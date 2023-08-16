Heritage Living Center and Green Pine Acres get more than $441K each

Two local nursing homes are receiving a one-time infusion of state money.

FIND MORE NEWS IMPORTANT TO YOU





In May, the Minnesota Legislature unanimously approved nearly $173.5 million in direct payments to skilled nursing facilities.

According to State Rep. Krista Knudsen (R- Lake Shore), this includes more than $1.7 million in District 5A alone.

“These will help address the 18- to 24-month backlog in state reimbursements that have left these care facilities struggling, having to extend lines of credit and on the brink of closure,” she said in a news release.

The emergency funding is split into two equal payments on Aug. 1, 2023 and Aug. 1, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Green Pine Acres (GPA) Nursing Home in Menahga, Heritage Living Center in Park Rapids, Good Samaritan Society in Pine River and Frazee Care Center received their first disbursement.

Together, the Heritage Living Campus offers senior apartments, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing. Enterprise file photo

$441,892 headed to Heritage

Heritage Community Executive Director Stephanie Fairchild said, “We’re so grateful to the Minnesota Legislature for the investment in our state’s older adults. This is a historic level of funding for our sector, and we’re so pleased that our advocacy efforts were heard.”

According to Fairchild, the county-owned Heritage Living Center received $220,946 this month, and gains the same amount next year.

“Both disbursements can be used for debt and physical plant improvements,” Fairchild said. “Nursing facilities will also receive an addition to their rates beginning July 1, 2023, that will continue through the end of 2024. Both of these measures will assist operators to continue to serve our aging adult population.”

Fairchild said the funding “will allow us to continue to provide that outstanding care. We are very grateful the state recognizes the need to invest in this area, especially as our population continues to age. We are hopeful the state will continue to build on this good start in supporting older Minnesotans.”

$486,0974 allocated to Green Pine Acres

Greenwood Connections Administrator Laura Ahlf said Menahga’s city-owned nursing facility received $243,037 on Aug. 1, with the same amount to arrive in 2024.

The funds must be spent by Sept. 30, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahlf noted the GPA is limited in how they can use the funds.

“One area that we have not done any significant updates in the past 19 years is the kitchen,” she said, so the Greenwood Connections Board “will see what else we can do to improve the dining experience.”

The funds can be used for covering operating- or property-related long-term debt payments, “but not if we are receiving reimbursement for the debt,” Ahlf explained. “As part of a moratorium project – which included remodeling all of the existing resident rooms and the transitional care unit addition – GPA currently receives a portion of the interest amount for the 2017 bond payment in rates reimbursement.”

The funds also can be used for physical plant improvements and maintenance “that don’t increase our rates, such as capital improvement,” Ahlf said. “Although, thanks in part to the generous donation we received from the Brevig Estate, GPA has recently done quite a few projects, including removing a wall to open up the dining room, new lighting in the dining room, new furniture in the dining room and common areas, landscaping in front of building, new patio and new ceiling tiles.”

Aging MinnesotansAccording to LeadingAge Minnesota ( www.leadingagemn.org ), Minnesota is home to over one million people aged 65 and older.

LeadingAge Minnesota is the largest membership association serving Minnesota seniors.

“The aging services sector that serves them has been hard-hit by high inflation, workforce concerns and pandemic-related expenses. After sounding the alarm for the past several years, lawmakers responded with strong support to help ensure older adults have access to the right care at the right time close to home,” states LeadingAge Minnesota.

The website continues, “With the help of persistent and passionate advocacy, nursing homes received a hard-fought and much-needed $300 million investment, which passed with unanimous support as a stand-alone bill ( HF 3342 ).”

ADVERTISEMENT

The bill entails the following: