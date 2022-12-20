Helleson wins Holiday Hometown Dollars
Paul Helleson was the lucky winner of a $300 shopping spree in Park Rapids. His name was drawn on Friday, Dec. 16. He won a gift card that’s valid at participating Park Rapids retailers.
Annika Aho was named to the University of Sioux Falls fall Dean's List. She is majoring in media studies. Aho qualified for the Dean’s List by earning a term GPA of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is interested in purchasing 5,950 acres of former Potlatch land from The Conservation Fund (TCF).
As progress continues on the new Bemidji Veterans Home, set to open in 2023, Kevin Gish has been selected as the facility's administrator.
The Nevis Trailblazers and the Forest Riders face up to four times as much work as usual, grooming local snowmobile trails, due to the effect of recent heavy, sticky snow on the trees and shrubs lining the trails.