Frank White building comes down

The end is at hand for the Frank White Education Center, built in 1958.

Multiple excavators were at work the afternoon of June 1, 2023, tearing up sections of roof and knocking down walls at the Frank White Education Center in Park Rapids.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Today at 3:49 PM

The Frank White Education Center, built in 1958, underwent significant, structural demolition this week, following several weeks of selective, internal demolition.

Demolition of the Frank White Education Center was well underway by the morning of May 31, 2023, viewed from the bus loop behind the building that formerly housed the Park Rapids Community Education, Special Education, English Language Learners, preschool and Alternative Learning programs as well as district administration. The building is being demolished to make way for a high school addition.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Parts of the external structure had already come down the week of May 22-26, with side walls of the classroom pods being scooped out by the end of the week.

Major crushing started Tuesday, May 30 at the rear of the building, facing the high school bus loop. Skid steers moved heaps of concrete, rebar, ceiling fixtures and other debris around while excavators did the heavy work.

Until recent months, the Frank White building was home to the Park Rapids School District’s administrative offices and those of Special Education and Community Education, early childhood, pre-kindergarten and English Language Learners programs, and the high school Alternative Learning Center.

Much of the building’s footprint is now slated to become an addition to the Park Rapids Area High School, allowing seventh and eighth graders to move over from Century School while early childhood and pre-K programs cross in the opposite direction.

Other renovations and relocations will also take place before the round of school facility improvements approved by district voters is complete.

Demolition of the Frank White Education Center had progressed by the afternoon of May 31, 2023, to the point where excavators at the rear of the could be seen through a breach in the walls from the Huntsinger Avenue side.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
