Free school meals will save families up to $640 per child

A bill signed into law by Gov.Tim Walz on March 17 will provide breakfasts and lunches at no charge to students at participating schools.

Nevis Superintendent Greg Parks said the program, which begins July 1, will help families who are struggling.

“Nevis has a lot of hard-working families who will benefit from not having to buy their children a lunch every day,” he said. “Each family has the potential of saving between $400 and $640 per child each year, depending on if they eat breakfast and lunch at the school.”

Parks said he believes the free meal program will also increase participation in the school lunch program.

“I know some of our families have tried to be more economical and pack their child's lunches,” he said. “However, the great majority of our students took advantage of the free lunch program during the pandemic. The free lunch program will also free up staff members who are responsible for collecting lunch payments and sending reminders to families when their lunch balance becomes low.”

Parks said that, overall, he does not believe providing free lunches will impact the district’s food service budget.

“We are already receiving funding for our free and reduced lunch students and the remainder of our families have a proven track record of paying for their family's meals on time,” he said.

The school meals are funded for four years at a cost of about $200 million per year, Park Rapids Area Schools’ food service director J.T. Clark told the school board March 20. “After the fourth year, we’re not sure where the funding will come from,” he said.

Clark called it “a great opportunity for kids to take advantage of what we have to offer,” adding that the content of the meals will stay the same. “We’ll still follow USDA guidelines,” he said.

Clark stressed that the law provides a free, “qualifying” breakfast and lunch starting next school year. Students will still pay for milk if they bring lunch from home, for extra entrees and for à la carte items, he said.

“I know it’s good for kids,” school board chair Sherry Safratowich commented.

The Menahga School District already offers universal free lunch and breakfast to all of its students.