Food truck involved in State Hwy. 34 crash

The pickup pulling a Blue Line BBQ trailer was one of two Ford trucks that tangled Friday, June 23 west of Park Rapids.

FoodTrailerCrash5923.062823.N.PRE.jpg
Two Ford trucks, one of them pulling a food trailer, collided Friday, June 23, at State Hwy. 34 and 190th St. west of Park Rapids. One ended up on top of the other, with the F-150 pulling the Blue Line BBQ trailer twisted upside down.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Today at 11:57 AM

Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, North Memorial Health Ambulance Service and other personnel responded Friday, June 23 to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Todd Township, west of Park Rapids.

Two Ford trucks, one of them hauling a food trailer, apparently collided at the intersection of State Hwy. 34 and 109th St. and ended up in a heap next to an adjacent driveway, with the Blue Line BBQ pickup flipped on its roof and the other truck on top.

Witnesses at the scene said no one was hurt, although a passenger in the Blue Line pickup was apparently treated for a minor knee injury.

Updates will follow as law enforcement crash report data becomes available.

FoodTrailerCrash5912.062823.N.PRE.jpg
Miraculously, no one was badly hurt in the collision, which apparently occurred Friday, June 23, when one of the vehicles was attempting to turn off State Hwy. 34 at 109th Street west of Park Rapids. An occupant in the blue pickup was treated for a minor knee injury.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.
