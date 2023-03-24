Heartland Park’s playground needs update

Some of the playground equipment at Heartland Park is nearly 20 years old.

In order to make improvements at the popular park, the Hubbard County Parks and Recreation Department is applying for a $297,300 Outdoor Recreation Grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The project involves replacing the 5- to 12-year-old playground system and swings that were installed in 2004.

County Land Commissioner Mark “Chip” Lohmeier said, if the grant is awarded this year, construction wouldn’t likely start until 2024.

He got approval from the Hubbard County Board on Tuesday.

ADA ramp and dockThe county would also construct an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant sidewalk from the parking area at the Glen Bullock Landing to the boat ramp and install a floating, handicapped-accessible dock.

“This is something we’ve been working on for a long time with the Let’s Go Fishing group,” Lohmeier said. “Right now, when they bring in some of the clients that are in wheelchairs, they take them right down the ramp, which is fairly steep. Not only are the clients old, but some of the volunteers are aging as well. Sometimes they have a little problem controlling wheelchairs going down that ramp. We don’t want to see anybody going into the river.”

The Let’s Go Fishing pontoon is large, “and, as we know, the river tends to fluctuate in levels,” Lohmeier continued. Instead of county staff constantly adjusting the dock to match the water levels, a floating dock would stay at a constant height.

Total project cost is estimated at about $245,000.

“A lot of money,” Lohmeier said. “Playgrounds are extremely expensive, but they do last for 20 years. The floating dock is another $20,000.”

The grant requires a 50% county match, which would be $148,650.

The application is due March 31. Awards will be announced in June 2023.

Lohmeier said a playground company also offers a grant, when funds are available, which he estimated at $75,000.

The county board unanimously approved the grant application.

Splash pad nixed – for nowA proposed splash pad was removed from the plans, he noted.

It would use an estimated 4.9 million gallons of water per year. The county would need to drill its own well.

“So the question was, what do you do with the water? One option is to let it go down the storm drains, which seems to be an incredible waste,” Lohmeier said. “The other is, we do irrigate a portion of the park. We’re pulling out of the river, so we’re paying for a permit for that.”

The splash pad water could be captured, but it would irrigate the entire park for the year, he said.

“We’re going to look at that as another project somewhere down the line.”