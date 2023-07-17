Get to know your choices for Dist. 4 county commissioner

The special election of a new Hubbard County commissioner is underway.

Steven J. Keranen of Nevis and Lyle Howg of Laporte are the two candidates for District 4.

All ballots must be returned by mail or delivered in person to the Hubbard County Auditor’s Office by no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Aug. 8, in order to be counted.

There are nine townships – Akeley, Clay, Guthrie, Hart Lake, Hendrickson, Lakeport, Mantrap, Steamboat River and Thorpe – and two cities – Akeley and Laporte – in District 4.

All precincts opted for mail-in voting.

Bios

Steve Keranen Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Keranen was born in Park Rapids, growing up on a family farm in Becker County. He’s a Menahga High School graduate. He enlisted in the U.S. Army directly after high school, serving in the military intelligence battalion in the 82nd Airborne Division. From 2005 to 2009, he served in the Minnesota Army National Guard. He earned a Bachelor of Science in geography in the field of park, recreation and land use planning from Bemidji State University. He’s lived in Hubbard County for more than 30 years, raising two children. He served on the Akeley City Council for a short time. He’s served on the Mantrap Township Board for the last 20 years in several capacities, including planning commission member, election judge and township supervisor. He’s been employed full-time with the Cass County Highway Department for about 20 years, currently as a senior engineering technician.

Lyle Howg Contributed/Lyle Howg

Howg owns the Sinclair gas station in Laporte. He is currently serving in the Army National Guard and has been for 23 years. He and his wife have three kids. For 16 years, he’s been a volunteer for the Lakeport Fire Department.

Q. What are your top priorities, if elected?

Keranen: Top three things I’d like to focus on, or at least learn more about:

Support our local law enforcement and legal system to promote safety and hold people accountable for their actions. Having a successful Heritage Living Community entity, whether that be county owned or otherwise. Heritage was founded on the concept of a community caring for its community members and I’d like to keep it that way. I have an interest in the development of the Deep Lake Park Recreation Area project, not only to share the beautiful natural resources it holds, but to ensure that it is developed in a common sense and financially stable manner, and in the end is a self-sustaining operation.

Howg: To make sure the northern people of Hubbard County have a voice. I work, live and volunteer in the northern part of Hubbard County, and I want to see it be maintained and grow just as much as the southern part.

Q. What do you think of the county’s recent capital improvement plan?

Howg: It would be very nice if the grant that they applied for would come through, but even if it doesn't, it will need improvement and it will benefit many organizations across Hubbard County. The jail has been overwhelmed for a long time, the best thing Hubbard County can do is give some of the contracts of the remodel to Hubbard County tax-paying businesses, then it gets spent within our own tax base.

Keranen: From what I have read and heard of it, the items have been deemed to be necessary; however, I do not have all of the information to be able to make an informed decision. I don’t mean to take an easy way out, but the items in question have been worked on and discussed way beyond my time and it would not be fair to say I support or oppose them at this point at this time.

Naturally, there are certain parts of the plan that I do understand the need for, but do not fully understand the entire circumstance surrounding each issue.

As a commissioner, I would ensure that I have a full understanding and knowledge base before supporting or opposing any decision made.

I would, however, want to explore heavily the consideration of growth in each decision made. Many facets of the improvement plan are addressing physical structures that are not all that old. It’s too late to question the breakdown in forethought in past decisions, but certainly should be addressed in future decisions.

Q. The lack of affordable housing and a shortage of child care providers make it difficult for businesses to recruit and retain workers in Hubbard County. Which solutions appeal to you?

Keranen: Promoting support for working families is extremely important and the key to a successful family and a successful community.

Obtaining and sustaining quality child care is important, not only for the children and their family, but also for the providers caring for them, who also need to have a sustainable income.

It appears that the concern is on the radar at the state level. From a county perspective, advocating for rural areas, such as ours, with the state representatives is important as well as ensuring that our county is appropriately represented in any funding available for such programs.

As I understand there have been, and continues to be, low-income housing units constructed in Hubbard County. It appears from recent meetings and newspaper articles that there is a concern for proper management of the housing projects. Stabilizing that is first and foremost the ultimate need. After that, continuing to ensure our workforce and disabled persons have a safe and affordable place to live is essential.

Howg: The lack of workers is a very big issue everywhere up north. Each town and community have this issue, but each in a different way. Some lack child care, like Park Rapids, but in the northern part of Hubbard it's a lack of people or population that is willing to do the jobs asked.

Q. Minnesota is looking to address PFAS (“forever chemicals”) in county landfills and elsewhere. How should the county respond?

Howg: If the state is addressing it, then we will have to follow some of their guidelines, so the board of commissioners will need to follow the state's guidelines and see if they are going in the right direction for Hubbard County or not.

Keranen: From the meetings I have attended, either in person, remotely or viewed after the fact, I feel the county has a good handle on how it handles solid waste. We have a strong recycling program that makes recycling as easy as it can be for the public. Continuing to encourage recycling is top priority in solid waste.

Our county has a staff member represented on a regional group to address these concerns. At present, we are sending our solid waste, for the most part, to an incinerator, which meets MPCA and EPA regulations. This decision, with the information we have on all options, appears to be in the best interest of the county.

Q. What is your understanding of the challenges facing the county-owned nursing home and what are possible solutions?

Keranen: Providing quality care close to home for our medically and cognitively fragile community is very important. While we all hope to live independently for the rest of our lives, unfortunately that is not realistic. Whether the county continues to own or sells the Heritage Campus, I feel it’s important to support its success. When it comes to public-funded services, the state sets the rates for all of these services, thus advocating for adequate reimbursement is vital. Recent legislative changes have opened the door for additional funding for both public waiver services and struggling nursing homes, both of which are included in the Heritage Campus. Assuring that we are capitalizing on these funding opportunities is key.

Howg: I don't have a lot of knowledge on the nursing home issues, but what I do know is that the financing in not self-sustaining and the options are not in Hubbard County's favor, so I would look at all the options that have been discussed and see if we need to take a loss on the sale to save taxpayers from paying for the yearly loss.

Q. As a county commissioner, what measures would you reinforce or support to ensure voter confidence in our elections?

Howg: The only way to ensure voter confidence is to have a picture ID at the time of voting; however, I know that with the current mail-in ballots we have that's not possible so we need to continue to be honest and show the voters that we are not hiding anything.

Keranen: We must comply with the election laws that the state put forth. That said, there are multiple ways to vote over a long period of time, I don’t see much of a barrier in the system we currently have. I do feel that there could be different ways to ensure secure voting. Limit the use of mail-in ballots, as well as requiring ID, are just two ways I feel could ensure that each voter is actually the person exercising their right to vote, rather than running the risk of fraudulent voting activity.

Q. The Hubbard County Jail is operating at capacity and the bulk of the arrests are drug related. The sheriff’s office budget was $1 million over budget in 2022. What can the county do to keep these costs down?

Keranen: As noted, the bulk of the arrests are drug related, so the question is “how do we prevent the illegal activity from occurring in the first place or reoccurring?” Any answer is easier said than done, of course.

As I already noted, law and order is very important. Providing a safe community is of top concern. If an offense is occurring, I strongly feel that the individual(s) need to be stopped and held accountable. Reducing illegal activity and reoffending is a large part of that. Promoting the development of programs to help reduce repeat offenders intrigues me. What that all entails, I really don’t know and it would need to be a multi department effort to address.

Equally as important, promoting education and programs to reduce the likelihood of young persons heading down a path of drugs and illegal behavior is central to address as well.

This reflects back to providing an opportunity for our citizens to have safe and affordable housing, to be able to work and support themselves and their families, providing a safe and supportive environment for children to grow in.

Howg: I would have to do extensive research to see the whole picture for the budget portion of the jail. As far as the drug-related portion, we can try and work with all other counties and see if we can pull a grant or state assistance for something that works for the future problem.