Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Five new teachers start at Park Rapids Schools New staff orientation started Monday morning, Aug. 21 in the high school library "aquarium."

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.