Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Former school board member delivers parting wisdom, gift

Long-time Park Rapids School Board member Dennis Dodge read a statement and left behind a reminder that "In God we trust" at the Feb. 6 school board meeting.

021123.N.PRE.DennisDodge0601.jpg
Former school board member Dennis Dodge presents a sign reading "In God we trust" as a gift to the Park Rapids School Board on Feb. 6, 2023. Dodge also read a public comment commending board members, school administrators and district staff and urging them to do what is morally right rather than "politically correct."
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
February 08, 2023 10:10 PM
By Robin Fish
Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.
