Growing rural businesses is aim of HLDC grant application

As part of its ongoing efforts to expand services to entrepreneurs and small businesses

in Hubbard County, the Heartland Lakes Development Commission (HLDC) is submitting an application to the USDA Rural Development’s Rural Business Development Grant (RBDG) program.

Mary Thompson, HLDC executive director, received support and a match from the Hubbard County Board.

“The program allows for several activities that will increase the ability of rural businesses to grow and expand,” she explained at Tuesday’s board meeting.

Thompson said RBDG is a competitive grant designed to support targeted technical assistance, training and other activities leading to the development or expansion of small and emerging private businesses in rural areas.

HLDC plans to request $100,000 over two years in the grant.

The application deadline is Feb. 28.

Since leveraging local support can “significantly improve the success of the application,” Thompson asked the county to match with a $100,000 allocation.

Thompson said one source of funding for the match would be the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund (LATCF).

In his report, County Administrator Jeff Cadwell said LATCF recipients “have broad discretion on uses of funds, similar to the ways in which they may use funds generated from their own revenue sources. Hubbard County has received $100,000 over two years from this program.”

Thompson noted that “recipients of the funding may use it for any governmental purpose other than lobbying activities. The guidance specifically mentions facilitating economic development and that it can be used for meeting another federal program’s non–federal match or cost sharing requirements.”

The board unanimously approved the match.

If approved, Thompson said HLDC would use the grant for these specific activities.

Entrepreneurs Anonymous

HLDC wishes to broaden the reach of a peer-networking program called Entrepreneurs Anonymous.

“It’s a fairly new program that we started,” Thompson said, that allows new and existing business owners to meet, problem solve, network and learn from each other.

The group currently meets on the second Wednesday of each month.

Thompson said HLDC wants to build a local pool of mentors and navigators, “so that individuals who are looking for a little bit more assistance as they’re going down the road of either starting business or making their business stronger.” Most of the mentors are currently in Bemidji.

“We also want to significantly increase the amount of training opportunities that are available,” she continued. “Things like e-commerce, social media marketing or financials or how to add an employee. … Our goal is to offer these at no cost to the participants.”

High-tech career pathways

An organization called NightMoves is interested in creating career pathways for high-tech programming positions, Thompson said.

“The way their model works is they help facilitate training at the local level and then have an internship. At the end of internship, individuals have remote working opportunities,” she said.

The grant would make this feasible.

Countywide revolving loan fund

Thompson said there has been much discussion about a revolving loan fund “that would provide gap resources countywide for businesses that are looking at expanding.”

For instance, Thompson said she received a phone call from two individuals wanting to launch a business in Dorset, but there aren’t any gap financing resources for them.

Industrial park in northern Hubbard County

Finally, Thompson said HLDC wants to find a model to create an industrial park in the northern part of the county.

In 2021, Bemidji Steel Company expanded from the Bemidji Industrial Park to property in Hubbard County. This allowed them to access a Department of Employment and Economic Development program, called the Job Creation Fund, which gave them a rebate upon completion of their expansion, a certain percentage back on the capital improvements they made to the buildings and a stipend for each job that was created.

“Taking that as an example, what would it look like if we made it easier for more businesses to do that?” Thompson asked.

The grant would pay for a feasibility study on a potential industrial park.

“It’s a way we can increase economic development in the northern part of the county,” she said.