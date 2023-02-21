Helen’s Kitchen closing at end of March

Due to a decline in patrons, Helen’s Kitchen will no longer dish up free, nutritious dinners.

Since its inaugural meal in August 2016, Helen’s Kitchen has served an average of 60 to 80 people per week, according to volunteer coordinator Liz Quaday.

Post-COVID, Quaday said those numbers have dropped to 25 to 30 people.

The soup kitchen offers hot meals three times per month. The final meal will be on Tuesday, March 28.

“It is to the point now that it does not make sense for us to continue to pour the man-hours into preparing and serving our meals in Park Rapids anymore. We have the financial resources and volunteers, but not enough ‘takers’ to make the effort viable,” said Quaday, who is also a longtime board member. “This has been a hard decision to make, as we know that there are many in the community who need nutritious meals and opportunities to socialize, but we are not seeing them on Tuesday nights.”

The non-profit organization was founded by Susan Bearden, Marie Hass and Rachel Creager.

Their mission was to feed impoverished people in the Park Rapids area, while also building relationships and directing people to support services, such as counseling, job skills programs or financial advice, whenever possible.

Helen’s Kitchen was named after Helen Peterson, a longtime Park Rapids resident and founder of Third Street Market, for her spirit of giving.

Last week, the board of directors decided to suspend its meal services.

“It is really difficult to decide why we don't have the numbers we used to, especially considering the cost of food currently,” Quaday said. “We believe that it is a combination of a lot of factors. But the fact is, since we reopened after our two-year COVID shutdown, our numbers never really recovered.”

The next Helen’s Kitchen meal service is from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at Calvary Lutheran, followed by Tuesday, March 7 at St. Peter’s and Tuesday, March 14 and March 28 at Calvary Lutheran.

“We plan to continue to serve our usual meals through the month of March in order to use up some of our food stores,” Quaday explained.

If there is a significant surge in numbers during this time, Quaday said the nonprofit may reevaluate its plans.

Quaday clarified that the Community Table meals on the third Tuesday of every month at St. Peter's Catholic Church will continue.

Quaday expressed gratitude to the board of directors, patrons and volunteers.

“The serving teams – from local businesses and churches – have grown to be the backbone of our volunteer network, and we thank you for being so loyal to the mission of Helen's Kitchen,” she said. “It has been a great six-and-a-half-year run.”