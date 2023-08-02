Ground broken for Pinecrest Apartments

An intense rain halted, then the sun broke out for Tuesday’s groundbreaking ceremony.

Heartland Lakes Development Commission (HLDC) Executive Director Mary Thompson said it was a good omen for the affordable workforce housing project.

Work officially began on Wednesday by BOD Construction Inc. of Bemidji.

HLDC is constructing a 58-unit complex on a parcel it owns in Park Rapids, just east of Walmart. The three buildings will encompass studios and 1-, 2- or 3-bedroom units, plus a community-use center for its residents.

“This is truly a community project,” Thompson said in her opening remarks.

She anticipates the complex will be completed in one year, with occupancy starting in 2024.

Construction on Pinecrest Apartments began on Wednesday, Aug. 2. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Thompson referenced “13 Ways to Kill Your Community” by Doug Griffiths and Kelly Clemmer. One chapter is titled “Don’t Cooperate.” The authors write that, when acting as a group rather than as an individual, synergy and a high level of cooperation is accomplished. Thompson said that was achieved with this project.

“Nearly every business, organization and governmental agency in this community has experienced firsthand the impact the lack of affordable housing has on our ability to attract and retain workers. Creating affordable housing is a messy, complicated process. If the entire community didn’t work together to figure out a solution, we wouldn’t be standing here today breaking ground on this project,” she said.

Thompson thanked Northwoods Bank for its financial package, with the participation of Citizens National Bank.

She thanked the county, city and school for approving a tax abatement “that will allow the rents to be affordable to our workforce.”

Thompson praised the county for establishing a Local Housing Trust Fund, “which provides an ongoing resource for future housing projects.”

Finally, she acknowledged Mike Weiher of BOD Construction, Mark Fuller from Freeberg & Grund Civil Engineers of Bemidji and Lucachick Architecture Inc. of Bemidji “for design work and pricing that made this project possible.”

Hubbard County commissioner David De La Hunt, who is also chair of the HLDC board, explained that HLDC’s mission is “delivering tangible, measurable results in economic development and to “passionately inspire a vibrant economy by finding creative ways to find the right answer, and encourage collaboration by leveraging the county’s collective genius.”

“It’s an exciting time to be part of Hubbard County and its numerous communities. Today, HLDC is holding true to its values,” he continued. “Today, thanks to the collaboration and leadership from our county, school, city, businesses and nonprofit partners, we’ve broken through the barriers of bureaucracy and turf battles and built something of great value for our community. … We’ll begin to fill those vacant jobs, provide quality housing to working individuals and families.”

De La Hunt applauded partners for their hard work and creativity to overcome some hurdles with the project.

He also mentioned HLDC’s other achievements, such as providing over $1.8 million in small business grants during the COVID pandemic, offering more than $450,000 in Main Street improvements grants, leveraging the Enbridge tax capacity to fund economic development and giving mentorship to entrepreneurs.

