HLDC looks to build $7M workforce housing with Hubbard County, Park Rapids

Heartland Lakes Development Commission (HLDC) is spearheading a workforce housing project.

In partnership with Hubbard County and the city of Park Rapids, HLDC has proposed constructing a 58-unit housing development, costing an estimated $6,963,911.

When examining how to boost the economic vibrancy of the community, HLDC Executive Director Mary Thompson said it was clear that affordable housing is essential.

“We’re hearing loud and clear that housing really is, even more so, a significant deterrent for economic development,” she told county commissioners on Tuesday, Jan. 10. “We’re having a lot of employers who are offering positions, and then ultimately having employees turn them down because they aren’t able to find adequate housing to meet their needs.”

For the project to move forward, a Local Housing Trust Fund must be established, a lender and Minnesota Housing grant must be secured, and both the county and city must agree to a 15-year tax abatement.

Adjacent to existing apartments

Two apartment buildings are proposed for this project. One would house six three-bedroom units, 16 two-bedrooms units and six one-bedroom units. The second would have 22 one-bedroom units and eight studios. There would be a community room as well.

Hubbard County Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) currently owns property adjacent to the Meadow’s Edge Apartments and Meadow View Apartments at 317 Career Path. Each of those buildings has 28 units.

Thompson explained the property was subdivided into two residential, multi-family lots and one commercial lot.

The Meadow apartments were built on one lot, “and we’re looking at the potential for the second parcel being the home of this new project,” she said.

The parcel already has infrastructure, “so it’s just a matter of connecting to the existing parcel and it is already appropriately zoned.”

The city’s ordinance currently only allows 12 units, so HLDC will need to go through a variance process, Thompson noted.

HLDC owns an additional 20 acres north of the apartment complex. “We’re looking at doing some single-family, subdivision development,” Thompson said, adding the hope is that private developers will build those homes.

Thompson spoke to the Park Rapids City Council about relocating a city park near this workforce housing as well.

Estimated costs, funding

HLDC is still gathering construction costs, currently estimated at $6,566,800. “We’re about 90% there,” she said.

Other project costs are land at $160,900, financing at $86,096 and a contingency fund at $150,115, for a total expenditure of $6,963,911.

Proposed funding sources are $4,158,737 in bank financing, a $1,703,449 Minnesota Housing Finance Agency grant, a $851,725 match and $250,000 in equity.

The Minnesota Housing Finance Agency has an annual application process. It awards 25% of total project costs and requires a $1 match for every $2 of the grant.

Thompson said there’s potential of an in-kind donation from the HRA if it donates the parcel. “We can use the tax value of that parcel as part of our in-kind,” she said.

Thompson then asked the county to consider a tax abatement for 15 years.

One of the challenges, Thompson continued, is that Minnesota Housing (www.mnhousing.gov) requires the use of prevailing wage. This means the hourly wage paid to contractors must meet that standard, plus the benefit is double the hourly wage.

“While that is really great for the workers, it does add significant costs to the project,” she said. To be exact, it’s a $700,000 increase.

Construction costs must be held to under $7 million, Thompson said, in order to keep apartment rentals at a reasonable price.

Current pricing assumptions are $1,200 for the three-bedroom unit, $1,000 for two bedrooms, $800 for one bedroom and $700 for a studio. Rent includes heat, water, sewer, garbage and internet, she noted.

These rents are affordable for “the young professionals” who earn roughly $40,000, like teachers, bank tellers and assistant auditors, according to Thompson.

She anticipates that area school districts may secure some of the apartments for their employees.

Creating a Local Housing Trust Fund

Minnesota Housing has a statute that allows for a Local Housing Trust Fund, Thompson explained.

She asked the county for a one-time infusion of $300,000. Thompson noted the county is setting aside $1.6 million of new construction tax capacity from Enbridge’s Line 3 project.

Hubbard County Jeff Cadwell confirmed that $500,000 is dedicated to economic development annually for the next three years.

Private donations, bond proceeds, grants and loans may also be funneled into a LHTF.

Annual deposits from the workforce housing projects is another eligible funding source. “Because this is primarily a public, nonprofit endeavor, we could earmark money to go into this trust fund,” Thompson said.

Common uses for a LHTF, she said, are homebuyer assistance, owner-occupied housing or rental rehabilitation, gap financing for new construction or redevelopment projects.

Only 10% of the LHTF may be used for administrative purposes.

The advantages are the private dollars are being leveraged, Thompson said, yet there’s flexibility in how it is spent. “There’s a wide range of uses that you can have.”

Thompson provided the county board with a draft ordinance to create the LHTF. The county could contract HLDC to administer the fund, with a preference for owner-occupied rehab and workforce housing because of those needs in Hubbard County.

Communities who address housing within the next five years will “be much better positioned” than those who don’t, she warned, “because everybody’s looking for workers.”