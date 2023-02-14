Happy 103rd birthday, LWV
League of Women Voters of Park Rapids threw a party for the non-partisan political organization on Feb. 14.
Local chapter will be serving birthday cake between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Bella Caffe.
According to the Nevis School website, the Nevis boys' and girls' basketball games scheduled for tonight, Feb. 14, at Northome and Lake of the Woods have been postponed.
The public forum at the Akeley City Council meeting Feb. 8 ended with Neil Elavsky being escorted from city hall by police chief Jimmy Hansen.
According to Connie Carmichael with Living at Home of the Park Rapids Area, neurologist Dr. Terry Barclay is on tap to speak at an October dementia friendly community summit.
The April 14 event will include a session for students only, then one for adult job seekers.