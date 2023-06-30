‘Home equity theft’ case gets Hubbard County’s attention

A U.S. Supreme Court decision is already having ripple effects in Hubbard County.

RELATED ARTICLES:





In 2016, Hennepin County sold Geraldine Tyler’s one-bedroom condo at auction after she failed to pay her property taxes for several years. The sale yielded $40,000. The county kept not only the $15,000 in taxes, penalties and costs that Tyler owed it, but also the $25,000 that was left over.

Minnesota’s proprietary forfeiture laws allow the county to keep the proceeds.

According to an Minnesota Public Radio report, Minnesota is among roughly a dozen states and the District of Columbia that allow local jurisdictions to keep the excess money.

Tyler, a 94-year-old grandmother, sued.

ADVERTISEMENT

On May 25, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the county’s actions violated the Fifth Amendment’s takings clause, which bars the government from taking private property for public use without adequately compensating the property owner.

This essentially makes Minnesota’s law unconstitutional.

At the Hubbard County Board’s June 20 meeting, board chair Tom Krueger said that decision “will affect us.”

He asked Hubbard County Attorney Jonathan Frieden if any statute of limitations will apply.

Frieden said, “That’s a very good question.”

The Minnesota Legislature will need to revise the current law and look at limitations. “But the courts will as well when there are lawsuits that are brought,” Frieden added.

“We’ve already received calls,” said Hubbard County Administrator Jeff Cadwell.

“I’m assuming a lot of counties have received calls,” Frieden said. “It’s an interesting case right now. Obviously, this Supreme Court’s ruling does put Minnesota statute not in line with the rule. We’ve been following the statute since its inception, which does not allow us to return money to landowners.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another challenge, Frieden said, will be locating the landowner.

In most tax-forfeited property cases, “we haven’t had contact with the person. If we did, if we knew where they were, they would pay their taxes, if they wanted to. If we get an overage, how do we find out where the person is?” he asked. “There’s no answer to that question either.”

At this point, the Legislature hasn’t resolved the conflict, Frieden said.

Krueger said a Cass County administrator commented that, going forward, counties will need to keep meticulous records of their expenses.

In other business, the board did this: