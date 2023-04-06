Heritage Living Center looking for buyer or manager

Ecumen Services Inc. is terminating its management agreement with Hubbard County’s Heritage Living Center.

County Administrator Jeff Cadwell told county commissioners on Tuesday, April 4 about Ecumen’s non-renewal notice. The current contract runs through Sept. 28, 2023.

Cadwell also recommended that the board approve a 60-day extension to its real estate sales listing of Heritage Living Center. The listing expired last week, he explained.

“If we keep a listing up for another 60 days – extend through the end of May – that would be as far as we could go with it. Either we have an actual offer in hand and negotiate a purchase or we have to be pursuing another management agreement,” Cadwell said.

Senior Care Realty of Sun Prairie, Wis. is “actively working” with two or three interested parties.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If we didn’t have that, we wouldn’t be extending,” he said. “A lot of what is happening is a repositioning in the marketplace. People are not interested in buying our facility. They’re interested in leveraging multiple facilities.”

The board unanimously approved the extension.

RELATED ARTICLES:











Requests for proposals (RFPs) from management firms must be received by June 1 in order to have a replacement 30 to 60 days before Ecumen departs, Cadwell continued.

According to Cadwell, Ecumen sent 90-day discontinuation notices to all of the publicly owned nursing facilities that they have management agreements with, such as Sunnyside Care Center in Becker County and Itasca Nursing Home-Grand Village in Itasca County.

In a March 31 letter to Hubbard County, Brett Anderson, Ecumen’s chief ecosystems and operations officer, wrote “As the industry continues to move past the pandemic, there are significant, ongoing operational challenges and market conditions that are expected to continue to impact our rural communities, small providers and government-owned communities. As a result of these reimbursement, regulatory, economic and labor challenges, we have made the difficult decision to close our business line that serves city, county and other government agencies. This closure necessitates the termination of all management agreements with our valued government partners, like Heritage Living Center/Hubbard County.”

During the transition period, Anderson wrote, “Ecumen will work closely with Heritage Living Center to facilitate a smooth and orderly transition of management responsibilities. Our team is committed to minimizing disruption to residents and staff during this process.”

Cadwell said work has begun on a draft RFP, in cooperation with the Heritage Living Center Board. “To get that out by May 1, we’ll need to move quickly.”

He observed there may be an opportunity to coordinate with Becker and Itasca counties.

ADVERTISEMENT