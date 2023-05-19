99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Freshwater fest whets sixth-graders’ interest in outdoors

Century School, Nevis, Laporte, W-H-A and St. Philip's kids spent a day at Camp Wilderness, learning about birds, fish, water and other conservation-related topics.

052023.N.PRE.Loons3331.jpg
Claire Dobie with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources leads Gabe Sturtz's sixth grade class from Century School in a discussion of the unique features of the common loon during the freshwater festival May 17, 2023, at Camp Wilderness.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Today at 8:41 AM

Sixth graders throughout the area explored all things nature Wednesday, May 17 at Camp Wilderness.

The annual freshwater festival drew students from Park Rapids, Nevis, Laporte, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley and St. Philip’s schools to get up close with nature, from soils and trees to birds and fish.

052023.N.PRE.ForestrySoils3114.jpg
Brad Witkin with Park Rapids DNR Forestry talks with Lexi Skajewski's sixth-grade class from Century School about the three things plants need to grow in the soil – sunlight, water and nutrients – during the freshwater festival May 17, 2023, at Camp Wilderness.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

As groups of students moved between campsites, an amphitheater, a pavilion and the camp’s nature center, naturalists and conservationists from Itasca State Park, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Headwaters Science Center (HSC) introduced them to a variety of conservation-related topics.

Park Rapids DNR Forester Brad Witkin and volunteer Russ Johnsrud, retired director of the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Park Rapids office, talked about forests and soil types, with Johnsrud using a soccer ball, a softball and a BB to compare the sizes of a single particle of sand, silt and clay, respectively.

052023.N.PRE.Fish3169.jpg
Calub Shavlik with Park Rapids DNR Fisheries lets students from Eric Hillesland's sixth-grade class at Century School feel the sandpapery texture of a bluegill sunfish's scales during the freshwater festival May 17, 2023 at Camp Wilderness.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Calub Shavlik with Park Rapids DNR Fisheries shared some secrets about how to tell different kinds of fish apart, such as the single dorsal fin that distinguishes sunfish from perch, the orange tip on the earflap that separates a pumpkinseed from a bluegill, and the dot on its fin that signals whether a bowfin is male or female.

Shavlik also discussed how different fish species behave, how big they grow and where they like to hang out.

052023.N.PRE.Water3288.jpg
James Owens and Chuck Deeter with the Headwaters Science Center demonstrate different states of water, including what happens when liquid nitrogen is added, to sixth graders from Park Rapids and Walker-Hackensack-Akeley during the freshwater festival May 17, 2023 at Camp Wilderness.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

James Owens and Chuck Deeter with the HSC invited student volunteers to take part in entertaining experiments about the different states of water, such as how cold and warm water mix together, what happens when you add liquid nitrogen and whether a layer of T-shirt material stretched across the mouth of a flask will keep the water from pouring out on a student’s head.

Claire Dobie with the DNR explained some of the unique characteristics of the common loon, such as the red eye color that signifies that a loon is of breeding age, and also helps them see underwater.

052023.N.PRE.Raptors3373.jpg
Lenee Ochsner with the Headwaters Science Center introduces Whoopi the northern saw-whet owl and other raptors to sixth graders from the Nevis and Laporte schools and St. Philip's Catholic School in Bemidji during the freshwater festival May 17, 2023, at Camp Wilderness.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Lynee Ochsner with the HSC introduced students to several different raptors, including Whoopi the northern saw-whet owl, Oswald the great horned owl and O’Reilly the red-tailed hawk.

Other speakers shared information about aquatic invasive species, dragonflies, rainfall, tree planting and more, and everyone got a chance to take home a tree seedling to plant at home.

Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.
