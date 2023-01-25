Helga Twp. spent more than $1M in 2021

Townships in Hubbard County had revenues totaling over $7.9 million and expenses totaling $6.6 million in 2021, according to a report from the office of the Minnesota State Auditor.

Hubbard County’s 28 townships are among 1,780 towns statewide, which are required by state law to submit their financial information to the state auditor’s office every year.

The county’s largest township by population, Helga Township also brought in the most revenue (over $760,000) and spent the most money (breaking $1 million) during 2021. With the smallest population, Thorpe Township collected about $48,000 and spent about $41,000.

Comparing revenues to expenditures, Hubbard County towns ranged from a net revenue of $356,071 in Farden Township to a net expenditure of $244,351 in Helga, with Fern and Clover townships coming closest to breaking even for the year.

Among 158 townships that failed to report their 2021 financial information is Steamboat River Township (population 143), which is also among 78 towns that failed to report in both 2019 and 2020.

With that exception, the following financial information was reported by Hubbard County townships for 2021:

Akeley Twp.

With a tax capacity of $1,016,285, Akeley Township (pop. 572) enacted a levy of $234,995 and collected $229,857 in property taxes. Non-tax revenues included $850 for licenses and permits, $31,418 in federal grants, $23,322 in state grants, $90 in interest, and $1,500 in other revenues, totaling $287,037 in revenue.

On the expenditure side, Akeley Township spent $30,102 on general government, $48,892 on public safety, $97,993 on roads and bridges, $1,050 on culture and recreation and $6,982 on all other uses, for a total of $185,019. Thus, the town saw a net revenue of $102,018 in 2021.

Arago

Pop. 609, Arago Township’s tax capacity was $2,212,481. With a levy of $347,006, the township collected $364,769 in taxes. Additional revenues included $48,729 in state grants and $11 in “other” for a total revenue of $413,509.

Meanwhile, Arago spent $85,809 on government, $18,611 on public safety, $142,792 on roads and $1,000 on “other,” for a total of $248,212 – a net revenue of $165,297.

Badoura

Pop. 161, Badoura’s tax capacity was $449,388. The town’s $87,999 levy brought in $88,090 in taxes. Further revenues were $7,103 in federal and $9,788 in state grants and $1,513 in “other” for a total revenue of $106,494.

Badoura then spent $26,655 on government, $13,760 on public safety, $91,760 on roads and $1,500 on “other,” plus a $20,000 capital outlay for public safety for a total of $153,593. This means the town had a net expenditure of $47,099.

Clay

Pop. 78, Clay Township’s tax capacity was $453,700. On a levy of $52,003, the town collected $58,477 in property taxes. Further revenues included $60 for licenses and permits, $4,098 in federal and $7,376 in state grants, $215 in interest and $775 in “other” for a total of $71,001.

Clay spent $21,646 on government, $3,312 on public safety, $28,590 on roads and $4,600 on “other,” plus made a $69,635 capital outlay for general government for a total expenditure of $127,783 – a net expenditure of $56,782.

Clover

Clover Township (pop. 127) had a tax capacity of $635,853. Levying $39,296, the town collected $40,389 in taxes, plus $179 for licenses and permits, $8,743 in federal and $22,913 in state grants, $1,237 in interest and $211 in “other” for a total revenue of $73,672.

Clover spent $29,025 on government, $5,595 on public safety, $27,432 on roads, $15,928 on culture and recreation and $1,000 on “other” for a total of $78,980 – a net expenditure of $5,308.

Crow Wing Lake

The town of Crow Wing Lake (pop. 365) had a $1,335,085 tax capacity. Its levy of $235,603 brought in $216,257 in taxes. The town also received $37,013 in federal grants, $20,760 in state grants, $20,363 in charges for services, $385 in interest and $92 in “other” for a total of $294,870.

The township then spent $34,802 on government, $21,625 on public safety, $179,154 on roads, $432 on recreation and $2,550 on “other” for a total of $238,563 – a net revenue of $56,307.

Farden

Farden (pop. 1,184) had a tax capacity of $2,057,833. With a levy of $496,020, the town raised $550,316 in actual taxes, besides $300 for licenses and permits, $64,039 in federal and $93,589 in state grants, $1,450 for services and $731 in interest for a total revenue of $715,425.

Farden’s expenditures included $87,306 on government, $46,662 on public safety, $155,951 on roads, $15,725 on recreation and $28,879 on “other,” plus capital outlays of $2,959 on general government and $21,872 on culture and recreation, totaling $359,354 – a net revenue of $356,071.

Fern

Pop. 296, Fern Township’s tax capacity was $237,666. The town’s levy of $54,542 brought in $51,286 in taxes. The township also received $15,354 in federal and $16,122 in state grants, $1,311 for services and $1,207 in “other” for a total of $85,280.

Fern spent $18,532 on government, $6,045 on public safety, $48,858 on roads and $1,813 on “other,” plus a capital outlay of $7,475 on roads and bridges, for a total of $82,723 – a net revenue of $2,557.

Guthrie

Pop. 615, Guthrie’s tax capacity was $597,949. The town had a levy of $97,298 and raised $98,930 in taxes, also bringing in $17,930 in state grants, $1,150 for services, $268 in interest and $2,114 for “other” for a total revenue of $120,392.

Guthrie’s expenditures included $36,526 for government, $7,129 for public safety, $61,938 for roads and $1,499 for “other,” a total of $107,092 – a net revenue of $13,300.

Hart Lake

Hart Lake (pop. 566) had a tax capacity of $608,288. Its levy of $75,008 brought in $76,191 in actual taxes. The town also received $28,125 in federal and $14,332 in state taxes, $6,720 for services and $32 in “other” for a total of $125,400.

Hart Lake spent $31,010 on government, $11,084 on public safety and $149,984 on roads for a total of $192,078 – a net expenditure of $66,678.

Helga

Helga Township (pop. 1,701) had a tax capacity of $1,756,628. The town levied $317,001, raising $283,713 in taxes, while also receiving $2,797 for licenses in fees, $89,939 in federal and $263,008 in state grants, $7,250 for services, $1,321 in interest and $114,019 in “other” for a total revenue of $762,047. Helga Township also borrowed $49,000 during 2021.

Meanwhile, Helga spent $492,610 on government, $59,463 on public safety, $94,708 on roads, $84,771 on recreation and $4,563 on “other,” plus capital expenditures of $98,858 for general government and $103,062 for culture and recreation, totaling $1,006,398 – a net expenditure of $244,351.

According to the auditor’s report, Helga carried a long-term indebtedness of $94,263 in 2021.

Hendrickson

Hendrickson Township (pop. 320) had a tax capacity of $316,054. With a levy of $36,997, the town collected $44,087 in taxes, as well as $8,187 in state grants, $50 for services and $1,200 in interest for a total revenue of $53,524.

Hendrickson spent $18,968 on government, $4,943 on public safety, $18,398 on roads and $2,590 on “other,” totaling $44,899 – a net revenue of $8,625.

Henrietta

Pop. 1,554, Henrietta’s tax capacity was $2,710,120. Its $400,013 levy raised $396,900 in taxes. The town also received $5,430 for licenses and permits, $82,563 in federal and $36,747 in state grants, $1,965 for services and $5,104 in interest for a total revenue of $528,709, not including transfers-in totaling $101,000.

Henrietta spent $71,402 on government, $37,741 on public safety, $313,832 on roads and $7,482 on “other,” for a total of $430,457 not including “other financing uses” of $101,000. This resulted in a net revenue of $98,252.

Hubbard

Hubbard Township (pop. 787) had a tax capacity of $2,377,553, a levy of $223,181 and $218,887 in tax revenue. Further income included $60 for licenses and permits, $25,926 in state grants, $156,051 for services, $313 in interest and $4,322 in “other,” for a total of $405,559.

Hubbard spent $58,575 on government, $22,132 on public safety, $337,875 on roads and $607 on “other,” totaling $419,189 – a net expenditure of $13,630.

Lake Alice

Pop. 114, Lake Alice’s tax capacity was $557,038. Its levy of $36,999 brought in $41,391 in actual taxes. The town also received $5,021 in state grants, $33 in interest and $1,623 in “other” for a total revenue of $48,068.

Lake Alice spent $20,398 on government, $1,647 on public safety, $8,455 on roads, $200 on recreation and $1,800 on “other” for a total of $32,500 – a net revenue of $15,568.

Lake Emma

Pop. 993, Lake Emma’s tax capacity was $4,092,197. With a levy of $344,972, the town took in $344,905 in taxes as well as $55,078 in federal grants, $31,212 in state grants, $300 for services, $1,050 in interest and $32 in “other” for a total of $432,577.

Lake Emma’s expenditures included $69,018 on government, $28,612 on public safety, $257,090 on roads, $1,450 on recreation and $16,500 on “other,” totaling $372,670 – a net revenue of $59,907.

Lake George

Lake George (pop. 402) had a tax capacity of $574,089. With a $90,000 levy, the town raised $90,636 in taxes, plus $21,487 in state grants, $350 for services, $975 in interest and $3,805 in “other” for a total revenue of $117,253, not including transfers-in totaling $50,000.

Lake George then spent $30,649 on government, $30,470 on public safety, $72,019 on roads, $1,816 on recreation and $1,200 on other, totaling $136,154 – not including “other financing uses” totaling $50,000. This resulted in a net expenditure of $18,901.

Lake Hattie

Lake Hattie (pop. 186) had a $314,053 tax capacity and a $69,999 levy, collecting $78,142 in actual taxes. The town also received $11,311 in federal and $9,659 in state grants, $699 for services, $66 in interest and $182 for “other” for a total of $100,059.

Lake Hattie spent $18,479 on general government, $31,381 on roads and bridges and $450 on culture and recreation, besides a $6,131 capital outlay for public safety, for a total expenditure of $56,441. This gave the town a net revenue of $43,618.

Lakeport

Lakeport Township (pop. 866) had a $1,745,951 tax capacity. Levying $201,867, the town brought in $185,914 in taxes. It also received $47,265 in federal and $36,004 in state grants, $21,935 for services, $1,069 in interest and $26,349 in “other” for a total revenue of $317,536, plus $12,001 from other funding sources not classed as revenue.

Lakeport spent $51,778 on government, $82,221 on public safety, $54,172 on roads and $7,958 on “other” for a total of $196,129 – a net revenue of $121,407.

Mantrap

Pop. 534, Mantrap Township’s tax capacity was $1,727,353. Its levy of $195,519 brought in $193,450 in taxes. The town also received $12,779 in state grants, $1,440 for services, $2,838 in interest and $155,111 in “other” for total revenues of $374,618. There were also $295,837 in transfers-in.

Mantrap spent $62,851 on general government, $31,050 on public safety and $102,424 on roads for a total expenditure of $196,325, not including “other financing uses” of $295,837. This resulted in a net revenue of $78,781.

Nevis Twp.

Pop. 1,170, Nevis Township’s tax capacity was $2,883,924. With a $486,979 levy, it raised $489,804 in taxes. The town also received $56,663 in federal grants, $39,568 in state grants, $28,390 in county or local government grants, $14,460 for services, $485 in interest and $119 in “other” for total revenues of $629,489. It also made transfers-in totaling $7,890.

The town’s expenditures included $78,048 on government, $60,750 on public safety, $470,255 on roads, $330 on recreation and $1,990 on “other,” totaling $611,373 – a net revenue of $18,116.

In an analysis of towns’ enterprise operations, the auditor’s office reported that Nevis Township’s sewer fund had operating revenues of $11,638 and expenses of $11,245, a net operating income of $393; non-operating revenues of $4,612 and expenses of $1,620 for an overall net income of $3,385; transfers-out totaling $7,890, debt service interest payments of $1,620 and principal payments of $6,000.

The report also notes that Nevis Township carried a long-term indebtedness of $30,000 in 2021.

Rockwood

Rockwood (pop. 398) had a tax capacity of $635,969. Its $107,002 levy brought in $105,919 in taxes. The town also received 23,878 in federal and $14,586 in state grants, $375 for services and $35 in interest for a total revenue of $144,793.

Rockwood spent $25,512 on government, $18,792 on public safety, $50,143 on roads and $264 on “other,” plus a capital outlay of $6,644 for general government for a total expenditure of $101,355. This resulted in a net revenue of $43,438.

Schoolcraft

Schoolcraft (pop. 139) had a tax capacity of $158,683. With a $15,001 levy, it raised $21,188 in taxes. The town also received $223 in interest for a revenue total of $31,761.

Schoolcraft spent $10,567 on government, $3,920 on public safety and $27,661 on roads for a total of $42,148 – a net expenditure of $10,387.

Straight River

Pop. 809, Straight River’s tax capacity was $1,235,746. Its tax levy was $151,008, of which it collected $144,595. The town also received $40,708 in federal and $23,482 state grants, $393 from the county or local government, $10,308 for services, $1,028 in interest and $307 in “other” for a total revenue of $220,821.

Straight River spent $42,488 on government, $16,991 on public safety, $141,642 on roads and $9,875 on “other,” totaling $210,996 – a net revenue of $9,825.

Thorpe

Thorpe Township (pop. 42) had a tax capacity of $318,649, levying $32,003 and collecting $32,541 in taxes. The town also received $1,150 for licenses and permits, $2,568 in federal and $12,015 in state grants, $124 in interest and $10 in “other” for a total of $48,408.

Thorpe spent $20,920 on government, $4,050 on public safety, $12,293 on roads and $3,700 on “other,” totaling $40,963 – a net revenue of $7,445.

Todd

Population 1,493, Todd Township’s tax capacity was $1,994,201. With a levy of $283,084, it collected $285,352 in taxes as well as $21,479 for licenses and permits, $78,847 in federal and $28,609 in state grants, $5,910 for services and $2,034 in interest for a total revenue of $422,231.

Todd spent $107,778 on government, $27,794 on public safety, $68,390 on roads, $1,000 on recreation and $1,200 on “other,” totaling $206,162 – a net revenue of $216,069.

White Oak

White Oak (pop. 498) had a tax capacity of $965,622. The town levied $367,004 and collected $359,940 in taxes, also receiving $27,360 in federal and $30,504 in state grants, $2,342 for services and $255 in interest for a total revenue of $420,401. Additionally, the town received $51 in other non-revenue funding sources and had $50,000 in transfers-in.

White Oak spent $41,995 on government, $41,602 on public safety, $170,481 on roads and $8,422 on “other,” totaling $262,500 – a net revenue of $157,901.