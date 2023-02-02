Hiles jumps the gun on water main bids

Public works/streets supervisor Ron Yliniemi informed the Menahga City Council on Jan. 30 that the city engineer put a street and utility project out to bid without council approval.

Yliniemi reported that according to emails he exchanged with City Engineer Brian Hiles with Ulteig Engineers, it seemed Hiles had put the State Hwy. 87 water main project out to bid without authorization.

Council member Durwin Tomperi noted the council didn’t even have financing lined up for the project.

Interim administrator Laura Ahlf said she asked Hiles last week what information he had about where the money was coming from for the project. However, she said, she never received a response and was left out of the loop regarding the bid.

Mayor Liz Olson verified that although there are potential funding sources for the project, the city council never gave it a green light.

Asked what the project was expected to cost, Yliniemi said he wasn’t sure but that it would be less than previously discussed, due to temporary water services being removed from the project scope.

Asked what to do when the bids come in, Yliniemi said the council could reject all bids.

Council member Jody Bjornson said the process could give them an idea of what the project will cost. However, Tomperi said, “If I was a contractor, putting a lot of work into it and then finding out it wasn’t going to be approved by the council to move forward on it, I would be a little upset.”

In other city staff reports:

