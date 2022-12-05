Hot drinks fuel Nevis Celebration of Lights

Jack Frost was at his nose-nipping tricks during the Nevis Lions Club’s Celebration of Lights on Dec. 3 in Nevis.

Mrs. Claus and Santa (Debra and Bud Gates) visit with 7-year-old Gema Rash on Dec. 3, 2022 at Santa's Workshop (the Nevis Civic & Commerce Visitor Center). Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Nevertheless, families enjoyed visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus (Bud and Debra Gates) at a Civic & Commerce Visitor Center dressed up as Santa’s workshop. While they were there, they also had opportunities to help decorate the community friendship tree and leave food donations in a “Fill the Sleigh” wagon for the Akeley-Nevis Food Shelf.

Thomas, Henry, James, Sarah and Isaac Lindow leave a food donation in the "Fill the Sleigh" wagon for the Akeley-Nevis Food Shelf, part of the Nevis Lion's Club's Celebration of Lights on Dec. 3, 2022. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Across the street, Muskie Waters Co. offered a respite from the biting wind with a hot chocolate bar, while the Lions served hot cider and cookies at the Muskie Park pavilion.

Santa (Bud Gates) and Mrs. Claus (Debra Gates) join in the jolly carol sing Dec. 3, 2022 at Muskie Park in Nevis. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

As the afternoon wore on and the time for lighting the community tree approached, a large crowd gathered around a bonfire in Muskie Park to sing Christmas carols.

1 / 5: Don they now their gay apparel: Among the jolly elves serving cookies and hot cider Dec. 3, 2022 at the Muskie Park pavilion in Nevis are, from left, Nancy Schmidt, Judy Anderson, Kathy Carney, Ginny Benson, Barb Darsow and Sue Gray. 2 / 5: The Muskie Park Pavilion sported candles in ice sconces during the Nevis Lions Club's Celebration of Light on Dec. 3, 2022. 3 / 5: Besides a planned Christmas tree lighting in Muskie Park, the Nevis Lions Club's Celebration of Lights on Dec. 3, 2022 featured the glow of candles in sconces molded from solid ice. 4 / 5: A crowd of Nevis residents braves a bitter cold dusk Dec. 3, 2022 to gather around a bonfire in Muskie Park and sing Christmas carols. 5 / 5: Harper, Ashley, Brooks, Miles and Matt Kirchoff enjoy a visit to the hot chocolate bar Dec. 3, 2022 at Muskie Waters Co., part of the Nevis Lions Club's Celebration of Lights.