Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Hot drinks fuel Nevis Celebration of Lights

The wind had a bite, but the offer of hot cider, hot chocolate, cookies and a bonfire helped bring the town out for a carol sing and tree lighting.

120722.N.PRE.FiresideSingalong8590.jpg
City Administrator Dawn Veit (standing, fifth from left) leads a group of hardy Nevis residents in a hearty carol sing around the bonfire during the Nevis Lions Club's Celebration of Lights on Dec. 3, 2022.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
December 05, 2022 12:24 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Jack Frost was at his nose-nipping tricks during the Nevis Lions Club’s Celebration of Lights on Dec. 3 in Nevis.

120722.N.PRE.GemaRashWithSanta8497.jpg
Mrs. Claus and Santa (Debra and Bud Gates) visit with 7-year-old Gema Rash on Dec. 3, 2022 at Santa's Workshop (the Nevis Civic &amp; Commerce Visitor Center).
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Nevertheless, families enjoyed visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus (Bud and Debra Gates) at a Civic & Commerce Visitor Center dressed up as Santa’s workshop. While they were there, they also had opportunities to help decorate the community friendship tree and leave food donations in a “Fill the Sleigh” wagon for the Akeley-Nevis Food Shelf.

120722.N.PRE.FillTheSleigh8511.jpg
Thomas, Henry, James, Sarah and Isaac Lindow leave a food donation in the "Fill the Sleigh" wagon for the Akeley-Nevis Food Shelf, part of the Nevis Lion's Club's Celebration of Lights on Dec. 3, 2022.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Across the street, Muskie Waters Co. offered a respite from the biting wind with a hot chocolate bar, while the Lions served hot cider and cookies at the Muskie Park pavilion.

120722.N.PRE.NevisSantaAndMrs8593.jpg
Santa (Bud Gates) and Mrs. Claus (Debra Gates) join in the jolly carol sing Dec. 3, 2022 at Muskie Park in Nevis.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

As the afternoon wore on and the time for lighting the community tree approached, a large crowd gathered around a bonfire in Muskie Park to sing Christmas carols.

120722.N.PRE.NevisCookieElves8539.jpg
1/5: Don they now their gay apparel: Among the jolly elves serving cookies and hot cider Dec. 3, 2022 at the Muskie Park pavilion in Nevis are, from left, Nancy Schmidt, Judy Anderson, Kathy Carney, Ginny Benson, Barb Darsow and Sue Gray.
120722.N.PRE.MuskieLights8577.jpg
2/5: The Muskie Park Pavilion sported candles in ice sconces during the Nevis Lions Club's Celebration of Light on Dec. 3, 2022.
120722.N.PRE.IceSconce8580.jpg
3/5: Besides a planned Christmas tree lighting in Muskie Park, the Nevis Lions Club's Celebration of Lights on Dec. 3, 2022 featured the glow of candles in sconces molded from solid ice.
120722.N.PRE.NevisCarolSing8613.jpg
4/5: A crowd of Nevis residents braves a bitter cold dusk Dec. 3, 2022 to gather around a bonfire in Muskie Park and sing Christmas carols.
120722.N.PRE.CocoaBar8516.jpg
5/5: Harper, Ashley, Brooks, Miles and Matt Kirchoff enjoy a visit to the hot chocolate bar Dec. 3, 2022 at Muskie Waters Co., part of the Nevis Lions Club's Celebration of Lights.

ADVERTISEMENT

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:
Red bauble with the golden shape of recyclingarrows. (series)
Opinion
LET'S TALK TRASH: Holiday recycling reminders
Especially during the holiday season, the Hubbard County Solid Waste Department encourages residents, friends and family to rethink before buying, reuse items to help reduce waste and recycle properly.
December 23, 2022 04:15 PM
 · 
By  Christina Hill, Hubbard County's Minnesota GreenCorps member
Lifestyle
NORTHWOODS COOKS: Cooking with children
December 23, 2022 12:46 PM
Columns
Finding Faith: The unrealistic expectations for Christmas
December 23, 2022 09:30 AM
Letters
St. Nick reveals children’s letters
December 23, 2022 09:02 AM

Related Topics: CHRISTMASNEVIS
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.
What to read next
StudentNewsPlaceholder.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: December 23, 2022
Annika Aho was named to the University of Sioux Falls fall Dean's List. She is majoring in media studies. Aho qualified for the Dean’s List by earning a term GPA of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.
December 23, 2022 04:50 PM
MantrapTwpDNRPotlatch22.jpg
Local
Hubbard County Board OKs DNR land acquisition
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is interested in purchasing 5,950 acres of former Potlatch land from The Conservation Fund (TCF).
December 23, 2022 01:59 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
Kevin Gish web.jpg
Local
Kevin Gish chosen as administrator of new Bemidji Veterans Home
As progress continues on the new Bemidji Veterans Home, set to open in 2023, Kevin Gish has been selected as the facility's administrator.
December 23, 2022 01:31 PM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
MultipleTreesBrushTrailHoriz122422.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Snowmobile clubs seek help clearing fallen trees from trails
The Nevis Trailblazers and the Forest Riders face up to four times as much work as usual, grooming local snowmobile trails, due to the effect of recent heavy, sticky snow on the trees and shrubs lining the trails.
December 23, 2022 10:03 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports