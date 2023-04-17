99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Free advance care planning seminar on May 16

Space is limited to 50. To reserve a spot, call Living at Home of Park Rapids Area at 218-732-3137.

Signing Last Will and Testament
.
Adobe Stock
By Staff reports
Today at 5:20 PM

Information about health care directives (also called living wills) will be provided by local professionals working with Honoring Choices MN of Park Rapids, Walker and Surrounding Communities.

The free lunch-and-learn program will be from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16 at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Park Rapids. Space is limited to 50. To reserve a spot, call Living at Home at 218-732-3137.

Advance care planning is the process of planning “in advance” for health care decisions that may need to be made by others if someday you are unable to make them for yourself.

By Staff reports
