99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, February 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Happy 103rd birthday, LWV

League of Women Voters of Park Rapids threw a party for the non-partisan political organization on Feb. 14.

021823.N.PRE.LWVBirthday0831.jpg
Mary Adams, Bob Kapsner and Florence Hedeen share an animated conversation and red, white and blue-frosted mini-cupcakes during the League of Women Voters 103rd birthday celebration Feb. 14, 2023 at Bella Caffé in Park Rapids. Hedeen said the cupcake table had a lot of traffic, and "when people stop and talk, it's really intense conversation about a variety of things. The League is really engaged with political issues, but we're totally non-partisan."
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
February 14, 2023 01:48 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:
Web
Opinion
PARK RAPIDS LWV: 103 years strong! Learn more about League of Women Voters
Local chapter will be serving birthday cake between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Bella Caffe.
February 07, 2023 09:12 AM
 · 
By  Park Rapids Area League of Women Voters
Local
Park Rapids LWV is planning forums on childcare
November 14, 2022 08:32 AM
Opinion
PARK RAPIDS LWV: Now it’s up to you: vote!
November 01, 2022 01:48 PM
Opinion
PARK RAPIDS LWV: Know your news: misinformation and disinformation
October 25, 2022 04:35 PM

Related Topics: PARK RAPIDSLEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.
What To Read Next
Local
Nevis basketball games postponed
According to the Nevis School website, the Nevis boys' and girls' basketball games scheduled for tonight, Feb. 14, at Northome and Lake of the Woods have been postponed.
February 14, 2023 12:51 PM
Copy of 082119.N.PRE.AkeleySeniorCenterCityHall.jpg
Local
Elavsky escorted from Akeley council meeting by police
The public forum at the Akeley City Council meeting Feb. 8 ended with Neil Elavsky being escorted from city hall by police chief Jimmy Hansen.
February 14, 2023 11:41 AM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
TeepaSnowDemo100622.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Barclay to address dementia friendly community
According to Connie Carmichael with Living at Home of the Park Rapids Area, neurologist Dr. Terry Barclay is on tap to speak at an October dementia friendly community summit.
February 14, 2023 09:28 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
040622.N.PRE.CareerExpo3227.jpg
Local
Career expo coming in April
The April 14 event will include a session for students only, then one for adult job seekers.
February 14, 2023 08:29 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish