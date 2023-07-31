Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Monday, July 31

News Local

Four injured in Akeley Twp. crash

Two occupants reported to Essentia Health-Park Rapids for treatment July 29 after two eastbound vehicles made contact on State Hwy. 34.

By Staff reports
Today at 3:43 PM

A two-vehicle accident resulted in four injuries Saturday, July 29 in Hubbard County.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, the crash occurred at approximately 4:26 p.m. on State Hwy. 34 at County 25 in Akeley Township, west of Akeley.

A 2010 Subaru Forester driven by a 17-year-old female was traveling east on Hwy. 34, approaching County 25, when an eastbound 2000 Ford Focus driven by Ronald Wakanabo, 68, of Cass Lake, slowed to turn north onto County 25 and the vehicles made contact, the report states.

The Subaru’s driver was uninjured. The Ford’s driver as well as passengers Kayla Wakanabo, 37, Lucille Wakanabo, 92, and Vern Wakanabo, 70, all sustained non-life threatening injuries, the report states. Ronald and Kayla traveled to Essentia Health-Park Rapids for treatment.

Seat belts were worn during the accident, according to the report. Road conditions were dry. No alcohol was involved.

Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office personnel also responded to the scene.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
