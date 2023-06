Free summer meals for youth are being served in the Century School cafetorium in Park Rapids Mondays through Thursdays through Aug. 24, except for July 3 through July 13, when there will be no meal service available.

Anyone 18 and younger is welcome to stop in at the site for breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For more information, contact JT Clark at 218-237-6340.