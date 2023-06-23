Food truck involved in State Hwy. 34 crash

Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, North Memorial Health Ambulance Service and other personnel responded Friday, June 23 to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Todd Township, west of Park Rapids.

Two Ford trucks, one of them hauling a food trailer, apparently collided at the intersection of State Hwy. 34 and 109th St. and ended up in a heap next to an adjacent driveway, with the Blue Line BBQ pickup flipped on its roof and the other truck on top.

Witnesses at the scene said no one was hurt, although a passenger in the Blue Line pickup was apparently treated for a minor knee injury.

Updates will follow as law enforcement crash report data becomes available.