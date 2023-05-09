99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Four injured in Badoura rollover

Two adults and two children were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries on Sunday, May 7 in Hubbard County.

By Staff reports
Today at 4:27 PM

A vehicle rollover injured four people, including two children, on Sunday, May 7, in Hubbard County.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol incident report, the crash occurred at approximately 5:37 a.m. on State Hwy. 64 at State Hwy. 87 in Badoura Township.

A 1992 Honda Civic hatchback driven by Keenan Corrick, 21, of Laporte was traveling north on Hwy. 64 when it veered off the road and rolled, the report states.

Passengers in the vehicle included Anna Erickson, 18, of Bemidji and a boy and a girl, both age 1, from Bemidji.

The four occupants were transported to Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd, all with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the report, Corrick and the children were all wearing seat belts, but Erickson was not. Road conditions were wet, and no alcohol was involved.

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash scene.

