agreement.

Posted an opening on the city’s Parks and Beautification Board.

Authorized disposing of two surplus catalytic converters, currently held by the police department, via an online auction company.

Acknowledged donations to the city from April 25 to May 1, totaling $2,700. These included a $1,000 donation from Matt and Jane Mattick to the public library and $1,000 from Thomas and Joann Westervelt to the Depot Park tennis courts project.

Approved payables totaling $148,384 and prepaids totaling $79,711.

The city council’s next regular meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 23 at city hall, following a work session at 5:30 p.m.