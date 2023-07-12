Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Foundations of new Park Rapids High School wing are being poured

The school board received an update on Tuesday, July 11 on high school construction, Century School site improvements and a new bus garage in progress.

ConcretePouring.070723.7378.jpg
Workers use a pumper truck to fill forms with concrete during foundation work Friday, July 7, at the new south wing of Park Rapids Area High School.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Today at 5:45 PM

The Park Rapids School Board received a progress report on school facility improvements Monday, July 10, from Project Manager Justin Maaninga with ICS.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:

Maaninga reported that roof replacement is nearly complete at the high school, where foundations have been poured for the new seventh and eighth grade wing and utilities are starting to be put in.

Meanwhile at Century School, the new playgrounds are complete, and utility work on the new parking lot and pickup/drop-off area is nearly complete, with curb and gutter work getting started.

The new bus garage site has been cleared, graded and tied in with city water and sewer, he said. Underground plumbing work is underway, with foundation work starting soon and the prefabricated metal building expected to arrive in August.

Maaninga said construction documents are in progress for the Century renovations, scheduled to go out to bid in January 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

In consent items and general business, the school board:

  • Recognized state girls and boys track participants. Boys’ coach Andrew Lachowitzer noted both girls’ and boys’ achievements, including Luke Hartung, who set a school record in discus and became the school’s first state champion in an individual track event in 30 years. Activities Director Jeremy Nordick said it was fun to see the Park Rapids track teams exceeding expectations.
  • Heard coaches Brent Vandal and Jeff Anderson recognize the achievements of the school’s state girls and boys golf participants. 
  • Accepted the resignations of Melanie Priebe as assistant girls track coach, Charlotte Gruis as a special diets cook and Melissa Kramer as a high school paraprofessional.
  • Hired Danielle Budzien as a school health specialist, Melissa Kramer as a special education/virtual academy secretary, Matt Brandt as a C team girls basketball coach, Tim Balfanz as head gymnastics coach and Kara Meier as a middle school Achievement and Integration interventionist.
  • Acknowledged a donation from Corianne Zeller of a Yamaha electric baby grand piano, worth $3,000, to the school’s vocal music program.
  • Approved the schools’ 2023-24 literacy plan.
  • Approved first readings of the district’s 2023-24 employee handbook and substitute handbook.

The school board’s next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, July 24, in the “aquarium” at the Park Rapids Area High School media center.

Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.
What To Read Next
MenahgaCityHall2022Medium.jpg
Local
Menahga City Administrator resigns
3h ago
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
061723.N.PRE.1012BirchSt5460.jpg
Local
Park Rapids City Council grants liquor license for embattled club
6h ago
 · 
By  Robin Fish
AdelineBjorklundVert071123.N.PRE.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Bjorklund, Beaumont win county fair talent show
8h ago
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
061723.N.PRE.1012BirchSt5460.jpg
Local
Park Rapids City Council grants liquor license for embattled club
6h ago
 · 
By  Robin Fish
Cass County Sheriff
Minnesota
Angler’s body recovered from Leech Lake in northern Minn.
8h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
MenahgaMidsummerBasoWave070823.jpg
Local
Menahga Finns celebrate midsummer
2d ago
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
FSA Court gavel 11-13-18
Local
Warne sentenced to 10 years for sex crime
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports