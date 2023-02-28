Guess when the bald eagle chick will hatch and win prizes from the Park Rapids Enterprise

The Park Rapids Enterprise is hosting its first-ever Bald Eagle Hatch Contest.

Using the official entry form in the Wednesday, March 1 or Saturday, March 4 editions of the Enterprise, guess the date of the first bald eagle chick to hatch using the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ EagleCam .

The contest is open to all ages.

Entrants who correctly guess the day of the first bald eagle egg hatch will be entered into a drawing. The first entry drawn will be awarded the grand prize:

One-year Minnesota State Park pass;

$50 gift card for Itasca State Park;

6-month subscription to the Park Rapids Enterprise.

Return the entry to the Enterprise in person or by mail to 1011 1st St. E., Suite 6, Park Rapids, MN 56470 by 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 23. No photocopies will be accepted. One entry per person.

