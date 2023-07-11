Headwaters Animal Shelter celebrates 20 years

The Headwaters Animal Shelter is celebrating their 20th anniversary.

During that time, they have found homes for 5,437 animals and reunited 1,200 animals with their families.

The community is invited to their celebration from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 15 at the shelter grounds at 901 Western Ave.

The event will feature music by Debbie Center from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and a dog demonstration at 1:30 p.m. There will also be kids games and refreshments.

For the health and safety of all animals, pets should be left at home.

Rochelle Hamp is the shelter manager.

Kiki is looking for a home with a family who has no other animals and can give her lots of attention. Go to the animal shelter website to see more animals available for adoption. Contributed / Holly Packman

“It has been an honor to serve the community for the past 20 years,” she said. “The support of the community in all aspects of the shelter has enabled us to accomplish our mission and goals as we endeavor to continue to do our very best to resolve animal welfare issues in our community.”

Holly Packman is the dog manager. She said volunteers play a big role in shelter operations.

“Socializing is the biggest help that they offer,” she said. “Shelter staff are usually preoccupied with cleaning, feeding, watering and letting dogs outside so that we do not get to spend a whole lot of quality time with the animals. We have a list of duties that volunteers can choose from. Some examples include walking dogs, socializing cats, bathing dogs and helping with fundraising events.”

Dienst and donations

The Headwaters Humane Society started the paperwork to become a non-profit organization in 1997.

It’s not affiliated with any national group and receives no budgeted funding from the city, county or state.

From 1997 until the shelter opened in 2003, animals were housed and cared for by Ruth Dienst at Glory Be Kennels in rural Park Rapids.

Dienst also held numerous garage sales to help raise money to care for the animals awaiting adoption.

“She was very involved and instrumental in housing and caring for animals until the shelter opened,” Henry said.

Coy is a special needs dog who would thrive in a one-level home with adults who will give him love and where he is the only dog. Contributed / Holly Packman

The Headwaters Animal Shelter is a “no-kill” facility licensed for 53 dogs and 100 cats and cares for 400-500 animals a year. Animals are spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated before being adopted.The shelter also offers a community spay/neuter assistance program.

A large donation from Al and Theda Slagle paid for the majority of the building.

“The land was purchased with money raised by the building committee,” said treasurer Mary Aho. “When we opened, we didn’t have a mortgage.”

A plaque listing those honored for their contributions will be on display at the shelter open house. They include building committee members Albin Katnzer, Dick Helm, Jim Nabor, Leona and Dave Pilkey and advisors Dr. Mia Long, Dr. Alan Olander and Dr. Bill Issacson.

“Even after he retired, Dr. Olander has continued to help us out with whatever is necessary,” Aho said. “Spays, neuters, shots, microchipping, whatever is necessary all at a greatly reduced cost.”

Aho has served as treasurer for almost 20 years. She and her husband, Gene, also started the can collection fundraiser in 2005 and have recycled more than 54 tons of aluminum to raise money for the shelter.

Aho also baked many batches of homemade dog biscuits to sell at garage sale fundraisers.

“We have recycled more than 54 tons of aluminum over the years,” she said.

The shelter building opened for business in April 2003 and includes an impound area used by the city and county.

A lengthy waiting list

“The biggest needs at the moment are adopters,” Packman said. “We are full on both the dog and cat side, with lengthy waiting lists on both.”

Animal Shelter cat manager Staci Ellingson is holding one of the cats that was available for adoption this spring. Shannon Geisen / Park Rapids Enterprise

Packman shared the stories of two animals who have been waiting for a home since January 2022.

Coy is a special needs dog who has cerebellar hypoplasia, a neurological condition where his cerebellum did not fully develop. This causes uncoordinated movements and loss of balance. While this disease does not affect Coy’s ability to run and play like a normal dog, he does require an adult-only home where he is the only dog.

“He is between two and three years old and is a sweet boy once he gets to know you,” Packman said. “He weighs 65 pounds and would do best at a one-level home as stairs are hard for him.”

Kiki is a young brown tabby cat with white feet. “Kiki needs a home without any other animals,” Packman said. “She is a sweet girl and absolutely loves attention from just about anyone. She would make a great family pet.”

Sandy Henry has been part of the organization for 24 years and currently serves as the chair of the Headwaters Animal Shelter board.

“My husband, Scott, has adopted three cats from the shelter,” she said. “We adopted Oreo shortly after the shelter opened. Punkin was the second cat we adopted and Smokey was the third. When he was a kitten, Dr. Olander had to amputate one of his back legs. Even though Smokey is considered special needs, he has been wonderful. He had some nerve damage but he goes up and down the stairs and is very loving and playful.”

Henry said microchipping and having ID tags on both dogs and cats is very important so animals that get lost can be returned home.

“The animal shelter plays a vital role in our communities, working to reunite pets with their owners and sheltering injured and homeless animals in desperate need of our help,” she said. “We provide medical attention, care and love for the animals as they await adoption. We are so thankful to everyone in the community who has supported our shelter for the past 20 years.”

How to help

To make a donation, support the shelter with a membership or view animals available for adoption go to headwatersanimalshelter.org. The shelter is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 218-237-7100 to make an adoption appointment or to fill out an application to become a foster home.

Volunteers are needed both at the shelter and to help with fundraising. Aluminum cans are collected in bins at Coborns grocery, Ace Hardware and the animal shelter. Money raised goes to support the shelter animals.