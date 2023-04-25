Former Nevis bus driver, Hubbard County commissioner arrested for sex crime

Daniel J. Stacey, 59, the former Hubbard County District 4 commissioner and former Nevis Public Schools bus driver, has been charged with one felony second-degree count of criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 14 years old and one felony count of distributing via electronic communication material that relates and/or describes sexual conduct to a child.

Stacey was taken into custody on Sunday, April 23 to the Hubbard County Jail and, as of Tuesday, April 25, remained there. He was scheduled to make his first court appearance at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to court records, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension began an investigation after a young boy reported on Nov. 3, 2022 that his bus driver, Stacey, would arrange to spend three to four hours with the victim outside of school. Stacey would also deactivate the camera on the school bus.

According to the statement of probable cause, Stacey took the victim to his Akeley property, encouraging the boy to talk about sex and drugs and watch pornography. The boy reported that he resisted an attempt by Stacey to touch him sexually. Stacey instructed the victim to not tell anyone about the incident and rehearsed what to say.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant of Stacey’s property on Nov. 10, 2022.

They obtained Google account information for Stacey and noticed gaps in the history. They observed that Stacey visited pages about “deleting data from a Google account” on Nov. 10.

The statement of probable cause concludes, “This investigation revealed Stacey engaged in grooming behavior” with the victim and victim’s parent.

Stacey began working for the Nevis School District in 2005 and held a number of positions, including substitute bus driver, bus driver, substitute teacher and transportation coordinator.

Stacey was placed on non-disciplinary paid administrative leave on Nov. 4, 2022, which lasted until his resignation on Feb. 28, 2023.

According to court records, Stacey reported his iPhone lost or stolen on Nov. 4.

Stacey was elected as county commissioner in 2012 and began serving as a commissioner in 2013. He submitted his resignation on Jan. 30, 2023, with an effective date of Feb. 1.

Stacey is a retired law enforcement officer and a former scoutmaster for Nevis Boy Scout Troop 56.

Any additional victims should contact the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office at 218-732-3331.

Beltrami County Attorney Dave Hanson has been assigned as a special assistant county attorney to Hubbard County for this case.

Hubbard County judges Erick Schieferdecker, Matthew Mallie and Robert Tiffany have all recused themselves. Ninth District Court Judge Patricia Aanes of Crow Wing County is assigned to the case.