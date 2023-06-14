Ground broken, footings dug for Park Rapids High School addition

School officials and other dignitaries turned out Tuesday, June 13, to break ground for a new wing at Park Rapids Area High School.

Among other people, Superintendent Lance Bagstad’s mother came to the ceremony from as far away as southern Texas.

“It’s a great day to celebrate Park Rapids, PRoject 309 and all of the work that has been done up to this point, and then all of the work that’s going to be done from now on,” said Bagstad, recalling how the school board started talking about the future of Park Rapids in September 2018.

With input from the public, the school board entered a strategic planning process that included facility improvements “to implement programs and develop programs that our students need,” he said. “We know that most of our kids in Park Rapids don’t go to four-year schools.”

Turning over the first spades full of earth at the June 13, 2023, groundbreaking for additions to Park Rapids Area High School are, from left, buildings and grounds director Alan Vanderstad, transportation director Jack Johnson, Superintendent Lance Bagstad, former school board member Karol Savage, board member Sherry Safratowich, former board member Dennis Dodge, business manager Kent Fritze, board members Andrea Morgan and Dana Kocka, technology director Todd Kumpula, former board member Gary Gauldin, High School Principal Jeff Johnson, Century School Principal Mike LeMier, Century Assistant Principal Steph Mercil and payroll employee RJ McCarthy. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

This led to decisions that expanded the schools’ career and technical education (CTE) offerings, he said. “We really focused hard on what the future of Park Rapids education and our community is going to look like.”

Bagstad acknowledged the role played by students, families, community members, businesses and local media in spreading the PRoject 309 story, making it possible for the district to pass a bond referendum to fund facility improvements.

Participating in the second round of groundbreaking June 13, 2023, at the future site of Park Rapids Area High School's seventh and eighth grade wing are, from left, Dist. 5 State Rep. Krista Knudsen (R-Lake Shore), David De La Hunt, Mayor Ryan Leckner, Superintendent Lance Bagstad, school board chair Sherry Safratowich and Chamber of Commerce Pres. Derek Ricke. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

The new wing, built on the site of the recently demolished Frank White Education Center, will house seventh and eighth grade learning spaces, as well as district offices and an auxiliary gym.

Other projects connected with the referendum include replacement of the Helten Avenue tennis courts, a new bus garage, a parking lot and pickup/drop-off area at Century School, new Century playgrounds, and renovations at both Century and the high school.

Superintendent Lance Bagstad delivers a few remarks before the groundbreaking June 13, 2023, for a new seventh and eighth grade wing at Park Rapids Area High School. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

“The high school is really going to transform,” said Bagstad, noting that further additions at the high school will include a transportation lab and alternative learning center. “It is going to be setting us up for future generations of our students, our families and our community,” he said.

“When this is done, it’s going to be an awesome day moving forward for Park Rapids,” said Bagstad.

Footings are being dug June 13, 2023, for a new seventh and eighth grade wing at Park Rapids Area High School. Space was cleared for the addition during the last two weeks by demolishing the Frank White Education Center. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

“It’s a great day to be a Panther,” said High School Principal Jeff Johnson, citing the school’s new motto, “In Pursuit.”

“We are in pursuit of excellence,” he said. “Seventh and eighth graders are now going to be exposed to a lot of our CTE courses,” including business, construction trades and health care.”

“The kids are excited,” he added. “They’re excited about what the opportunities are going to be.”

“My kids do go to school here,” said Project Manager Justin Maaninga with ICS. “It is very personal to me. I’m really enjoying working with JLG (Architects), with the district, the board. It’s been a very good process.”

“The city is very happy to see this,” said Mayor Ryan Leckner. “We already have a strong community, and I think a stronger school district will make even a stronger community. There’s exciting stuff happening in the city.”