Foundations of new Park Rapids High School wing are being poured

The Park Rapids School Board received a progress report on school facility improvements Monday, July 10, from Project Manager Justin Maaninga with ICS.

Maaninga reported that roof replacement is nearly complete at the high school, where foundations have been poured for the new seventh and eighth grade wing and utilities are starting to be put in.

Meanwhile at Century School, the new playgrounds are complete, and utility work on the new parking lot and pickup/drop-off area is nearly complete, with curb and gutter work getting started.

The new bus garage site has been cleared, graded and tied in with city water and sewer, he said. Underground plumbing work is underway, with foundation work starting soon and the prefabricated metal building expected to arrive in August.

Maaninga said construction documents are in progress for the Century renovations, scheduled to go out to bid in January 2024.

In consent items and general business, the school board:



Recognized state girls and boys track participants. Boys’ coach Andrew Lachowitzer noted both girls’ and boys’ achievements, including Luke Hartung, who set a school record in discus and became the school’s first state champion in an individual track event in 30 years. Activities Director Jeremy Nordick said it was fun to see the Park Rapids track teams exceeding expectations.

Heard coaches Brent Vandal and Jeff Anderson recognize the achievements of the school’s state girls and boys golf participants.

Accepted the resignations of Melanie Priebe as assistant girls track coach, Charlotte Gruis as a special diets cook and Melissa Kramer as a high school paraprofessional.

Hired Danielle Budzien as a school health specialist, Melissa Kramer as a special education/virtual academy secretary, Matt Brandt as a C team girls basketball coach, Tim Balfanz as head gymnastics coach and Kara Meier as a middle school Achievement and Integration interventionist.

Acknowledged a donation from Corianne Zeller of a Yamaha electric baby grand piano, worth $3,000, to the school’s vocal music program.

Approved the schools’ 2023-24 literacy plan.

Approved first readings of the district’s 2023-24 employee handbook and substitute handbook.

The school board’s next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, July 24, in the “aquarium” at the Park Rapids Area High School media center.