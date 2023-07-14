Hard Hat Ministry rehabilitates home with HRA

A faith-based, Park Rapids group partnered with the Hubbard County Housing & Redevelopment Authority (HRA) to spruce up a rundown house and resell it to a local couple.

It could be a successful model for addressing a lack of affordable housing. By keeping repair costs down, rehabilitated homes can be sold at reasonable prices to first-time buyers.

A congregational project

Last winter, Cliff Tweedale called Mary Thompson, executive director of the Heartland Lakes Development Commission (HLDC), to offer the handiwork of Calvary Lutheran’s Hard Hat Ministry (HHM).

HLDC managed the HRA at the time, but the Headwaters Regional Development Commission took over that role on July 1, 2023.

Tweedale told Thompson that HHM has a hard time coming up with cash and supplies, but has a lot of labor. He wondered if there might be an opportunity to collaborate.

“She called up and said, ‘Boy, do I have a project for you,’” Tweedale recalled.

Everything required to repair the home at 311 Lake Ave. was within the HHM crew’s skill set.

“It’s a congregational project,” said Glenn Anderson, who founded Hard Hat Ministry in 2019. “I did a little temple talk one Sunday morning, and I got 50 signatures for volunteers.”

Tweedale estimated between 30 and 40 church members contributed time or food.

“It’s a team effort, that’s for sure,” he said.

Hard Hat Ministry crew repainted rooms, replaced flooring and much more in this three-bedroom, two-bath home on Lake Ave. in Park Rapids. Contributed/Brian Long

They ripped out all of the carpet and put in new laminate flooring. All six doors were replaced. All of the rooms and trims were repainted. The kitchen countertops were refurbished with epoxy paint. New light fixtures and bathroom vanity were installed. They painted all of the soffits. They planted flowers.

According to the HRA website ( hubbardhra.org/murl-home ), “The house is a part of the Minnesota Urban and Rural Homesteading (MURL) program, which helps to provide 'at-risk homebuyers' the opportunity to purchase a home. ‘At-risk homebuyers’ are defined as an individual or a family who is homeless, receiving public assistance or would otherwise be unable to afford homeownership without this program. The home will be sold on a 0% interest contract for deed, with a term not to exceed 30 years.”

Ownership of the home reverted to the HRA after a contract for deed was canceled.

A new buyer closed on the property at the end of June.

Tweedale noted that the new owners liked certain things about the existing home, so those were saved, like blue paneling in the kitchen and ceiling beams in the dining room.

Community outreach

Brian Long is assuming Anderson’s leadership role for HHM. Long said the ministry is exploring creating a board of directors and expanding their community outreach.

Born and raised in Park Rapids, Long is a Park Rapids Area High School (PRAHS) grad. He and his wife moved back to the area about three years ago. “I’m six months into retirement,” he said. His dad, Dave Long, was the Hubbard County Food Shelf Director. Dave passed away in 2022.

Brian said he enjoyed learning the history of this particular Park Rapids home.

Previous owners stopped by to see the renovation, like Ken Wilson.

“He had my dad as a Scoutmaster,” Brian said. “His dad added the kitchen on the back of the house and lived in it for a number of years.”

The Wilsons sold the Lake Ave. house to Martin Carter, an esteemed speech and drama coach at PRAHS. He passed away in 2010. “His wife stopped in, too,” Long said.

Filling a niche

Conscientious of not competing with licensed contractors, the Hard Hat Ministry typically accepts minor or day-long projects, like installing a handrail, moving furniture or fixing sheetrock.

Their guidelines say “no job is too small, but some may be too large!”

Tweedale explained that most local contractors seek big projects, like new construction or a lake home. It’s harder to find one for small, short-term repair jobs.

HHM partners with Living at Home of the Park Rapids Area, MAHUBE-OTWA and the state of Minnesota’s social services, according to Anderson.

“We get a call just about every day. Somebody needs something,” he said.

Most of the referrals to HHM are for income-eligible families, Tweedale noted.

Anderson said they worked on about 60 projects last year and nearly 40 this year, so far.

“We’re starting to see bigger projects,” Long said. Last fall, HHM completed interior work on Creator’s Place in Pine Point. “It’s great to connect with community. That’s what we’re trying to do.”

Hard Hat Ministry doesn’t “expect or require” any remuneration for their services; however, they welcome contributions. Donations may be sent to Calvary Lutheran Church, 112 South Park Ave., Park Rapids, MN 56470.

