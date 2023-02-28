99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Guess when the bald eagle chick will hatch and win prizes from the Park Rapids Enterprise

The Park Rapids Enterprise is hosting its first-ever Bald Eagle Hatch Contest.

Bald Eagle and Chick
All ages are invited to enter the Park Rapids Enterprise's Bald Eagle Hatch Contest.
Adobe Stock
By Staff reports
February 28, 2023 08:58 AM

Using the official entry form in the Wednesday, March 1 or Saturday, March 4 editions of the Enterprise, guess the date of the first bald eagle chick to hatch using the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ EagleCam .

The contest is open to all ages.

Entrants who correctly guess the day of the first bald eagle egg hatch will be entered into a drawing. The first entry drawn will be awarded the grand prize:

  • One-year Minnesota State Park pass;
  • $50 gift card for Itasca State Park;
  • 6-month subscription to the Park Rapids Enterprise.

Return the entry to the Enterprise in person or by mail to 1011 1st St. E., Suite 6, Park Rapids, MN 56470 by 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 23. No photocopies will be accepted. One entry per person.

