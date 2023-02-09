The 17th annual fundraising event to fight cancer will be held on 11th Crow Wing Lake on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The STS program allows inmates who meet the criteria and have been sentenced for a crime to perform work in the community in exchange for fines assessed by the courts.

It was the lowest of six bids, but final approval is contingent upon the city of Park Rapids.

Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.

The Park Rapids School Board awarded the sale of a $25.74 million bond series on Feb. 6 to low bidder Baird of Milwaukee, Wis.

Former school board member delivers parting wisdom, gift Long-time Park Rapids School Board member Dennis Dodge read a statement and left behind a reminder that "In God we trust" at the Feb. 6 school board meeting.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.